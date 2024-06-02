Ask Any Fashion Person—This Trainer Trend Will Rival Sambas This Summer
If you step outside in London on any given day you'll likely catch sight of a few things. You'll probably come across a stressed commuter or two, you're certain to spot the odd improperly disposed of Greggs packet, and without a doubt you'll run into a healthy handful of stylish people wearing Salomon trainers.
Although the Adidas Samba trend swept the city in a major way this season, this quieter trainer trend has been slowly stealing fashion hearts, too. Beloved by those who favour a sportier, more outdoorsy edge, these chunky trainers feature a thick sole, drawstring closure and angular detailing that culminates in a hiking shoe-adjacent style that the city's coolest can't resist.
A well-timed palette cleanser after years of Samba supremacy, these trainers marry comfort with style, meaning that they naturally appeal to city dwellers who often rack up a step count in the tens of thousands.
Specialising in outdoor gear including ski equipment and hiking paraphernalia, the Salomon brand prioritises comfort and performance throughout designs, and luckily for tired feet, their footwear collection upholds this quality.
Transcending the hiking trails that launched the footwear trend, the sneakers continue to grow in popularity across London, Paris and New York. Although they've available in a wide range of styles, I've spotted three key silhouettes during most of my recent outings.
To shop the Salomon trainers that Londoner's can't stop wearing, read on to discover our edit of the best styles below.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE SALOMON TRAINERS:
1. SALOMON XT6
This cool grey shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
2. SALOMON XT4
Pink and brown is the elevated colour combination I will never grow tired of.
These sporty trainers go well with wide leg trousers and jeans a like.
3. SALOMON ACS PRO
The silver trainer trend is far from slowing down.
Style with leggings or pair with your favourite jeans.
This playful colour combination works so well.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
