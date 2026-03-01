Chic Europeans Know: Better Spring Outfits Happen When You Ditch These 3 Items, and Go For These 3

My Instagram "Saved" folder is basically just one big mood board for European style. Many of my favorite fashion follows reside in Paris, Copenhagen, and Stockholm with aesthetics that read clean, effortless, cool, and modern. On that note, there are three items I've been seeing many of the said follows wear to create their chic outfits. And yes, these are all items I, too, have been or am keen to test out this season to create better and more forward ensembles.
Below you'll find a list of the three spring 2026 staples chic Europeans are wearing. Alternatively, you'll also uncover the items I'm not seeing as much that may feel a bit more outdated. Of course, at the end of the day, you should always wear whatever you love, period. This list is simply to serve as spring shopping and outfit inspiration. Keep scrolling for more.
Wearing: Low-Profile Slim Sneakers/Not Wearing: Super Chunky Sneakers
If a well-dressed person is wearing sneakers in 2026, it's a slim, low-profile sneaker rather than a big chunky pick. This specific Chanel pair is an absolute dream, FYI.
I feel like every fashion person I know (including the chicest Europeans I follow) are opting for quarter-zip sweaters and sweatshirts. I'm not seeing as many lightweight tunic-type sweaters that don't have shape.
Everlane
The Half-Zip Sweater
Caslon
Ottoman Half Zip Pullover
MANGO
Half Zip Sweater
Varley
Maura Half Zip Rib Knit
ZARA
Quarter-Zip Jumper
Topshop
Lounge Quarter Zip Collared Pullover
Le Bop
Thea Quarter Zip Pullover
Wearing: Stovepipe and Cigarette Jeans/Not Wearing: Distressed Skinny Jeans
If a fashion person is wearing skinny jeans, it's typically not an overly distressed style. That said, cigarette jeans (slim jeans that are a tad looser from the knee down) or stovepipe jeans with a true straight leg are more key for 2026 in the denim realm.