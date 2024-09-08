The '90s Sneaker Trend Everyone Is Wearing in Paris Right Now

In contrast to the slim silhouette of Adidas Sambas, it seems that people are finally in the mood for something different—in Paris at least. I come across many photos of people in Paris throughout my work days, and I always look to see what shoes they’re wearing. Often, it's sneakers, which makes sense in such a walkable city. Something I’ve noticed in recent months is that instead of the retro ‘70s-inspired sneakers that have been so popular over the last several seasons (not that those are "out" by any means), people are going back to chunky sneakers that are reminiscent of styles that were popular in the ‘90s. Think Princess Diana in her bike shorts and chunky white sneakers. As far as brands go, the favorites seem to be Nike, Salomon, ASICS, and New Balance, and they’re typically paired with casual outfits.

Chunky '90s-inspired sneakers may not be quite as versatile as retro ‘70s ones, but they make up for it by making anything they’re paired with look exponentially cooler. So just for fun, I found a slew of chunky sneaker outfits from the streets of Paris to inspire you and some of the internet’s best chunky sneakers to fill your closet with. Scroll to expand your sneakers collection in the most Parisian of ways.

The Inspiration: Princess Diana in the '90s

(Image credit: Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Chunky Sneakers in Paris

Shop Our Chunky Sneaker Picks

