This Sneaker Color Trend Makes Black Pants Look So Much Prettier
Let’s face it: Black pants can be a bit boring. That said, Emily Ratajkowski and countless others swear by them. In fact, she recently wore a flared style that capitalized on a rising trend. The key to making black pants more exciting is to pair them with complementary trends—and that’s exactly what Ratajkowski did with one of her latest outfits, making her black pants look infinitely more stylish. Never a bad thing.
You probably clicked into this story because you’re interested in sneaker trends, so let’s dive in. The trend EmRata used to give her black-pant outfit a cool, pretty vibe was pale pink sneakers. Specifically, she chose a pair of Puma Speedcat sneakers in powder pink suede. Puma Speedcats are one of the latest retro sneakers to make a major comeback, and Ratajkowski wears them often, so it makes sense that she added this spring-friendly pink pair to her collection.
Keep scrolling to shop EmRata’s exact sneakers, plus a few more equally pretty powder-pink options.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers in Pink ($100)
Shop Pale Pink Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
