The '90s Sneaker Trend Everyone Is Wearing in Paris Right Now

Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

In contrast to the slim silhouette of Adidas Sambas, it seems that people are finally in the mood for something different—in Paris at least. I come across many photos of people in Paris throughout my work days, and I always look to see what shoes they’re wearing. Often, it's sneakers, which makes sense in such a walkable city. Something I’ve noticed in recent months is that instead of the retro ‘70s-inspired sneakers that have been so popular over the last several seasons (not that those are "out" by any means), people are going back to chunky sneakers that are reminiscent of styles that were popular in the ‘90s. Think Princess Diana in her bike shorts and chunky white sneakers. As far as brands go, the favorites seem to be Nike, Salomon, ASICS, and New Balance, and they’re typically paired with casual outfits.

Chunky '90s-inspired sneakers may not be quite as versatile as retro ‘70s ones, but they make up for it by making anything they’re paired with look exponentially cooler. So just for fun, I found a slew of chunky sneaker outfits from the streets of Paris to inspire you and some of the internet’s best chunky sneakers to fill your closet with. Scroll to expand your sneakers collection in the most Parisian of ways.

The Inspiration: Princess Diana in the '90s

Princess Diana wearing sneakers

(Image credit: Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Chunky Sneakers in Paris

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @allypayer)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Woman wearing chunky sneakers in Paris

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop Our Chunky Sneaker Picks

Gt-2160 Paris Sneakers
Asics
Gt-2160 Paris Sneakers

1906r Sneakers
New Balance
1906R Sneakers

Xt-6 Gtx
Salomon
XT-6 GTX

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker

9060 Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Sneakers

Women's Paris - Metallic White
Kizik
Paris Sneakers

Gel-1130 Sneakers
Asics
Gel-1130 Sneakers

530 Sneakers
New Balance
530 Sneakers

Cloudtilt Sneakers
On
Cloudtilt Sneakers

P-6000 Premium Sneaker
Nike
P-6000 Premium Sneakers

Alo Runner - Black/black
Alo Yoga
Alo Runner Sneakers

Xt-6 Sneakers
Salomon
XT-6 Sneakers

Clifton 9 Running Shoe
HOKA
Clifton 9 Running Shoe

Gt-2160 Sneakers
Asics
GT-2160 Sneakers

Loewe x On, Cloudtilt 2.0 Running Shoes
Loewe x On
Cloudtilt 2.0 Running Shoes

Explore More:
Sneakers French Style
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