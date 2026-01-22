I Asked My Colleagues for Their Most Stylish Travel Essentials: This Is What They Always Pack

I tapped our most well-travelled editors for their favourite travel items. From tech to beauty and cosy clothing and footwear, scroll on for their must-haves.

Sophie Robyn Watson's avatar
By
published
in Features
TRAVEL SPECIAL 2026: EDITOR PACKING ESSENTIALS
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

If, like me, you are over the grey, rainy and sunless days of ol' Blighty, you're probably plotting your next escape. As we continue our upward ascent into the new year, the itch to travel is growing. Whether you want to journey to the other side of the globe, to the depths of the countryside or even to another cosmopolitan city, there's a destination for everyone. Wherever you go, there are a few essential items you need to pack that will allow you to get from A to B in style.

To get the inside scoop, I tapped my most well-travelled colleagues here at Who What Wear UK for the items they daren't leave the house without. One of them is a frequent business-class flyer (swish!), and one is always on the train to either the Cotswolds or the coast. Another finds herself constantly chasing the sun year-round, whilst another loves moonlighting as a "digital nomad" in Europe's buzziest capitals. Some pack light (surprisingly, that's me!), some routinely overpack and some take everything but the kitchen sink.

From tech gadgets to flight-friendly beauty essentials and cosy clothing to comfortable footwear, scroll on for their curated picks of travel non-negotiables. Bon voyage!

Shop Our Essential Travel Items:

1. Carry-On Curator

A collage of travel items.

(Image credit: Future)

"Wherever I'm headed, and for however long, you can count on me to pack small. I don't like to weigh myself down with non-essential items, and over the years, I've managed to master the art of catching planes, trains and automobiles with a refined kit list to get me to my destination in style. As someone who waxes lyrical on the subject of a capsule wardrobe, it's a sentiment I take to my carry-on, as I favour minimalist, pared-back and hard-working items that help me travel in style, peace and comfort.

"The one thing I won't gatekeep is utilising bags within my bag. My trusty tote is packed with compact pouches to help me keep my smaller items, tech and beauty bits in order, without the worry of things falling out or getting lost in the innermost depths of my bag.

"Clothing-wise, I always reach for a great piece of cashmere knitwear, chunky enough to keep me warm in that plane aircon, plus shearling-lined shoes that act like cosy slippers. Blocking out any noise is paramount for me on any journey, so the latest AirPod Pros have been such a great investment, allowing me to listen to music, podcasts or a TV show in utter tranquillity.

"I like to travel makeup-free, but a gentle face mist helps keep my skin from feeling tight and tired, with classic Wayfarer sunnies protecting my eyes from UV rays and the sun. Lastly, if I fear the WiFi might let me down, or if I want to go analogue, a paper diary will always accompany me in case I want to plan or write down any notes, ideas, thoughts or goals. Whether I'm going to the Outer Hebrides or down under, these essentials go everywhere I do." — Sophie Robyn Watson, acting fashion editor

Shop the Essentials:

2. Serial Over-Packer

A collage of travel items.

(Image credit: Future)

"It’s no secret I like to be prepared when I travel. And when I say prepared, I mean for every eventuality. No spontaneous evening date-night outfit or extra cold-weather accessory is left behind. In fact, any time travel plans call for my life to scrunch neatly into a suitcase for a long-haul holiday, I take it as an opportunity to see just how much I can take with me. Call me a maximalist, but why own so many great clothes if you can’t take them around the world with you? To me, weight regulations are more like, well, guidelines, and I live for the thrill of getting through with an extra few layers on my back. And, after years of experience, there are certain hacks and routines I’ve adopted which have allowed me to turn over-packing into an art form.

"Whether it’s a 25kg suitcase, a 14kg shared bag or the dreaded hand-luggage-only situation (this is strictly for staycations only), I’m always the friend with plenty of chic outfit combos to share with my fellow holiday makers. The key? Well, there are the obvious tips, like rolling your T-shirts and jeans to save on space, investing in packing cubes to maximise suitcase surface area and subbing out toiletries for shoes (shampoo is sold in every recognised country in the world, btw). But, aside from the generic TikTok travel tips, my best piece of advice would be to pack with no inhibitions. Don’t be ruled by weather apps and weight restrictions. Why travel light when you could travel with options?

"I like holidays that cover a lot of ground. Take my recent trip to the east coast of Australia. I knew I’d be encountering everything from tropical rainforests to balmy beaches and tonnes of city-stomping in between. This alone accounted for at least four different flat-shoe options: a sporty trainer, knee-high boots, a comfy ballet pump and a kitten heel for Aperol o’clock. As a personal style obsessive, having multiple outfits for multiple eventualities is the key to a successful trip. I like to be able to adapt to my environment, and there’s nothing more fun than seeing a beloved piece of your everyday wardrobe out in the wild.

"If you share my love for excess, don’t own a pair of suitcase scales and can’t think of anything worse than a 'holiday capsule wardrobe', shop my editor-approved over-packing essentials." — Annie Wheatland-Clinch, assistant social media editor

Shop the Essentials:

3. Queen of the Stay-Cation

A collage of travel items.

(Image credit: Future)

"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: a UK staycation can be just as fun, enjoyable and relaxing as any trip abroad. Whilst I love jetting off to a sunny European beach or heading further afield on a city break to experience different cultures, there’s nothing quite like packing up the car and checking into a gorgeous hotel or holiday rental and enjoying some much-needed downtime.

"For this kind of trip, I only pack versatile separates that I’m happy to wear on repeat: a cosy cardigan, a