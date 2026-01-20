It’s still very much the middle of winter here in the UK, but I’m already dreaming of the sunnier spring days to come. And this, of course, involves researching the trends set to dominate the season in order to stay ahead of the curve. My first port of call? My favourite European fashion influencers, of course.
Whether they’re wandering around cobbled streets and finding a chic Parisian cafe for a long lunch, or heading out for a late dinner with an Aperol Spritz in hand in Rome, European women just always get it right. And while their approach to autumn and winter dressing never misses, it is in spring and summer where they really shine. Even now, in mid-January, the most stylish women across the continent are already setting the tone for spring 2026, acting as early adopters of what will become the season’s biggest trends.
What are these trends I hear you ask? Well, after hours of scrolling on Instagram, I’ve narrowed my attention down to seven key trends to incorporate into my wardrobe. From elevated jewellery to pretty blouse styles, these are the stylish spring 2026 trends Europe's best-dressed are already wearing.
7 European Fashion Trends to Copy in Spring 2026
1. London, England - Bloomers
Style Notes: When the sunnier spring days arrive, you’ll be grateful for the lightweight bloomer styles that London fashion people are currently in love with. It's the perfect alt to jeans or tailored trousers and I’ve already started to spot this Victorian-esque trousers style on my commute to work, and I’ve quickly been inspired to invest in my own pair in time for spring.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Forever Young Burnout Pants
I'd style mine exactly like this for an evening out.
h&m
Frill-Trimmed Drawstring Trousers
A great option for those looking for a more subtle take on the trend.
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
The exact pair I currently have my eye on.
2. Stockholm, Sweden - Lace-Trim Separates
Style Notes: It’s clear to anyone who follows trends that there’s been a vintage revival as of late, from pirate blouses spotted in Paris to bloomer pants dominating the London scene. The Scandi girls? They’re focusing on lace-trim separates reminiscent of the Edwardian period this spring. Whether layered over a t-shirt, trousers, or jumper, it’s an easy way to make your spring outfits look that much cooler.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace Camisole Top
This chocolate brown hue is calling to me.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt Es
This also comes in a classic black and light blue.
DOEN
Cicely Dress
How sweet is this?
3. Paris, France - Pirate Blouses
Style Notes: After spotting the pirate-core aesthetic on the spring/summer 2026 runways, it should be no surprise that buccaneer-inspired blouses are taking over Europe this summer. And of course, it’s the French girls who are leading the pack on chic ways to wear them. Hint: This romantic top style does the work for itself, so pair it with sleek basics like a black A-line skirt, as pictured above.
Style Notes: I’m always partial to a pearl necklace, but they sometimes feel a little too formal. For a much cooler take on the gem, Spanish fashion people are turning to unique, uneven baroque pearls that feel a bit more wearable for everyday but no less elegant when you want to dress them up. Me personally? I’ll be investing in a pendant to add to my cord necklace, like the Monica Vinader iteration below:
Shop the Trend:
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Baroque Pearl Large Pendant
I'd pair this with a chic cord necklace.
MATEO
14kt gold drop earrings with amethysts and Baroque pearls
This will instantly polish any jeans and shirt outfit.
Completedworks
Foraging Baroque Pearl Necklace
So chic.
5. Milan, Italy - Sheer Polka Dots
Style Notes: Polka dot blouses are set to be everywhere yet again next season, but the Milan fashion girls have an even cooler take on the trend for spring 2026. Enter sheer polka-dot separates. An easy way to elevate even your most basic of outfits, sheer polka dots in the form of dresses, tops, and skirts alike feel equal parts fresh and classic.