From New York to London, Paris and Copenhagen: People With Good Taste Are Wearing These Trends Now

As a Londoner, I certainly feel a bias towards the city I call home, and I believe those who live here have an impeccable sense of style. From polished dressers in West London to the cool girls of East London, as well as the minimalists of North and the sporty and streetwear aesthetics of South, there's a distinct style attributed to each borough, along with a plethora of homegrown, household-name luxury fashion brands and emerging labels, all of which combine to cement London's place as one of the biggest fashion destinations in the world. However, I do appreciate that several other capital cities and destinations are indisputably vying for the fashion crown, dotted across Europe and all the way to the other side of the pond (here's looking at you, NY).
Along my travels around the world, be that at countless fashion weeks, holidays and extended city breaks, I've come to notice a distinct group of hot spots which are, like London, routinely setting the tone in the style stakes, and launching trends quickly and, dare I say it, effortlessly. I've been taking a magnifying glass to the street style of the Danes, New Yorkers, Parisiennes, Düsseldorfers, and, of course, Londoners, to see what they are bringing to the fashion table in 2026. Off the bat, I'm seeing some emerging outerwear styles, heirloom-feel accessories, key colour trends, and elevated knitwear, which, for me, come together to lay great foundations for a capsule wardrobe for the coming seasons ahead.
Whether you count yourself as a pared-back dresser or are into the idea of dipping your toe into more niche trends, read on for my style file on what the most chic cities are wearing now, plus how to shop them for yourself.
The Coolest City Trends To Note for 2026:
1. London: Icy Blue
Style Notes: London will always hold a dear place in my heart, and I adore chronicling the fashion moods and movements each season brings in The Big Smoke. Our editors have been tipping numerous trends to hit the big time soon, including Napoleon jackets, Victoriana boots and nouveau animal-prints. But I think the breakout star is a simple, but fresh colour, which London girls have started to adopt now. Cool blue is the shade of the season, and its soft, icy, and pastel undertones allow it to be mixed and matched easily. It partners well with denim, naturally, as well as slate grey, classic black, chocolate brown, and, more surprisingly, red (whether that's pillarbox or burgundy, you choose). Find it across jackets, knitwear, accessories and even hosiery this year. Get the London look!
Shop the Trend
ZARA
Knit Waistcoat With Defined Shoulders
I'm layering up my cool blue pieces this spring. This knitted tank is spot on for the changing weather.
Chloé
Paddington embellished leather tote
The iconic Chloé Paddington gets the cool blue update for spring. Sublime!
H&M
Wool top
A great way to layer in icy blue to your cool weather 'fits.
Asics
GEL-KAYANO 14 metallic and rubber-trimmed mesh sneakers
Silver and blue are such a harmonious mix. These Asics trainers are a fashion editor favourite.
Free People
Meet Me in the Middle Half Slip
This sweet skirt will finish your going out looks exquisitely.
2. Paris: Brooches
Style Notes: I feel like this city and its residents need little to no introduction. Here at Who What Wear UK, we have been charting the classic, anti-trend and unanimously elegant dressing ways of Parisiennes for some time, often envying their unwavering eye and sophisticated outfits. They know good trench coats, classic white shirts, cigarette jeans and ballet flats like no other, but are also experts in the finite details and finishing touches that can make or break a look. Sylvie Mus is an authority on this and has started reaching for antique and vintage-leaning brooches, peppering them into her everyday looks. She adds them to outerwear for a wealth-whispering touch, but I have also spotted stylists and women in the know adding them (sometimes in multiples) to jackets, blazers, and even knitwear. Trèschic!
Shop the Trend
LIÉ STUDIO
The Elo Silver-Plated Brooch
LIÉ STUDIO is the jewellery and accessories brand to get on your radar now. It's too chic!
River Island
Silver Flower Brooch
A great addition to your evening ensembles.
H&M
Metal Brooch
This looks like an art piece!
Free People
Keeping on Brooch
A great price for a wealth-whispering trend.
Next
Gold Tone Flower Brooch
I'm pinning this to coats, blazers and my v-neck knitwear.
3. Copenhagen: The Funnel Neck
Style Notes: Copenhagen Fashion Week has become shorthand for the place to be to seek out the most cutting-edge designers, under-the-radar labels and spot some of the most head-turning street style trends. The Danes are also known for their hygge sensibilities, leaning into cosy moods, well-being and enjoying simple, wholesome pleasures—the "soft life". No wonder they have mastered the art of great outerwear, keeping them warm, protected and stylish in equal measure. As we move further into 2026, I foresee the funnel-neck trend developing and finding its way onto other coat and jacket styles not yet explored. Spring's favourite trench coat is ripe for this high-cut finish, and the Danes are already starting to invest in it now. Expertly modelled by Anna Winck, she perfectly pairs her pale funnel-neck trench with the neutral palette of her flared jeans and shoulder bag, but punctuates it with burgundy heels. Vidunderlig!
Shop the Trend
Topshop
Oversized clean funnel neck trench coat in beige
This is wrapping up all the trends in one. Such a great coat for spring.