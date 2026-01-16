Pause the Pastels—Spring’s Chicest Shade Has Just Landed, and It's Not What You'd Expect

This isn’t the colour trend I expected to be reporting on when I set out to identify the new-season shade poised to emerge alongside the warmer months—yet, here we are. Having made an impact on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, acidic shades of chartreuse have suddenly emerged as the season’s most compelling hue. Sitting somewhere between green and yellow, with a sharp edge—reminiscent of the namesake liqueur—is a shade that's hard to ignore right now.
Across the spring/summer 2026 collections, designers including Simone Rocha, Issey Miyake, Erdem, Saint Laurent, Dries Van Noten, Burberry and Prada sent models out drenched in the divisive colour. Beyond the runways, the high-impact hue is already cropping up in wardrobes of the celebrity set. Selecting a washed chertreus shaded outfit, Emma Chamberlain styled a lace Valentino dress with black heels and minimal accessories just this week.
Following suit, I spotted Zoë Kravitz ditch her usual LBD in favour of a lime coloured satin dress instead.
More arresting than your average spring palette—baby pinks and pale blues certainly don’t provoke such a visceral response—chartreuse is charged with a kinetic energy that feels aligned with the renewed optimism of spring. Bold, expressive and difficult to ignore, it signals a collective appetite for colour that feels fresh, fearless and forward-looking.
Consider it a palate cleanser for the new season. Read on to discover and shop the chartreuse colour trend below.
Model wears chartreuse on the Prada SS26 runway.
Shop the Chartreuse Colour Trend:
Zara
Satin Top With Cut-Out Sleeves
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Marks & Spencer
Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper With Wool
Layer this over a white tee for a fresh winter look.
Reiss
Twill Double-Breasted Blazer
Style this with the matching trousers or pair it with a pair of blue jeans.
H&M
Knee-Length Skirt
The knee-length skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Deme
Suzie Draped Stretch-Mesh Gown
This dramatic dress holds its own without any jewels at all, but would look chic with both silver and gold.
neverfullydressed
Olive & Pink Lily Skirt - 06
This comes in UK sizes 6 - 28.
Tove
Eira Gathered Jersey Gown
I always come back to Tove for their elevated evening wear.
&DAUGHTER
Wool Cardigan
&Daughter's cardigans are some of the very best on the market.
