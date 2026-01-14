From London to Paris, This Chic Trend Is Popping Up on the Best-Dressed People in Every City

Pretty or pretty "dated"? Either way, this trend is about to be everywhere this spring. Read on for your cheat sheet on how to do the lace trend for 2026.

Sophie Robyn Watson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of influencers wearing the lace trend.
(Image credit: @deborabrosa; @nnennaechem; @bettinalooney)
Jump to category:

There has been a slow and steady rise in vintage-leaning trends in recent months, with a penchant emerging amongst fashion people for anything old-school, heirloom and inspired by eras gone by. We've seen necklaces reminiscent of curtain tassels, Victoriana boots, 1920s flappercore and a surprising influx of pillbox hats, all of which are still reaching their crescendo in the fashion sphere.

Next to enter the dressing-up boxes of some of the most stylish dressers in London, Copenhagen and Paris is a fabric and finish that could understandably be considered "dated", but it's oh-so pretty nonetheless. It is, of course, lace, and I'm seeing this delicate fabric materialise on dainty blouses, strappy cami tops, skirts, trousers and even accessories.

You may be someone who thinks lace strictly belongs on your granny's doilies, tablecloths and in the depths of a haberdashery box. However, I would argue that it is headed for a renaissance in 2026, and I already have a plethora of evidence. It's a fabric that teams so beautifully with denim (hello, boho!), and can subtly soften tough outerwear pieces such as trench coats and leather jackets. It's ripe for experimentation in high-summer holiday wardrobes, and lends its hand gracefully to bridal trends as we look towards wedding season.

Dare to let a little lace into your wardrobe this season? Read on to discover the seven chicest ways the fashion set are adorning themselves in it now, plus shopping recommendations to help you achieve the looks.

Shop the Lace Trend for 2026:

1. Blouses

lace-trend-2026

(Image credit: @laylaabbey)

Style Notes: The boho movement is set to make a comeback for spring, and pretty blouses, shirts and billowing tops are how to do it well in 2026. Pair off-white, pastel and sheer tops with blue denim jeans, boots and plenty of vintage-look jewellery.

Shop the Trend:

2. Dresses

lace-trend-2026

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Styles Notes: Lace or lace-trim dresses are the best way to capitalise on the trend. Go full Picnic at Hanging Rock with something in bright white or soft ecru with a high neck, long sleeves and full skirt. Slip dresses, minis and cami styles are also charming options.

Shop the Trend:

3. Cami Tops

lace-trend-2026

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: A lacy cami is such an easy way to add subtle polish to your look, particularly when paired with trousers, a blazer and great jewellery. Styles with a lace-trim around the bust and hem are what you should be looking for, and you can find them in a range of classic hues.

Shop the Trend: