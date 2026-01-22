If, like me, you are over the grey, rainy and sunless days of ol' Blighty, you're probably plotting your next escape. As we continue our upward ascent into the new year, the itch to travel is growing. Whether you want to journey to the other side of the globe, to the depths of the countryside or even to another cosmopolitan city, there's a destination for everyone. Wherever you go, there are a few essential items you need to pack that will allow you to get from A to B in style.
To get the inside scoop, I tapped my most well-travelled colleagues here at Who What Wear UK for the items they daren't leave the house without. One of them is a frequent business-class flyer (swish!), and one is always on the train to either the Cotswolds or the coast. Another finds herself constantly chasing the sun year-round, whilst another loves moonlighting as a "digital nomad" in Europe's buzziest capitals. Some pack light (surprisingly, that's me!), some routinely overpack and some take everything but the kitchen sink.
From tech gadgets to flight-friendly beauty essentials and cosy clothing to comfortable footwear, scroll on for their curated picks of travel non-negotiables. Bon voyage!
Shop Our Essential Travel Items:
1. Carry-On Curator
"Wherever I'm headed, and for however long, you can count on me to pack small. I don't like to weigh myself down with non-essential items, and over the years, I've managed to master the art of catching planes, trains and automobiles with a refined kit list to get me to my destination in style. As someone who waxes lyrical on the subject of a capsule wardrobe, it's a sentiment I take to my carry-on, as I favour minimalist, pared-back and hard-working items that help me travel in style, peace and comfort.
"The one thing I won't gatekeep is utilising bags within my bag. My trusty tote is packed with compact pouches to help me keep my smaller items, tech and beauty bits in order, without the worry of things falling out or getting lost in the innermost depths of my bag.
"Clothing-wise, I always reach for a great piece of cashmere knitwear, chunky enough to keep me warm in that plane aircon, plus shearling-lined shoes that act like cosy slippers. Blocking out any noise is paramount for me on any journey, so the latest AirPod Pros have been such a great investment, allowing me to listen to music, podcasts or a TV show in utter tranquillity.
"I like to travel makeup-free, but a gentle face mist helps keep my skin from feeling tight and tired, with classic Wayfarer sunnies protecting my eyes from UV rays and the sun. Lastly, if I fear the WiFi might let me down, or if I want to go analogue, a paper diary will always accompany me in case I want to plan or write down any notes, ideas, thoughts or goals. Whether I'm going to the Outer Hebrides or down under, these essentials go everywhere I do." — Sophie Robyn Watson, acting fashion editor
Shop the Essentials:
Soft Goat
Girlfriend Turtleneck
"A solid piece of knitwear is needed when you can’t control the temperature, especially when the air conditioning is blasting on a plane. This Soft Goat funnel-neck cashmere jumper saves me from the unavoidable chill. I like to size up for that hygge factor."
UGG
Zora Leather Ballet Flat
"My latest obsession is the Ugg Zora ballet flat, and I just know they'll come in handy on my next long-haul flight. They have a reinforced sole, so you can, in fact, wear them out and about, but the shearling interior adds a serious comfort factor. They're ideal for the plane, train or resting up in my hotel room."
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro 3
"The latest AirPod Pros are an absolute non-negotiable for me. I love the noise-cancelling capabilities, as the last thing I want to hear on any flight or train journey is, well, everybody else. I can listen to my music or a podcast, or watch something on my iPad in total sonic bliss."
Ray-Ban
Original Wayfarer Classic
"If it ain’t broke! Wayfarer sunglasses will always be in style, and work with every outfit you can think of. In my opinion, this makes them the perfect pair of sunglasses for travelling light and in timeless style."
Smythson
2026 Soho Weekly Diary in Panama
"When I want to go a little bit analogue, a physical diary is my best friend whilst travelling. I can plan my year, jot down notes or ideas and not have to rely on spotty WiFi or tech issues. Plus, it just looks so chic. Leopard is a neutral, don't you know?"
Prada
Medium Re-Nylon Pouch
"In my carry-on case or handbag, I swear by packing cubes, pouches and bag dividers. This small and sweet recycled nylon number from Prada has serious style credentials, but means my knick-knacks and small tech items won’t go missing in the pits of my bag."
Caudalie
Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist
"I like to keep my beauty routine to an absolute minimum when travelling, but I do like to freshen up in-flight. Enter Caudalie Beauty Elixir. It feels so nice to mist this on the skin when on the move, as it helps combat dryness. It also has an apothecary-like smell which awakens the skin, senses and my mood. Nothing beats it."
