I’m Only Interested in Chic, Expensive-Looking Knitwear—These 5 High Street Finds Deliver Every Time

Whether we're greeted with bright skies or grey mornings, the winter chill has officially settled in, and I'm planning on making the most of the knitwear return. Instead of throwing on jumpers and layering in scarves simply for insulation purposes, I'm taking a considered approach to assembling my knitwear for the new season, this time looking to the most expensive-looking details that will ensure that even when I'm cosy, my looks remain incredibly chic.
Over the past few weeks, I've spent my time searching high and low for the very best knitwear pieces, and found that the most elegant styles have a few things in common. Little details are making a big impact this season, be it a neckline or a textural finish, making certain pieces look three times their price tags. In recent years, outerwear has been graced with the sophisticated finish of an integrated scarf, and now the refined finishing touch has made its way into the sleekest knitwear designs around. Alongside, the funnel-neck is taking over from the classic crew, boasting a bold, upright collar, which looks especially refined when paired with a collarless jacket.
For those interested in a dash of pattern, the Argyle knit is back for winter 2025 and proving to be a key style amongst the most stylish people around. With an innately classic look, this knitwear style is making the most affordable cardigans and jumpers around seem like high-end purchases. And finally, texture is setting certain high street knits apart from the rest, especially brushed finishes of mohair, cashmere or wool. Whilst it is a great time to consider investing in high-end cashmere buys, my focus today is on the premium-looking pieces that can be found on the high street and below, I've curated a refined edit of the most expensive-looking knitwear around right now.
Keep scrolling to explore the most expensive-looking knitwear for winter 2025.
1. Scarf Knits
H&M
Oversized Scarf-Detail Jumper
I just know this jumper will move fast.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Knit Sweater With Scarf
Style and substance—this sleek sweater is made from 100% wool.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Knit Sweater With Scarf and Pocket
Another standout style courtesy of Massimo Dutti.
M&S
Air-Yarn Scarf-Neck Cardigan
This also comes in a playful green shade.
ASOS DESIGN
Knitted Jumper With Attached Scarf With Wool
This knit proves that knitwear can be eye-catching.
MANGO
Knitted Sweater With Scarf
I adore the deep green shade of this Mango offering.
2. Brushed Knits
M&S
Textured Crew Neck Cardigan
I can already imagine how cosy this is.
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Jumper
& Other Stories's style comes in a series of colourways.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I've tried on this brushed cashmere style and can confirm its so good.
ALIGNE
Henny Mohair Knitted Jumper
I didn't know I needed a pink knit until now.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
A best-selling style for the brand.
Topshop
Knitted Premium Alpaca Cardigan in Beige
A useful layering piece for the cooler months.
3. Funnel-Neck Knits
& Other Stories
Oversized Turtleneck Wool Jumper
The hard part is choosing which colour to go for.
ZARA
Oversized Knit High Neck Jumper
The oversized fit and wide sleeves are such a nice touch.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
COS has already had one viral funnel-neck knit this season.
Rise & Fall
Black Cashmere Merino High Neck Jumper
This jumper comes in a host of shades from neutrals to bolder tones.
Pull&Bear
Soft Knit High Neck Jumper in Off White
Cream knitwear always has an elevated feel.
ASOS DESIGN
Funnel Neck Jumper in Navy
I'm already planning all the ways I'll wear this knit.
4. Argyle Knits
ZARA
100% Wool Argyle Cardigan
Trust me, this cardigan won't stick around.
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Cardigan
Bring a preppy touch to your looks with this cardigan.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Madeline Crew Sweater
A very popular style this season.
Massimo Dutti
Argyle Knit Wool and Alpaca Sweater
The first way I'd wear this is a with a midi skirt and knee-high boots.
MANGO
Argyle Pattern Knit Cardigan
This soft blue shade will easily blend with the rest of your wardrobe.
Next
Chocolate Brown Argyle 100% Merino Wool N. Premium Cardigan
Made from 100% merino wool.
5. Off-the-Shoulder Knits
ZARA
Gathered Strapless Knit Top
Bring a cosy finish to your jeans-and-a-nice-top pairings.
COS
Off-the-Shoulder Merino Wool Jumper
This also comes in a deep brown.
Cotton On
Cotton on Luxe Off Shoulder Knit in Brown
Take your knitwear collection up a notch with this off-the-shoulder style.
H&M
Off-the-Shoulder Jumper
I still can't believe that this is only £23.
Mint Velvet
Cream Cosy Bardot Knit Jumper
I'm taking style notes from Mint Velvet and styling my knits with sleek satin trousers.
