This Sneaker Color Trend Makes Black Pants Look So Much Prettier

Let’s face it: Black pants can be a bit boring. That said, Emily Ratajkowski and countless others swear by them. In fact, she recently wore a flared style that capitalized on a rising trend. The key to making black pants more exciting is to pair them with complementary trends—and that’s exactly what Ratajkowski did with one of her latest outfits, making her black pants look infinitely more stylish. Never a bad thing.

You probably clicked into this story because you’re interested in sneaker trends, so let’s dive in. The trend EmRata used to give her black-pant outfit a cool, pretty vibe was pale pink sneakers. Specifically, she chose a pair of Puma Speedcat sneakers in powder pink suede. Puma Speedcats are one of the latest retro sneakers to make a major comeback, and Ratajkowski wears them often, so it makes sense that she added this spring-friendly pink pair to her collection.

Keep scrolling to shop EmRata’s exact sneakers, plus a few more equally pretty powder-pink options.

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers in Pink ($100)

Shop Pale Pink Sneakers

PUMA Speedcat OG Sneakers in Pink $100 SHOP NOW

Converse Chuck 70 Sneakers $85 SHOP NOW

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers $200 SHOP NOW

Nike Cortez TXT Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW

New Balance New Balance 9060 Sneakers in Pink $150 SHOP NOW

Adidas SL 72 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

NIKE Air Zoom Pegasus 41 Prm Glitter-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

Reebok Club C Revenge Sneakers $85 SHOP NOW