2. Serial Over-Packer
"It’s no secret I like to be prepared when I travel. And when I say prepared, I mean for every eventuality. No spontaneous evening date-night outfit or extra cold-weather accessory is left behind. In fact, any time travel plans call for my life to scrunch neatly into a suitcase for a long-haul holiday, I take it as an opportunity to see just how much I can take with me. Call me a maximalist, but why own so many great clothes if you can’t take them around the world with you? To me, weight regulations are more like, well, guidelines, and I live for the thrill of getting through with an extra few layers on my back. And, after years of experience, there are certain hacks and routines I’ve adopted which have allowed me to turn over-packing into an art form.
"Whether it’s a 25kg suitcase, a 14kg shared bag or the dreaded hand-luggage-only situation (this is strictly for staycations only), I’m always the friend with plenty of chic outfit combos to share with my fellow holiday makers. The key? Well, there are the obvious tips, like rolling your T-shirts and jeans to save on space, investing in packing cubes to maximise suitcase surface area and subbing out toiletries for shoes (shampoo is sold in every recognised country in the world, btw). But, aside from the generic TikTok travel tips, my best piece of advice would be to pack with no inhibitions. Don’t be ruled by weather apps and weight restrictions. Why travel light when you could travel with options?
"I like holidays that cover a lot of ground. Take my recent trip to the east coast of Australia. I knew I’d be encountering everything from tropical rainforests to balmy beaches and tonnes of city-stomping in between. This alone accounted for at least four different flat-shoe options: a sporty trainer, knee-high boots, a comfy ballet pump and a kitten heel for Aperol o’clock. As a personal style obsessive, having multiple outfits for multiple eventualities is the key to a successful trip. I like to be able to adapt to my environment, and there’s nothing more fun than seeing a beloved piece of your everyday wardrobe out in the wild.
"If you share my love for excess, don’t own a pair of suitcase scales and can’t think of anything worse than a 'holiday capsule wardrobe', shop my editor-approved over-packing essentials." — Annie Wheatland-Clinch, assistant social media editor
Shop the Essentials:
Cinta The Label London
The Millie Knit
"One thing chronic over-packers know is that layers are your best friend. On my recent long haul, I relied on foldable cardigans I could tuck into carry-on bags and crossbodies to keep me warm. The cute lace detail on this Cinta the Label piece makes it perfect for all occasions."
Weekday
LOW RISE LINEN-BLEND TROUSERS
"We all know comfort is a non-negotiable on long-haul journeys, and anytime I’m travelling to warmer climates, a pair of linen trousers is a must. I’ve tried a lot of them, and this Weekday pair wins out every time. They're the perfect wide-leg fit, and the drawstring waist makes them super easy to throw on."
Isabel Marant
Multicolor Darwen Tote
"One for the duty-free lovers: always have a chic tote on hand in case you need to offload after a spontaneous shopping trip. Bonus points if it can double up as a beach bag at the other end."
rhode
Glazing Mist Hydrating Face Spray
"You should never compromise on skincare when it comes to long-haul flights. I’ve ruined holidays by neglecting my skin on the journey and swore never to do it again. This Rhode Glazing Mist will make sure your skin doesn’t dry out from the plane's air-con and stays dewy, ready for your arrival."
Snooze Band
Silk Sleep Mask With Headphones
"2026 is the year I officially stop investing in silly aeroplane neck pillows I never use. Instead, this chic silk sleep mask from Snoozeband is my new favourite. With Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones and a soft silk padding, the world around me will be tuned out, and my hair will only look semi-dragged-through-a-hedge-backwards after eight hours in the sky."
NIKE
Air Rift Print W Sneaker
"From experience, an easy, slip-on shoe will end up being your most worn on a travel-heavy holiday. When flights, buses and a lot of walking are involved, comfort is key. I’ve been wanting a pair of Air Rifts for forever—the perfect freaky, comfy, cool-girl shoe."
Tweezerman
Mini Neon Nail Rescue Kit
"I never travel without tweezers. If you forget them, good luck."
3. Queen of the Stay-Cation
"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: a UK staycation can be just as fun, enjoyable and relaxing as any trip abroad. Whilst I love jetting off to a sunny European beach or heading further afield on a city break to experience different cultures, there’s nothing quite like packing up the car and checking into a gorgeous hotel or holiday rental and enjoying some much-needed downtime.
"For this kind of trip, I only pack versatile separates that I’m happy to wear on repeat: a cosy cardigan, a