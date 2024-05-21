Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Sneaker Trend That's Coming for Your Sambas

Dakota Johnson walking in New York City wearing a black sweater, dark-wash jeans, and brown Nike Cortez sneakers

There was a while there when I thought the reign of Adidas Sambas would never end. Alas, it seems that everything's set for summer 2024 to mark the fall of the classic sneaker's long-lasting empire (at least until Grace Wales Bonner releases yet another viral version and reignites TikTok's obsession). There isn't one single sneaker that is responsible for dethroning the powerhouse shoe but instead a handful of buzzy styles that, together, are managing to do what no other has done in years.

On the Adidas front, the SL 72s are gaining momentum. Then there are Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66s, which are practically impossible to get your hands on. And finally, Nike's got the iconic Cortez, a sneaker that always seems to come back in vogue, usually after a celeb is spotted wearing them. Last time, it was Bella Hadid. In 2024, it's Dakota Johnson—and per usual, the internet is freaking out about it.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen wearing a brown version of the 1970s shoe style in New York City while on the set of her new A24 film Materialists, co-starring Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. With her sneakers, Johnson added a stellar pair of straight-leg, dark-wash jeans, and a black sweater, thus putting together an outfit worth copying for the remainder of spring and bookmarking for next fall and winter. Adding to her sneaker's appeal is the fact that Johnson's pretty much been wearing her pair of Baroque Brown Cortez TXTs nonstop while filming the movie. Plus, they're fully stocked at Nordstrom (score). Scroll down to shop Dakota's exact color (plus a few other chic colorways) before they sell out.

Dakota Johnson walking in New York City wearing a black sweater, dark-wash jeans, and brown Nike Cortez sneakers

On Dakota Johnson: Nike Cortez TXT Sneakers ($90)

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

Shop more Nike Cortez colors:

Cortez Leather Sneakers
NIKE
Cortez Leather Sneakers

All-white will always look good.

Cortez
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

This shade of green is surprisingly versatile.

КРОССОВКИ Cortez Txt
Nike
Cortez TXT Sneaker

Those baby blues.

Cortez Txt Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Txt Sneaker

I've been so into navy lately. It's the new black—I'm calling it.

Cortez Txt Sneaker
Nike
Cortez TXT Sneaker

But if you want to play it safe, black is still a great choice.

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

Whoa, these are amazing.

Shop more on-trend sneakers:

Sl 72 Og Sneaker
adidas
SL 72 OG Sneaker

Celebs can't stop wearing these.

Oasis Runner Sneakers
Vince
Oasis Runner Sneakers

I love the pop of green.

Shadow 6000 Unisex Sneakers
Saucony
Shadow 6000 Unisex Sneakers

But if color's your thing, go for all green instead.

+ Paula's Ibiza Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede and Leather Sneakers
LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza
Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Suede and Leather Sneakers

I'm in Nice right now, and I've already seen three people in these.

Asics® Unisex GEL-KAYANO® 14 Sneakers
Asics
Unisex Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers

Sporty chic.

Gender Inclusive Sl 72 Rs Sneaker
adidas
Gender Inclusive SL 72 RS Sneaker

I'm kind of obsessed with this oddly satisfying color combination.

Xt-6 Expanse Seasonal Sneakers
Salomon
Xt-6 Expanse Seasonal Sneakers

I'll never not love classic white Salomons.

+ Maha Samoa Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS x Maha
Samoa Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

These look so luxe.

530 Unisex Sneakers
New Balance
530 Unisex Sneakers

Just easy.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

