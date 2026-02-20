The Biggest Color Trends For Spring 2026—Cobalt, Violet, and Clashing Shades

Getting down to more specifics, we took a look at the color trends that are primed to be major in 2026. Clashing shades, combining unintuitive colors, are the undeniable key trend to know. But other colors will also make a big impact. Ahead, the key color trends to know for spring 2026.
Clashing Colors
On the spring/summer 2026 runways, color was back in full swing in a high-impact way that was impossible to ignore. Specifically, we saw a clashing color trend emerge as designers paired unlikely shades together. Brands including Versace and Loewe made a strong case for unexpected color combinations.
COS
Wool Turtleneck Top
Sporty & Rich
Wellness Club Cotton Polo Sweatshirt
Flore Flore
Lauren Cotton Polo Tank Top
Violet
Is violet the new burgundy? That is what Who What Wear editors were discussing at the office recently. The purple color has a similar quality to burgundy in the sense that is can work seamlessly with neutral shades like black and camel, yet it offers high impact for styling. We saw the color on the runway in collections including Valentino and Chloé, and it's arriving on the market from brands such as Khaite and High Sport.
High Sport
Eric Wool Peplum Top
HIGH SPORT
Kick Cropped Wool-Blend Flared Pants
Mini Lotus Tote
Cherry Red
2025 was the year that everyone bought a great red knit as a key styling piece. If you already own one, make sure that you hold onto it for 2026 since cherry red will continue to be a major color trend. Designers like Prada and Tory Burch are making the case for wearing the color in fresh ways, whether it's a preppy polo top or a midi skirt.
Flore Flore
Car Cotton T-Shirt
net-a-porter
Jealousy Malaya Skirt
NEOUS
Chamu Leather Sandals
Cobalt
Cobalt appeared on the runway at designers including Loewe and Victoria Beckham. Similar to violet, this falls in the royal color family—another jewel tone, which is noteworthy as we haven't seen these rich shades in the fashion space in many seasons.
versace
Pivot Bag
net-a-porter
Venus Earrings
ZARA
Suede Shopper Bag
Ballet Slipper Pink
The moment Chanel's Charvet shirting appeared on the runway, it became a hot topic in fashion—a piece we're predicting will be a cult buy this year. The pink version has already been spotted on Jacob Elordi, which also speaks to the rise of the specific ballet slipper pink color that will be everywhere this year.