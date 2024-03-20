The Fresh Trainer Style Giving Sambas a Run for Their Money in the Sneaker Popularity Stakes
Sambas are everywhere this season and while they're still very much a thing, I have good news for you if you're looking for another style to invest in that's just as versatile but offers something different to the iconic three stripes. Right now, there's a quieter '90s trainer that's climbing fashion ranks, convincing those who hold a soft spot for a chunkier, sportier shoe to embrace them fully this spring.
Composed of a breathable mesh fabric and traced with a colourful or metallic motif, New Balance's 530s trainers were first introduced in the early '90s as a new running shoe. Later becoming synonymous with clunky "dad" style across the 2000s, New Balance's 530s have since enjoyed a redemption arc heralded by the "normcore" trend that came to champion the sporty sneaker. Eventually adopted by the street style set and off-duty models, these classic kicks have become a firm favourite amongst fashion people, injecting a cool, casual and sporty edge into their day-to-day style.
Wearing well with baggy denim, loose-leg trousers or skin-tight leggings, the chunky trainers offer a refreshing alternative to the slim-line styles have dominated for seasons gone by. Having ticked off a collaboration with Miu Miu earlier this year, the New Balance 530 trainer is picking up steam in style circles like never before, proving to be well-rid of their "clueless dad" connotations.
Scroll on to shop the new It trainers that stylish types are backing this spring, followed by some more of our favourite New Balance trainers.
SHOP NEW BALANCE 530 TRAINERS:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE NEW BALANCE TRAINERS HERE:
New Balance 9060s are another favourite amongst fashion crowds.
The suede detailing gives this an elevated edge.
These host added arch support for a comfortable stride.
Opening Image: @amaka.hamelijnck
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
