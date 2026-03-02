A New Era at Giorgio Armani Begins With Silvana Armani's Fall 2026 Collection

In September 2025, Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away at age 91, leaving a 50-year legacy. For the fall 2026 season, Silvana Armani—Mr. Armani's niece and collaborator for over 40 years—stepped into the role of womenswear creative director and debuted her first ready-to-wear collection at Milan Fashion Week.
Silvana's solo collection for the Italian house maintained the brand's timeless, elegant charm while adding a fresh sense of exploration. The brand described it in a press release as "a new perspective on the Armani style," emphasizing its drapey and "perfectly imperfect nature." The collection highlighted the harmony between contrasts—soft versus structured, constructed versus free-flowing. Outerwear lacked padding and rigidity, with long jackets flowing naturally and moving with the wearer. Trousers relaxed and skimmed the ground, while layered turtlenecks and sweaters wrapped the body comfortably. Rich materials like velvet, chenille, crepe, cashmere, and leather provided deep textures, complemented by classic hues such as gray, beige, dark blue, and black, along with earthy tones like sage green, introducing a fresh breath of air.
Concluding the show in an emotional way, "A Costo di Morire," an unreleased song by Italian singer Mina, was played, celebrating the late designer. The lyrics inundated the Via Borgonuovo theater, as the collection honored tradition while reinventing it and signifying continuity. Here, discover everything to know about GiorgioArmani's fall 2026 collection and what the new era of Armani looks like.
Silvana Armani's Debut
Silvana, who spent over four decades working alongside her uncle at Giorgio Armani, has successfully stepped into his role following his passing. Her collection felt distinctly created by a woman for women. Silvana focused on the redefined Armani woman—someone who confidently moves between past memories and the present. The collection treated the past not as something to forget but as a foundation to acknowledge, reinvent, and bring forward. This was achieved by combining practicality with elegance while staying true to Armani's heritage and design codes.
Fluid Tailoring
The fall 2026 collection was rooted in the concept of "Exploration as a state of mind in constant pursuit: a way of reading landscapes—even familiar ones—in ever-changing ways," as noted in the brand's press release. This philosophy was reflected in the collection's soft yet defined silhouettes, featuring fluid trousers and jackets stripped of padding. This approach to soft tailoring evoked the quiet power of landscapes. Like the layered shapes of peaks and valleys, the clothing was intentionally draped, creating a feeling that is protective, practical, expansive, and graceful.
The Armani Way to Layer
The fall 2026 collections so far have highlighted the art of layering. Key examples include Tory Burch's crewneck sweaters over collared shirts, Prada's sheer skirts over chunky knits and button-downs, and Burberry's hefty faux-fur scarves worn with double-breasted jackets. Armani, however, interpreted the trend in its own way. The brand focused on layering lightweight jackets and pullovers, revealing a sheer turtleneck underneath. This contrast, particularly between the sheer blouse and rich cashmere knits or wool outerwear, created an intriguing visual moment. Additional layering included long tunics over knit tops and relaxed trousers, as well as scarves wrapped around the upper body and tucked into leather belts.
The Burgundy Thread
Burgundy proved to be a consistent theme throughout the collection. Though most prominent on leather belts used to anchor trousers, the shade also appeared on long wrap jackets, dresses, trousers, and handbags. Known and loved by the style set as a chic alternative to black, Armani demonstrated the versatility of the deep bordeaux hue by pairing it with sage green, gray, white, charcoal, navy, and blue lapis.
Velvet Galore
Silvana closed the narrative of the Armani women's collection, focusing on rich velvet fabrics in deep burgundy and navy. These opulent materials were used in various ways: velvet cocooning jackets were paired with silk tops and pleated trousers, while matching velvet turtlenecks and pants were layered under embroidered open-style jackets. Silvana also used the fabric in dresses with deep-V, strapless, and high-neck styles, embellished with a delicate shimmer.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.