Kristen Bell is no stranger to commanding a room—three years into her position as the host of this iconic show. With the Screen Actors Guild bring rebranded to The Actor Awards, there are even bigger shoes to fill than her normal years on this years red carpet. Bell will be honoring the history of Hollywood. And what she plans on wearing? From tailored tuxedos to gowns that shimmer like liquid on stage, each look has been carefully designed to evolve with the night, blending old Hollywood glamour with a distinctly modern edge. And before we get our first glances on the big screen, we are getting the chance to learn more about what goes behind the looks before they even came out.
We sat down with her stylist Nicole Chavez to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how these looks came together, from the first spark of inspiration to the final, statuesque moment that’s sure to leave the audience breathless. Tune in tonight to see these looks come to life but in the meantime, we have all the sneak peek material you’ll want to know.
In the earliest stages of Kristen’s looks this season, what sparked the excitement?
“For me, I was really excited by the idea of building a fashion arc instead of just selecting three to five beautiful looks. Once we knew the theme was reimagined old Hollywood glamour, it felt like such a great opportunity to explore different expressions of that throughout the night.
I kept going back to something we’ve done before—she comes out hosting and just commands this presence. So the thought of a tuxedo was really the first spark.
I loved the idea of opening the show in something tailored and strong. There’s something very old Hollywood about sharp suiting, but it also feels modern and right for her as a host. She loves menswear—we even had a nod to it in the promo where she’s wearing a vest and tie. It just feels very authentic to her.
From there, I was really drawn to pieces that play with light and movement—intricate beading, elongating silhouettes. She’s quite petite, so that’s always a consideration. I kept thinking about glamour that feels really cinematic on stage.
It became less about any one dress and more about how the looks evolve over the course of the show—starting strong with authority, then moving into luminous glamour, and ending in something bold and dramatic.”
The word “reimagining” stands out in the theme—what does that mean to you versus recreating?
“For me, reimagining is very different from recreating. Recreating feels more like a replica—almost like a costume—whereas reimagining is about honoring old Hollywood glamour without copying one specific moment.
It’s about taking the essence—the drama, the silhouettes, the light, the black-and-white imagery—and translating that into something that feels modern but still authentic to her.
I kept coming back to bias-cut gowns because they look so good on her, and beading that feels almost liquid—something that catches the light beautifully. She’s going to be on stage, so I wanted that movement and luminosity you used to see in films from the ’30s.
I also thought about women like Marlene Dietrich—that balance of femininity and authority, especially in tailoring. That felt very aligned with Kristen as a host.
For mood boards, I didn’t do a ton, but I pulled from classic film stills, elongating silhouettes, and those really dramatic staircase moments. I also layered in more modern couture references from designers like Elie Saab and Giorgio Armani—pieces that feel sculptural and architectural.
I didn’t want anything to feel nostalgic or like we were copying something. It was about capturing cinematic glamour, but giving it a modern edge.”
The Moodboard
Are there elements of Kristen’s personal style you wanted to highlight throughout?
“Kristen has an incredible balance of strength and approachability, and I really wanted that to come through.
She gravitates toward clean lines and minimal silhouettes that feel strong but not overworked or fussy. Even within this old Hollywood framework, it was important that nothing felt overly precious or costumey—especially because of her petite size. I never want it to feel like the clothes are wearing her.
Comfort is also really important to her. I always want her to feel like she can move and be at ease, especially as a host. So even with something intricate or beaded, there has to be fluidity built in.
The tuxedo really highlights her confidence and sense of humor. When she put it on, she immediately said she loved how quirky and unexpected it felt, while still being refined and elegant. It will be Armani Privé couture, so it’s incredibly special.
The metallic gown she wears in the middle of the show really leans into that luminosity and old Hollywood glamour—it’s all about how it catches the light.
And then the final look is a halter dress, which she loves as a silhouette. It’s fully beaded, so it ties back to that old Hollywood feeling, but it also brings out a bold, statuesque side to her. That’s something I’m always trying to create, especially because we’re both petite—those really elongating, statuesque silhouettes.”
Was there a moment in the process where everything clicked?
“In all honesty, everything really clicked once I had a clear run of show, which was just this Tuesday. I had been exploring beautiful options for weeks—maybe even a month—but once I understood the pacing, the energy, the rhythm of the middle, and the tone of the ending, it all became much clearer.
That’s when it shifted from just great dresses to a cohesive fashion story.
I come from costume design, working in film and television, so I naturally think in that way. That’s why I love press tours and especially doing these hosting moments with her—I get to tell a story.
The tuxedo makes sense for the opening—it establishes authority. The metallic beaded gown carries the glamour through the heart of the show. And then the black halter feels like the final punctuation mark.
I really needed that structural framework for everything to fall into place, and once I had it, the rest became very clear.
That said, I’m still keeping options waiting in the wings. It’s Thursday evening—things can still change. We still have a jewelry fitting, rehearsal tomorrow—so I always like to be over-prepared.”
What’s one way you intentionally made the looks feel modern rather than costumey?
“This might be more off-the-record, but honestly, it comes down to restraint.
Because Kristen is petite and we tend to stay within more minimal silhouettes, I have to be really mindful of keeping things modern rather than letting them feel like a costume.
I see so many beautiful gowns and suiting that are incredibly ornate and over-the-top—and personally, I’m very drawn to that—so I actually have to edit myself when I’m styling her, but in the best way.
Instead of layering on overly vintage details, I focus on what we always aim for: clean lines, strong tailoring, and silhouettes that feel architectural rather than nostalgic.
It’s really about pulling back instead of adding more.”
Without giving too much away, what can viewers expect from Kristen’s looks throughout the show?
“They can expect range and intention.
I put a lot of thought into making sure it doesn’t feel one-note—especially with a theme like this. As the energy of the show shifts, I want the fashion to shift with it.
We start in something strong and tailored to establish presence, then move into a more fluid, glamorous moment, and close on something bold and decisive.
Everything lives in the same world, but there’s a clear progression.
At the end of the day, it’s about making sure the clothes enhance her role as a host. I never want the fashion to overpower her presence.
She’s such a phenomenal host and so approachable—I want that to come through. The goal is for everything to feel polished and cinematic, but also effortless, so she feels comfortable enough to go out there and really carry the show.”
What do you hope people feel when they see Kristen step onto the carpet?
“I hope they feel that immediate sense of presence.
The gown we selected is so beautiful—it has this liquid quality to it, and it’s very different from anything she’s worn before. It catches the light in such a cinematic way. The beading is incredibly detailed and placed in all the right areas, and there’s real strength in the silhouette.
It’s sleek and modern, but it also has this sculpted train that gives it a dramatic finish.
What’s also interesting is how the logistics actually worked in our favor. We’re getting ready entirely backstage—it’s a very long day with rehearsals, glam, everything happening at the venue. Normally, a dress like this would be really difficult to travel in—she’d probably have to ride in a sprinter, which isn’t really our style—but in this case, she can just walk straight from backstage to the carpet, which makes it ideal.
I want it to do more than shimmer—I want it to command.”
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.