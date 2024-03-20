The Fresh Trainer Style Giving Sambas a Run for Their Money in the Sneaker Popularity Stakes

By Natalie Munro
Sambas are everywhere this season and while they're still very much a thing, I have good news for you if you're looking for another style to invest in that's just as versatile but offers something different to the iconic three stripes. Right now, there's a quieter '90s trainer that's climbing fashion ranks, convincing those who hold a soft spot for a chunkier, sportier shoe to embrace them fully this spring.

Composed of a breathable mesh fabric and traced with a colourful or metallic motif, New Balance's 530s trainers were first introduced in the early '90s as a new running shoe. Later becoming synonymous with clunky "dad" style across the 2000s, New Balance's 530s have since enjoyed a redemption arc heralded by the "normcore" trend that came to champion the sporty sneaker. Eventually adopted by the street style set and off-duty models, these classic kicks have become a firm favourite amongst fashion people, injecting a cool, casual and sporty edge into their day-to-day style.

New Balance 530s

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Wearing well with baggy denim, loose-leg trousers or skin-tight leggings, the chunky trainers offer a refreshing alternative to the slim-line styles have dominated for seasons gone by. Having ticked off a collaboration with Miu Miu earlier this year, the New Balance 530 trainer is picking up steam in style circles like never before, proving to be well-rid of their "clueless dad" connotations.

Scroll on to shop the new It trainers that stylish types are backing this spring, followed by some more of our favourite New Balance trainers.

SHOP NEW BALANCE 530 TRAINERS:

New Balance 530 Sneakers
New Balance
530 Trainers

These tonal grey trainers will style well with denim, blacks and greys.

New Balance 530 Sneakers
New Balance
530 Trainers

These classic kicks will style well with just about anything.

New Balance 530 Trainers in White & Beige
New Balance
530 Trainers

Add a sporty edge to your favourite cotton dress or skirt.

New Balance 530s
New Balance
530 Trainers

The three-tone colour pallet plays into the sporty feel.

New Balance 530 Trainers in Beige
New Balance
530 Trainers

Chunky trainers are back on the agenda for S/S '24.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE NEW BALANCE TRAINERS HERE:

9060 Suede and Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Suede and Mesh Trainers

New Balance 9060s are another favourite amongst fashion crowds.

2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers
New Balance
2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Trainers

The suede detailing gives this an elevated edge.

New Balance 530s
New Balance
MR530s Trainers

Green is set to be a major colour trend this season.

1906 Metallic Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
1906 Metallic Leather and Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Trainers

These host added arch support for a comfortable stride.

2002 Trainers
New Balance
2002 Trainers

The grey colour trend remains in the lead for spring.

Rc30 Leather and Suede Sneakers
New Balance
Rc30 Leather and Suede Trainers

Inspired by running shoes from the '70s

New Balance
New Balance
2002R Trainers

The most comfortable way to get around town.

Opening Image: @amaka.hamelijnck

