Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Sneaker Trend That's Coming for Your Sambas

There was a while there when I thought the reign of Adidas Sambas would never end. Alas, it seems that everything's set for summer 2024 to mark the fall of the classic sneaker's long-lasting empire (at least until Grace Wales Bonner releases yet another viral version and reignites TikTok's obsession). There isn't one single sneaker that is responsible for dethroning the powerhouse shoe but instead a handful of buzzy styles that, together, are managing to do what no other has done in years.

On the Adidas front, the SL 72s are gaining momentum. Then there are Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66s, which are practically impossible to get your hands on. And finally, Nike's got the iconic Cortez, a sneaker that always seems to come back in vogue, usually after a celeb is spotted wearing them. Last time, it was Bella Hadid. In 2024, it's Dakota Johnson—and per usual, the internet is freaking out about it.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen wearing a brown version of the 1970s shoe style in New York City while on the set of her new A24 film Materialists, co-starring Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. With her sneakers, Johnson added a stellar pair of straight-leg, dark-wash jeans, and a black sweater, thus putting together an outfit worth copying for the remainder of spring and bookmarking for next fall and winter. Adding to her sneaker's appeal is the fact that Johnson's pretty much been wearing her pair of Baroque Brown Cortez TXTs nonstop while filming the movie. Plus, they're fully stocked at Nordstrom (score). Scroll down to shop Dakota's exact color (plus a few other chic colorways) before they sell out.

On Dakota Johnson: Nike Cortez TXT Sneakers ($90)

Nike Cortez Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW

Shop more Nike Cortez colors:

NIKE Cortez Leather Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW All-white will always look good.

Nike Cortez Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW This shade of green is surprisingly versatile.

Nike Cortez TXT Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW Those baby blues.

Nike Cortez Txt Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW I've been so into navy lately. It's the new black—I'm calling it.

Nike Cortez TXT Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW But if you want to play it safe, black is still a great choice.

Nike Cortez Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW Whoa, these are amazing.

Shop more on-trend sneakers:

adidas SL 72 OG Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW Celebs can't stop wearing these.

Vince Oasis Runner Sneakers $250 SHOP NOW I love the pop of green.

Saucony Shadow 6000 Unisex Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW But if color's your thing, go for all green instead.

LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede and Leather Sneakers $790 SHOP NOW I'm in Nice right now, and I've already seen three people in these.

Asics Unisex Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW Sporty chic.

adidas Gender Inclusive SL 72 RS Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW I'm kind of obsessed with this oddly satisfying color combination.

Salomon Xt-6 Expanse Seasonal Sneakers $180 SHOP NOW I'll never not love classic white Salomons.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS x Maha Samoa Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW These look so luxe.