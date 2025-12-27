Spotted in London: The 5 2026 Trends It Girls Will Be Wearing On Repeat

London has always had a knack for producing It Girls—the kind of women who don’t necessarily follow fashion rules, but somehow set them just by getting dressed. They’re defined by an instinctive sense of style that feels as effortless as it does individual. Whether spotted on Instagram, outside a gallery opening or weaving through Soho on a weekday afternoon, these are the women whose outfits linger in your mind long after you’ve seen them.
What I love most about the London fashion trends I see from It Girls is that they rarely feel forced. Instead of full-blown outfit formulas, it’s usually one standout piece that does the heavy lifting: a great knit, an unexpected shoe, a bold skirt. Everything else falls quietly into place around it. And these are looks that are built for real life: walking everywhere, unpredictable weather, and last-minute plans.
As I look for new fashion trends to embrace in 2026, I’ve found myself paying closer attention to the women whose outfits stop me mid-scroll. Not because they’re following every trend, but because they’re choosing the right ones. From clever layering pieces to footwear that subtly shifts a whole look, a few recurring themes kept popping up. Ahead, I’ve broken down the London It Girl trends I’m seeing everywhere right now—and the ones that feel set to define the city’s style mood in 2026.
5 2026 London It Girl Trends to Take Note of:
1. Statement Knits
Style Notes: It girls in London are OK with letting their knitwear do the talking. Think eye-catching patterns or standout textures that instantly elevate an otherwise simple outfit—the easiest way to look considered without feeling overdone.
Shop the Trend:
BALLY
Jacquard-Knit Wool Cardigan
There's something so nostalgic about this print.
Miu Miu
Wool V-Neck Sweater
I love an all-over pattern.
Sezane
Franck Jumper
To brighten up the colder days.
CELINE
V-Neck Sweater in Jacquard Cashmere
Some days, you just want your jumper to do the talking.
2. White Co-Ords
Style Notes: New-year dressing in London doesn't have to be dark or heavy. White co-ords are having a moment, and they get top points for versatility: worn together, they feel modern and intentional; split up, they’re surprisingly versatile wardrobe staples
Shop the Trend:
AGOLDE
Lotta Organic Cotton and Lyocell-Blend Denim Shirt
There's something so pared-back and chic about a white denim shirt.
AGOLDE
Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Paired with the matching jeans, of course.
Reformation
Aubrey Satin Two Piece
A satin two-piece also makes for a great evening outfit.
3. Cape Jackets
Style Notes: The cape jacket is quietly becoming an It Girl favourite, adding drama and movement without sacrificing ease. It feels very London in its effortless, throw-on appeal.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Wool-Blend Cape
I love this minimalist COS style.
THE ROW
Justino Scarf-Detailed Cape-Effect Wool Coat
Stunning and a real dream piece.
ZARA
Knit Cape With Scarf Detail
Yes, you can look cute when it's cold outside.
Free People
Bailey Cape
As practical as it is stylish.
4. Checked Skirts
Style Notes: Checkedskirts are everywhere among London’s coolest dressers, bringing colour or print into everyday dressing looks without feeling try-hard. I love that they work just as well with trainers and flats as they do with boots.
Shop the Trend:
DOEN
Saskia Skirt
Plaid is always a winner in my eyes.
COS
Draped Checked Midi Skirt
Marilyn's exact skirt!
PATOU
Checked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
Such a cute take on the trend.
Albaray
Houndstooth Pleat Midi Skirt
I'd style this with plain black tops to let the skirt do the talking.