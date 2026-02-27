Milan Fashion Week street style always feels a little more experimental, a little less polished—and that’s exactly why I love it. As I scrolled through the street style moments this season, I noticed how personal everything felt. The outfits weren’t about perfection; they were about personality, layering, and taking risks that felt intentional rather than forced. And the trends worn were, per usual, notably on point.
What stood out most was the styling confidence. From unexpected proportions to bold outerwear choices, these looks weren’t trying to please everyone. This roundup captures the trend moments that made me pause—things I saw on the runway last season that had already made their way to the streets of Milan. This is the kind of street style that sticks with you, I will be referencing it in the months to come. Below, the 7 trends to consider if you’re trying to nail the Spring/Summer 2026 aesthetic, and right on time.
High Vamp Kitten Heels
High vamp heels are having a bold resurgence, I first saw them scattered about and now they’re on every single foot. They offer a more covered, elongated look that instantly sharpens an outfit. They feel a bit more on trend than your average pump, giving even a minimal look a fashion-person edge.
New Color Codes
New color codes are less about finding “the color of the season” and more about unexpected pairings—think tonal dressing with a twist or clashing shades that somehow just work. It’s a shift toward color as styling language rather than statement.
Calf Hair Jackets
Calf hair jackets are slowly but surely becoming the talk of the town, bringing texture back into the conversation in a way that feels directional but still wearable. There’s something inherently luxe about the finish—it adds depth to even the simplest outfit without trying too hard.