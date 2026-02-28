If I Spot This Skirt Micro-Trend, I'll Know the Wearer Is a Fashion Person From a Mile Away

This year, I'm finding new trends to sport to dress up my usual go-to uniforms for each season. I tend to wear pants or jeans, but there's one skirt trend I've had on my radar since I noticed the coolest fashion people rocking it. It's a micro trend that I didn't have on my 2026 fashion bingo card, but fashion trends have a way of surprising you from time to time.
I've seen the trend from influencers to fashion editors, so I know it's going to have a major moment come spring. The micro trend is none other than kilts. Yes, you read that correctly. Kilts are traditionally known for their Scottish roots, but have since gone mainstream in the fashion scene. I'm seeing them styled in various ways, paired with sweaters, button-downs, and even layered over jeans. It's a much more versatile micro trend than expected.
If you're feeling brave and want to try out a kilt this spring, keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and shop all kinds of kilts.
Kilt Outfit Inspiration
Style Tip: Keep it casual with a simple long sleeve polo shirt and sandals.
Style Tip: Dress your kilt up with a pair of mules and a classic button-down.
Style Tip: Try a pair of knee-high boots to style with your kilt if it's a shorter length.
Style Tip: When in doubt, try color blocking simple neutrals with one pop of color.
Style Tip: To dress up your look even more, add a pair of sheet tights and heels to complete your outfit.
Style Tip: Get bold with layering a mini kilt over jeans for a Y2K vibe.
Shop Kilt Skirts
J.Crew
Pleated Wrap Skirt
Free People
Take Me Along Tartan Circle Skirt
ELOQUII
Maxi Pleated Skirt With Buckle Detail and Slit
Burberry
Check Wool Mini Kilt in Fig/black Amethyst
Boden
Valentina Sateen Skirt in Black
Damson Madder
Moffy Mini Kilt
Loewe
Pleated Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Pleated Midi Skirt
Le Kilt
Midi Kilt Heath Charcoal
MANGO
A-Line Pleated Skirt With Belt - Women
Prada
Belted Pleated Virgin Wool Midi Skirt in Grey - Prada
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.