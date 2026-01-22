7 Trends From 2016 That We're Actually Backing for 2026

ICYMI: 2016 is back. If you’ve opened your Instagram over the last few weeks, you’ll have likely seen a plethora of skinny jeans, the overuse of the Valencia filter and much discourse on ‘Millennial optimism.’ With rumblings on TikTok since the beginning of the year, it was Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s photo dumps of almost-forgotten head-to-toe Yeezy looks that sprang a slew of throwbacks and a trip down memory lane for a lot of the Who What Wear UK editors. The aesthetic was back.
As a Gen Z fashion editor, it's a rarity to write about a period of time I remember so vividly. The year that gave us Beyonce’s Lemonade,Stranger Things, Snapchat filters and Kylie’s lipkits, 2016 was hardly a boring year in pop culture. Whilst in fashion, it was a time when Alessandro Michele’s Gucci era was in its infancy, the Marc Jacobs now-iconic Kiki Boot and Vetements sock boots launched, and the heels of choice were either Stuart Weitzman knee-high's or Valentino Rockstuds.
So, when I saw that the search volume for “2016 fashion trends” was through the roof last week on Google, I did take a pause. Because the trends in 2016 were quite divisive. To paint a vivid picture, rather than the carefully curated capsule wardrobe I pride myself on today, the heavy hitters in rotation consisted of Comme de Garçons Converse’s, Topshop Joni jeans, thigh-high boots, bomber jackets and kaleidoscopic graphic tees. Oh, and lest we forget—a pair of mirrored sunnies.
But before we get too cynical, it’s important to remember that this is often the beauty of the fashion cycle. Sometimes trends fade and we think they will surely never return, to then have it resurface a decade or two later (I’m looking at you, Y2K). So, before you write off 2016’s style as being too icky to ever come back, I’ve done the research and I predict these 7 trends will definitely be on the up this year, if not already on their way. Scroll to discover them below.
The 7 Trends From 2016 We're backing in 2026
1. Skinny Jeans
Style Notes: Since the Y2K 2.0 movement, as well as Chemena Kamali's decision to bring back the bootcut jean in her Chloé autumn/winter 2025 debut, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the return of the skinny jeans. Now feels like the right time. Whilst it may have been a staple in many wardrobe rotations 10 years ago, now it feels more like a marmite situation: you either love them or, inevitably, you hate them. From the subtle bootcut to the slimmer silhouette of the cigarette, the further into 2026 we get, the close we come to the skinny jean resurgence.
Shop Skinny Jeans:
Levi
311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi's jeans will never date.
Sezane
Brut Sexy
If they're good enough for the French girl, they're good enough for me!
CALVIN KLEIN
Mid Rise Slim Jeans
With all of this talk about 2016, it would feel wrong not to include a pair of Calvin Klein jeans.
2. Millennial Pink
Style Notes: Whilst pastels in spring, especially pink, are hardly groundbreaking, no year celebrated the shade like 2016. Whilst we’ve had a variety of iterations; candyfloss, plaster and even salmon, Millennial Pink walked so Barbie pink could run. A pastel, slightly dusty shade, this hue was everywhere in the mid-2010s. From Glossier branding to the cover of Sophia Amoruso’s #Girlboss book, this hue wasn’t just a colour but a cultural movement. As we come up to a decade since thinking pink this big, with Stella McCartney, Patou, N°21 and Blumarine all showing a slightly warmer rosey hue in their spring/summer 2026 runway shows, we’re just about ready for the comeback.
Shop Millennial Pink
Rixo
Kianna
Finish with a loafer and jeans for a spring ready look.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
The Reformation Clara cardigan is a fashion person best kept secret.
ALIGNE
Hattie Mohair Knitted Skirt
Dopamine dressing at its best!
3. Backless Loafer
Style Notes: In a year huge for divisive footwear, the Gucci Princetown backless loafers were undeniably one of the best. Gaining notoriety for the furry footbed, these shoes debuted on the autumn/winter 2015 runway, and were coveted amongst stylists, editors and influencers alike. Having fallen out of favour after a few years in the spotlight, the question of ‘why now?’ when considering its return is a valid one. With the search for ‘fur shoes’ up 170% on Google in the last week alone, it makes sense that people would move past the timeless boot and ‘trendy’ shearling-lined ballet flats of winter 2025, in search of something a touch more functional as we head into spring. Instead, they embody a chic, IYKYK energy, one which can easily elevate your cold-weather outfit.
Shop the Backless Loafer:
H&M
Loafer mules
These look far more expensive than their £33 price tag.
Reformation
Francine Loafer Mule
I'd always advise you size up in Reformation footwear as they tend to fit a touch narrow.
Gucci
Princetown Slipper
All these years later, the Princeton is still going strong as some of the trendiest footwear to own.
4. The 'It' Bags
Style Notes: From Kendall Jenner to Alexa Chung, regardless of personal style, in 2016, an “It Bag” was never far behind. From the Gucci Dionysus to the Saint Laurent Sac de Jour as well as the Givenchy Antigona, these bags were the ultimate status symbol and, honestly? They still hold up today. We’ve already anticipated and witnessed the return of the Gucci Indy and the Saint Laurent Mombasa from the ‘00s, so it makes sense that It accessories from the next decade are the next in line.
Shop the It Bags:
YSL
Sac De Jour
A classic, the croc print Sac De Jour has been on wishlist for the last 10 years!
YSL
Mombasa Small in Leather
From Bella Hadid to Korean singer Rose, fashion chicest have been ditching their micro brags of this once dated Saint Laurent silhouette.
CHLOÉ
Paddington leather tote
The bag that defined the decade. From dark tones to chunky lock's the Chloé Paddington has a serious throwback feel.
5. Bombers
Style Notes: With everyone from Hailey Bieber to Gigi Hadid and Pharell rocking the puffer silhouette in 2016, it was one of the year's most coveted pieces of outerwear (The New York Times reported a “500 per cent year-on-year increase in Google searches involving the term ‘bomber jacket' the same year). From soft satin bombers to utilitarian camo, these jackets were laced with a model-of-duty energy; everyone wanted to own one and very rarely were we seen without one. So imagine my surprise when bomber jackets started to make the rounds of the runways again. Seen on the Rick Owens spring/summer 2026 runways and all over my social feeds this year, this transitional buy has piqued the interest of the fashion set again.