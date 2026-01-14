There has been a slow and steady rise in vintage-leaning trends in recent months, with a penchant emerging amongst fashion people for anything old-school, heirloom and inspired by eras gone by. We've seen necklaces reminiscent of curtain tassels, Victoriana boots, 1920s flappercore and a surprising influx of pillbox hats, all of which are still reaching their crescendo in the fashion sphere.
Next to enter the dressing-up boxes of some of the most stylish dressers in London, Copenhagen and Paris is a fabric and finish that could understandably be considered "dated", but it's oh-so pretty nonetheless. It is, of course, lace, and I'm seeing this delicate fabric materialise on dainty blouses, strappy cami tops, skirts, trousers and even accessories.
You may be someone who thinks lace strictly belongs on your granny's doilies, tablecloths and in the depths of a haberdashery box. However, I would argue that it is headed for a renaissance in 2026, and I already have a plethora of evidence. It's a fabric that teams so beautifully with denim (hello, boho!), and can subtly soften tough outerwear pieces such as trench coats and leather jackets. It's ripe for experimentation in high-summer holiday wardrobes, and lends its hand gracefully to bridal trends as we look towards wedding season.
Dare to let a little lace into your wardrobe this season? Read on to discover the seven chicest ways the fashion set are adorning themselves in it now, plus shopping recommendations to help you achieve the looks.
Shop the Lace Trend for 2026:
1. Blouses
Style Notes: The boho movement is set to make a comeback for spring, and pretty blouses, shirts and billowing tops are how to do it well in 2026. Pair off-white, pastel and sheer tops with blue denim jeans, boots and plenty of vintage-look jewellery.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Flounced Lace Blouse
I love how sheer this blouse is, and the bell sleeves are a bonus.
Rixo
Ursula Top
The most delightful pink and blue mix!
Sézane
Aly Blouse
The most gorgeous buttermilk hue. This top is a Sézane best-seller.
This looks like it came straight out of a vintage shop.
2. Dresses
Styles Notes: Lace or lace-trim dresses are the best way to capitalise on the trend. Go full Picnic at Hanging Rock with something in bright white or soft ecru with a high neck, long sleeves and full skirt. Slip dresses, minis and cami styles are also charming options.
Style Notes: A lacy cami is such an easy way to add subtle polish to your look, particularly when paired with trousers, a blazer and great jewellery. Styles with a lace-trim around the bust and hem are what you should be looking for, and you can find them in a range of classic hues.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Lace Top
This delicate cami will form the base of many a classic outfit, for day and night.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Strappy Top
You can't go wrong with a classic black lacy top. Team with leather and denim.
Massimo Dutti
Camisole Top With Contrast Lace Detail
I adore this navy take on the lace-trim cami trend.