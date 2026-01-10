As the icy spell continues, so does the need for footwear that keeps our feet warm, snug and protected from the elements. Trainers, ballet flats and slinky heels are great, but they won't cut the mustard against ice, wind, rain or snow. The most stylish people I know are reaching for boots right now, but nothing boring, basic or dated. I've been taking note of some of Instagram's most in-demand style-setters and their boots of choice, which are setting the tone for 2026 and quietly demanding your attention now.
On the streets of Copenhagen, London, Rome and Paris, the most discerning dressers are slipping on boots that evoke vintage moods and subversive trends, and pairing them with luxurious textures and classic hues. And how are they wearing them? Well, with anything you can think of: slim-fit jeans, bold-colour track pants, classic tailored black trousers, pencil skirts and minidresses, too (don't forget the tights!).
Keen to discover which boot styles I've been taking note of for spring? Scroll on for my pick of the best boots on offer now, so you, too, can step into the new season without putting a foot wrong.
The Best Boots for Spring 2026
1. Croc-Effect Boots
Style Notes: There's something so luxurious about croc-embossed leather, and I'm seeing it stealthily make its way onto boots this season. Opulent to the touch and high-shine, they can also be understated and pared-back, especially in black; an easy way to add a quiet polish to otherwise simple looks. Slip them over skinny jeans or wear them with tights and skirts, or even leggings.
Shop the Trend:
New Look
Black Low Heel Sleek Faux Leather Croc Knee High Boots
So chic, and so affordable.
ZARA
Kitten Heel Boots
I adore the rich, burgundy tone to these crackled, croc-effect boots.
Staud
Wally croc-effect leather knee boots
The low heel makes these a great everyday choice.
Toteme
Croco-Embossed Wide Shaft Boots Dark Brown
Toteme boots are unbeatable, but definitely more of an investment.
2. Chisel-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Women from across the Channel have been favouring this boot style for some time, and now I'm seeing it all over the streets of London. Chisel-toe boots are characterised by their softly-rounded square toe, which is a little elongated and typically set on a kitten heel, reaching just to the ankle. Featuring in many a curated wardrobe, I can see chisel-toe bootshitting the mainstream this spring, as they pair with tailored black trousers and jeans so beautifully, drawing the eye down and elongating the leg. J'adore!
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Leather Chisel Toe Ankle Boots
For under £100, M&S are bang on the money!
Reformation
Rosina Ankle Boot
Reformation footwear is not to be slept on.
Khaite
Arizona leather ankle boots
Khaite have been pioneering the chisel-toe boot trend.
& Other Stories
Sock Boots
The sleek, brown hue will slip into your capsule wardrobe so effortlessly.
3. Pirate Boots
Style Notes: Pioneered on the runways in the early '80s by British fashion legend Vivienne Westwood, the subversive pirate boot is interestingly re-entering the chat for 2026. A new generation of fans is fostering a keen eye for the strappy, calf-high, flat-footed style, reminiscent of the garb worn by, yes—you guessed it, pirates in the 17th and 18th centuries. This year, we'll be wearing them with blue jeans, colour-pop track pants, pretty dresses and miniskirts. Ahoy there!
Shop the Trend:
Vivienne Westwood
Pirate Boot
The OG, and the best. The two-tone colour way will have heads turning.
Isabel Marant
Silmon Leather-Trimmed Suede Knee-High Boots
Trust Isabel Marant to get in on the pirate boot action. The suede looks so luxe!
Zimmermann
Orla 50 Leather Knee-High Boots
I love this modern take on the pirate boot.
Vivienne Westwood
Pirate Boot
The monochromatic, tan hue is favoured by Kate Moss.
4. Victoriana Boots
Style Notes: Continuing the growing trend for all things old-school, the Victoriana boot is the next utterly unexpected style that I've observed rising in the ranks. It's distinguishable by its knee-high length, multiple buckles or whisker-thin laces and many a silver eyelet, and is set on a skinny kitten heel. The Victoriana boot taps into all things Gothic, Medieval-leaning and baroque, so if that's your thing, these boots work with black, grey and monochromatic looks, be that dresses, miniskirts or balloon shorts. High-denier, fishnet or patterned tights are also an apt partner. The more frou-frou, the better!