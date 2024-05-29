Hold Up: There's a Controversial New It Trainer in Town and Celebs Are Already Hooked

Although they originally started as a functional sports shoe, trainers have solidified themselves as a staple in almost every fashion person’s wardrobe. Both comfortable and stylish, trainers have the ability to change the tone of your look in a way no other shoe can and, as someone who practically lives in them all year round, I’m always on the lookout for emerging trends, colours and styles to add to my collection. From Adidas’s cult Sambas to New Balance’s 530s, sporty trainers have become a key part of all of my summer outfits. However, I never expected this particular trainer to win over not just me, but celebs and influencers alike.

Originally created as a running shoe, ON's Cloud mesh sneakers have an extremely interesting sole made up of ventilation holes which are designed to add cushion and support when you're pounding the pavements or paths. This, in turn, makes it the perfect shoe style for those who love adding an elevated chunky trainer to their outfits. It seems like many people are after just that, too, as the sneakers have been all over my Instagram feed recently, worn not only as typical sports gear but with many also showcasing the shoe as a stylish option for their casual looks.

Although I wasn't fully convinced at first, the more I see these polarising sneakers on the fashion scene, I'm slowly becoming convinced that they might just be the playful touch my summer wardrobe needs this year.

ON uses signature CloudTec® technology in its sneakers so they are designed to absorb all impact for long-wearing, all-day comfort. Available in a myriad of colourways and designs, the Zurich-based brand has become such a fashion staple, that it managed to bag itself a chic collab with Loewe at the end of last year (which, to be honest, has only further convinced me I want a pair for myself).

Genuinely not a day goes by when I don't see people in London wearing these trainers on my commute. Whether you rate them for running purposes only or are tempted to see how they work with your everyday outfits, scroll on to see how celebrities and fashion influencers are styling this divisive, then shop the pairs that might have just won me over for summer...

How to Style ON Mesh Sneakers:

Styling her green ON mesh sneakers with lightweight cargos and a classic tank top, Michelle Li shows that the trainer is not just for sports.

(Image credit: Splash)

EmRata proves that a bold-coloured trainer will add a playful twist to any monochrome outfit. Simply add a chic pair of sunglasses for that off-duty model look we all love.

Grece Ghanem shows us how to wear the ON mesh sneaker as casual athleisure, pairing them with a comfy hoodie and colourful leggings.

(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)

J.Lo's ON sneakers add an elevated twist to the usual jeans and t-shirt combo I find myself in year round.

Shop ON Mesh Sneakers:

ON Cloud 5 Mesh Sneakers £130 SHOP NOW A classic white pair to go with everything.

ON Cloudsurfer Webbing-Trimmed Stretch-Knit Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these to both the gym and on casual days out.

ON X Loewe Cloudtilt 2.0 sneaker £425 SHOP NOW I never knew running trainers could be so chic!

ON Cloud X 3 Mesh and Rubber Sneakers £140 SHOP NOW A more subtle sole for if you're not a fan of the chunky trainer trebd.

ON Cloudtilt Stretch Recycled-Knit Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW I love the ombre effect on this pair.

ON X Loewe Cloudtilt sneaker £325 SHOP NOW The ON X Loewe sneakers come in so many fun colours.

ON Cloudspark Rubber-Trimmed Recycled-Mesh Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW If you like a platform shoe, you'll love this pair!

ON X Loewe Cloudventure sneaker £325 SHOP NOW This has shot to the top of my summer wishlist.