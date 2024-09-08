The '90s Sneaker Trend Everyone Is Wearing in Paris Right Now
In contrast to the slim silhouette of Adidas Sambas, it seems that people are finally in the mood for something different—in Paris at least. I come across many photos of people in Paris throughout my work days, and I always look to see what shoes they’re wearing. Often, it's sneakers, which makes sense in such a walkable city. Something I’ve noticed in recent months is that instead of the retro ‘70s-inspired sneakers that have been so popular over the last several seasons (not that those are "out" by any means), people are going back to chunky sneakers that are reminiscent of styles that were popular in the ‘90s. Think Princess Diana in her bike shorts and chunky white sneakers. As far as brands go, the favorites seem to be Nike, Salomon, ASICS, and New Balance, and they’re typically paired with casual outfits.
Chunky '90s-inspired sneakers may not be quite as versatile as retro ‘70s ones, but they make up for it by making anything they’re paired with look exponentially cooler. So just for fun, I found a slew of chunky sneaker outfits from the streets of Paris to inspire you and some of the internet’s best chunky sneakers to fill your closet with. Scroll to expand your sneakers collection in the most Parisian of ways.
The Inspiration: Princess Diana in the '90s
Chunky Sneakers in Paris
Shop Our Chunky Sneaker Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
