This Sneaker Color Trend Makes Black Pants Look So Much Prettier

Let’s face it: Black pants can be a bit boring. That said, Emily Ratajkowski and countless others swear by them. In fact, she recently wore a flared style that capitalized on a rising trend. The key to making black pants more exciting is to pair them with complementary trends—and that’s exactly what Ratajkowski did with one of her latest outfits, making her black pants look infinitely more stylish. Never a bad thing.

You probably clicked into this story because you’re interested in sneaker trends, so let’s dive in. The trend EmRata used to give her black-pant outfit a cool, pretty vibe was pale pink sneakers. Specifically, she chose a pair of Puma Speedcat sneakers in powder pink suede. Puma Speedcats are one of the latest retro sneakers to make a major comeback, and Ratajkowski wears them often, so it makes sense that she added this spring-friendly pink pair to her collection.

Keep scrolling to shop EmRata’s exact sneakers, plus a few more equally pretty powder-pink options.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a brown leather jacket

(Image credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers in Pink ($100)

Shop Pale Pink Sneakers

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneakers in Pink

Converse Chuck 70 Sneakers
Converse
Chuck 70 Sneakers

Autry Medalist Low Sneakers
Autry
Medalist Low Sneakers

Cortez Txt Sneaker
Nike
Cortez TXT Sneakers

New Balance 9060 Sneakers
New Balance
New Balance 9060 Sneakers in Pink

Sl 72 Sneaker
Adidas
SL 72 Sneakers

Air Zoom Pegasus 41 Prm Glitter-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
NIKE
Air Zoom Pegasus 41 Prm Glitter-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Reebok Club C Revenge Sneakers
Reebok
Club C Revenge Sneakers

Samba Og Shoes
Adidas
Samba OG Shoes in Wonder Mauve

