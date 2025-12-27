Spotted in London: The 5 2026 Trends It Girls Will Be Wearing On Repeat

Want to dress effortlessly cool in 2026? These are the five fashion trends London It Girls are going to wear on repeat.

By
published
in Features
LONDON IT GIRL TRENDS 2026
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

London has always had a knack for producing It Girls—the kind of women who don’t necessarily follow fashion rules, but somehow set them just by getting dressed. They’re defined by an instinctive sense of style that feels as effortless as it does individual. Whether spotted on Instagram, outside a gallery opening or weaving through Soho on a weekday afternoon, these are the women whose outfits linger in your mind long after you’ve seen them.

LONDON IT GIRL TRENDS 2026

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

What I love most about the London fashion trends I see from It Girls is that they rarely feel forced. Instead of full-blown outfit formulas, it’s usually one standout piece that does the heavy lifting: a great knit, an unexpected shoe, a bold skirt. Everything else falls quietly into place around it. And these are looks that are built for real life: walking everywhere, unpredictable weather, and last-minute plans.

LONDON IT GIRL TRENDS 2026

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

As I look for new fashion trends to embrace in 2026, I’ve found myself paying closer attention to the women whose outfits stop me mid-scroll. Not because they’re following every trend, but because they’re choosing the right ones. From clever layering pieces to footwear that subtly shifts a whole look, a few recurring themes kept popping up. Ahead, I’ve broken down the London It Girl trends I’m seeing everywhere right now—and the ones that feel set to define the city’s style mood in 2026.

1. Statement Knits

LONDON IT GIRL TRENDS 2026: statement knits

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: It girls in London are OK with letting their knitwear do the talking. Think eye-catching patterns or standout textures that instantly elevate an otherwise simple outfit—the easiest way to look considered without feeling overdone.

Shop the Trend:

2. White Co-Ords

LONDON IT GIRL TRENDS 2026: white matching co-ord sets

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Style Notes: New-year dressing in London doesn't have to be dark or heavy. White co-ords are having a moment, and they get top points for versatility: worn together, they feel modern and intentional; split up, they’re surprisingly versatile wardrobe staples

Shop the Trend:

3. Cape Jackets

LONDON IT GIRL TRENDS 2026: cape jackets

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: The cape jacket is quietly becoming an It Girl favourite, adding drama and movement without sacrificing ease. It feels very London in its effortless, throw-on appeal.

Shop the Trend:

4. Checked Skirts

LONDON IT GIRL TRENDS 2026: checked skirts

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Checked skirts are everywhere among London’s coolest dressers, bringing colour or print into everyday dressing looks without feeling try-hard. I love that they work just as well with trainers and flats as they do with boots.

Shop the Trend:

5. Tabi Flats