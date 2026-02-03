6 Coat Trends I Spotted at Copenhagen Fashion Week—New York and London, You're Next

Photo of woman wearing coat at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
I just got back from Copenhagen Fashion Week with numb fingers, a full camera roll, and a renewed appreciation for a truly great coat. It was frigid (allegedly the coldest winter Denmark has seen in years, per my Scandi editor friends!) and the kind of weather that makes getting dressed feel less like self-expression and more like a winter sport. Leave it to fashion people to turn snowbanks and subzero temps into a runway of their own.

In between shows, the sidewalks told the real story. With layers doing the heavy lifting underneath, outerwear became the main event. Editors, buyers, and designers alike leaned into oversize, statement-making coats that brought their looks to life against the white, frozen backdrop. Practical? Absolutely. But never boring. These were the kinds of pieces that carried an outfit from morning coffee runs to late dinners without missing a beat.

If Copenhagen is any indication, the coat conversation is just getting started this winter fashion month. Below, scroll through the six coat trends I spotted in Copenhagen this week (and, if you're in New York and London, get to buying—you're next!)

Funnel-Neck Coats

I saw funnel-neck coats everywhere in Copenhagen, and for good reason. When it’s that cold, anything that keeps your neck warm without adding another scarf feels like a win. They gave even the most minimalist outfits a sharp, pulled-together look, especially when worn fully buttoned-up against the wind.

Photo of woman wearing coat at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Scarf Coats

Scarf coats felt like a very Copenhagen solution to winter dressing. A built-in scarf means one less thing to think about, and people styled them in an effortless, slightly undone way—wrapped loosely or left hanging. It made even simple jeans-and-boots outfits look intentional while still keeping you warm and toasty.

Photo of woman wearing coat at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Cheetah- and Leopard-Print Coats

Animal-print coats were impossible to miss against the snow. What surprised me most was how casually they were worn—styled with denim, flat boots, and leather gloves—which made them feel more everyday than statement. Bold, but not trying too hard.

Photo of woman wearing coat at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Ivory Coats

Despite the icy slush and constant snowfall, ivory coats were everywhere. They brought a sense of lightness to winter outfits and stood out beautifully against gray skies and snowy streets. It felt like a confident choice—and one that paid off.

Photo of woman wearing coat at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

