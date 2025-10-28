I’m Only Interested in Chic, Expensive-Looking Knitwear—These 5 High Street Finds Deliver Every Time

From funnel necklines to Argyle knits—the most expensive-looking knitwear for winter 2025 features these 5 refined details.

Woman wears scarf jumper and blue jeans; woman wears funnel-neck jumper and black jeans; woman wears brushed cardigan and black trousers
(Image credit: @smythsisters @nlmarilyn @kristincabat)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Whether we're greeted with bright skies or grey mornings, the winter chill has officially settled in, and I'm planning on making the most of the knitwear return. Instead of throwing on jumpers and layering in scarves simply for insulation purposes, I'm taking a considered approach to assembling my knitwear for the new season, this time looking to the most expensive-looking details that will ensure that even when I'm cosy, my looks remain incredibly chic.

Woman wears cream scarf jumper and cream satin skit

Massimo Dutti, 100% Wool Knit Sweater With Scarf, £100

(Image credit: Massimo Dutti)

Over the past few weeks, I've spent my time searching high and low for the very best knitwear pieces, and found that the most elegant styles have a few things in common. Little details are making a big impact this season, be it a neckline or a textural finish, making certain pieces look three times their price tags. In recent years, outerwear has been graced with the sophisticated finish of an integrated scarf, and now the refined finishing touch has made its way into the sleekest knitwear designs around. Alongside, the funnel-neck is taking over from the classic crew, boasting a bold, upright collar, which looks especially refined when paired with a collarless jacket.

For those interested in a dash of pattern, the Argyle knit is back for winter 2025 and proving to be a key style amongst the most stylish people around. With an innately classic look, this knitwear style is making the most affordable cardigans and jumpers around seem like high-end purchases. And finally, texture is setting certain high street knits apart from the rest, especially brushed finishes of mohair, cashmere or wool. Whilst it is a great time to consider investing in high-end cashmere buys, my focus today is on the premium-looking pieces that can be found on the high street and below, I've curated a refined edit of the most expensive-looking knitwear around right now.

Keep scrolling to explore the most expensive-looking knitwear for winter 2025.

1. Scarf Knits

2. Brushed Knits

3. Funnel-Neck Knits

4. Argyle Knits

5. Off-the-Shoulder Knits

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like