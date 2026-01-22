According to My Chicest Colleague, This Elegant Jacket Trend Is Going to Take Off Next

If I were to rebuild my capsule wardrobe from scratch, I could part quite happily with my boxy bomber jackets and oversized layers. The first piece I’d rush to replace, however? My high-neck blazer.
Recently tipped off by one of my chicest colleagues, I was immediately struck by the trending garment's inherent elegance—and it wasn’t long before I introduced the silhouette into my own rotation. Since then, I can honestly say no other item I’ve bought delivers quite the same high-impact polish. Fusing the sharp tailoring of a classic blazer with the refined sophistication of a raised neckline, this piece offers a double hit of elegance and has swiftly become something I can’t imagine dressing without.
I’m far from alone in my newfound reliance on the trend. Across Instagram and beyond, influencers are swapping oversized jackets for this more structured, streamlined alternative. It works beautifully with tailoring for a subtly subversive take on classic suiting, yet feels just as at home in everyday outfits, styled with relaxed denim or this season’s newly trending stove pipe jeans.
As interest in the silhouette grows, brands have been quick to respond. High-street standouts from H&M and Zara deliver designs that could easily pass for designer, while fashion favourites such as Lemaire and Liberowe have truly perfected the cut.
Read on to discover and shop my edit of the best high-neck blazers available now.
Shop High-Neck Blazers:
