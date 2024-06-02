Ask Any Fashion Person—This Trainer Trend Will Rival Sambas This Summer

If you step outside in London on any given day you'll likely catch sight of a few things. You'll probably come across a stressed commuter or two, you're certain to spot the odd improperly disposed of Greggs packet, and without a doubt you'll run into a healthy handful of stylish people wearing Salomon trainers.

Although the Adidas Samba trend swept the city in a major way this season, this quieter trainer trend has been slowly stealing fashion hearts, too. Beloved by those who favour a sportier, more outdoorsy edge, these chunky trainers feature a thick sole, drawstring closure and angular detailing that culminates in a hiking shoe-adjacent style that the city's coolest can't resist.

A well-timed palette cleanser after years of Samba supremacy, these trainers marry comfort with style, meaning that they naturally appeal to city dwellers who often rack up a step count in the tens of thousands.

Specialising in outdoor gear including ski equipment and hiking paraphernalia, the Salomon brand prioritises comfort and performance throughout designs, and luckily for tired feet, their footwear collection upholds this quality.

Transcending the hiking trails that launched the footwear trend, the sneakers continue to grow in popularity across London, Paris and New York. Although they've available in a wide range of styles, I've spotted three key silhouettes during most of my recent outings.

To shop the Salomon trainers that Londoner's can't stop wearing, read on to discover our edit of the best styles below.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE SALOMON TRAINERS:

1. SALOMON XT6

Salomon Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW This cool grey shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Salomon Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £155 SHOP NOW Fresh white trainers are always a good idea.

Salomon Xt-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £155 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear with a colourful pair.

2. SALOMON XT4

Salomon Xt-4 Og Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW Pink and brown is the elevated colour combination I will never grow tired of.

Salomon Xt-4 Og Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £175 SHOP NOW These sporty trainers go well with wide leg trousers and jeans a like.

Salomon Xt-4 Og Aurora Borealis Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £175 SHOP NOW Add some colour to your step.

3. SALOMON ACS PRO

Salomon Acs Pro Rubber-Trimmed Mesh and Faux Leather Sneakers £175 SHOP NOW The silver trainer trend is far from slowing down.

Salomon Acs Pro Advanced Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £175 SHOP NOW Style with leggings or pair with your favourite jeans.