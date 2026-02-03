6 Coat Trends I Spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week—New York and London, You're Next

I just got back from Copenhagen Fashion Week with numb fingers, a full camera roll, and a renewed appreciation for a truly great coat. It was frigid (allegedly the coldest winter Denmark has seen in years, per my Scandi editor friends!) and the kind of weather that makes getting dressed feel less like self-expression and more like a winter sport. Leave it to fashion people to turn snowbanks and subzero temps into a runway of their own.
In between shows, the sidewalks told the real story. With layers doing the heavy lifting underneath, outerwear became the main event. Editors, buyers, and designers alike leaned into oversize, statement-making coats that brought their looks to life against the white, frozen backdrop. Practical? Absolutely. But never boring. These were the kinds of pieces that carried an outfit from morning coffee runs to late dinners without missing a beat.
If Copenhagen is any indication, the coat conversation is just getting started this winter fashion month. Below, scroll through the six coat trends I spotted in Copenhagen this week (and, if you're in New York and London, get to buying—you're next!)
Funnel-Neck Coats
I saw funnel-neck coats everywhere in Copenhagen, and for good reason. When it’s that cold, anything that keeps your neck warm without adding another scarf feels like a win. They gave even the most minimalist outfits a sharp, pulled-together look, especially when worn fully buttoned-up against the wind.
Fleurette
Grace Stand Collar Wool Coat
COS
Oversized Mock-Neck Coat
Zara
Long Wool Coat With High Neck
Zara
Oversized ZW Collection Trench Coat
Siedrés
Wilma Coat
Scarf Coats
Scarf coats felt like a very Copenhagen solution to winter dressing. A built-in scarf means one less thing to think about, and people styled them in an effortless, slightly undone way—wrapped loosely or left hanging. It made even simple jeans-and-boots outfits look intentional while still keeping you warm and toasty.
Eaves
Yuna Crop Trench
H&M
Scarf-Detail Wool-Blend Coat
Eaves
Yuna Trench Coat
COS
Double-Faced Merino Wool Scarf Cape
The Garment
Clooney Man Coat & Scarf
Cheetah- and Leopard-Print Coats
Animal-print coats were impossible to miss against the snow. What surprised me most was how casually they were worn—styled with denim, flat boots, and leather gloves—which made them feel more everyday than statement. Bold, but not trying too hard.
By Malene Birger
Rafaia Shearling Calf Coat
Stand Studio
Hilma Faux Fur Long Coat
H&M
Twill Car Coat
The Franke Shop
Cadence Faux Fur Long Coat
Baum und Pferdgarten
Dixie Coat
Ivory Coats
Despite the icy slush and constant snowfall, ivory coats were everywhere. They brought a sense of lightness to winter outfits and stood out beautifully against gray skies and snowy streets. It felt like a confident choice—and one that paid off.