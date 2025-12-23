Style Resolutions: The 7 Trends Our Fashion Editors Will Be Wearing in 2026

With a new year comes ripe opportunity to explore new trends and ways of wearing your wardrobe, as well as inviting a fresh perspective to your personal style. There have been a few microtrends bubbling up at the end of 2025 that we foresee breaking through into the mainstream in 2026. With this in mind, I tapped some of my fellow editors here at Who What Wear UK to get the low-down on the It items, aesthetics and movements they are keen to sport come spring.
What's most surprising about these is the nostalgic thread that runs through them all. To look forward, sometimes we must look in the rear-view mirror; revisiting the regalia, costumes and defining pieces from years gone by often informs future trends and tastes, and this couldn't be truer for how we see the state of fashion heading into 2026. From Napoleon-style jackets and Victorian boots, to medieval finery, flappercore and the rise of the modern pill-box hat, our editors are stepping into the new year with a little bit of history in their back pocket.
If you're curious as to the new moods and bygone eras we'll be channelling for spring 2026, read on now for my early adopter cheat sheet, plus some shopping ideas to get you inspired.
1. Flappercore – Ava Gilchrist
Style Notes: "We’re officially closer to the end of the decade than the start of it, making 2026 the perfect opportunity to lean into the glitz and glamour that the roaring '20s promised. Taking cues from fashions of a century ago, I’m entering the new year by embracing chintzy, flapper-inspired fringed bags, beaded slip dresses à la Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby and Edwardian-era lace accents and faux-fur-trimmed coats. There might even be a trip to a prohibition bar wearing this exact outfit on the horizon…" — Ava Gilchrist, SEO writer
Shop the Trend:
Sézane
Aly Blouse
"Delicate with a lightweight finish and a dainty pattern."
RABANNE
Fringed Crystal-Embellished Silver-Tone Chainmail Hat
"If money were no object, this is the exact piece I’d be wearing all year long."
THE POSSE
Tassel Belt in Black
"The fringed accent will create a sculpted silhouette on anything you pair it with: a wispy sheer blouse or gargantuan fur coat."
2. Pill-Box Hats — Sophie Robyn Watson
Style Notes: "With each quarterly haircut, I find myself wanting to go shorter and shorter. Now, with an ear-skimming micro-bob, I like the idea of accessorising my cropped tresses with fun and eye-catching accessories. Enter the pill-box hat. I've taken note of a wider trend for vintage-feel investments, be that headpieces, timeless coats and classic handbags, and I want to get in on the action myself.
"As someone who frequents my local charity shops on a very regular basis, I did in fact stumble upon a rather fetching retro leopard-print pill-box hat recently, which has been glued to my head ever since (it's quite Mrs Robinson-coded). For 2026, I'm keen to expand my repertoire of headgear, so I have one suitable for every day—and outfit—of my week. New York-based milliner Gigi Burris is at the forefront of this trend, ushering a new wave of pill-box enthusiasts across the pond.
"Her luxurious hats come in an array of chic, neutral shades for every discerning dresser. With style mavricks Pamela Anderson, Tessa Thompson and Doja Cat noted as fans, this trend is sure to reach its zenith this coming spring." — Sophie Robyn Watson, acting fashion editor
Shop the Trend:
GIGI BURRIS
Sharina Wool-Felt Beret
"Gigi Burris is the milliner to know now. Take note, because her hats are sublime."
COS
Sculpted Wool Beret
"This sculpted beret comes in beige and chocolate. Chic shades only."
H&M
Wool Hat
"Wear this 100%-wool option with your scarf jackets this coming spring."
3. Nouveaux Animal Prints – Marina Avraam
Style Notes: "I will happily die on the hill that leopard print is a neutral, but I’ve been paying close attention to the quieter shift happening around it. Rather than animal print disappearing altogether, it’s evolving. Enter a new menagerie. Deer-print jackets are cropping up in the chicest corners of the internet, cow-print shoes are fast becoming a fashion-person favourite and snake print is slithering its way onto everything from boots to accessories. The result is fresher, more playful and surprisingly refined." — Marina Avraam, senior shopping editor
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
100% Leather Fur Jacket
"I’ve had my eye on Mango’s 100% leather jacket, finished with a subtle deer-print speckle, for some time now. The neat collar and streamlined zip lend it a quiet sophistication, making it just as convincing in the office as it is styled casually for evening plans."
Le Monde Beryl
Regency Slipper
"When it comes to cow print, I’m firmly in the less-is-more camp. I prefer to let it act as a considered accent rather than the main event, which is why these Le Monde Beryl flats feel like the perfect finishing touch. They're distinctive and quietly chic without overwhelming an outfit."
Massimo Dutti
Small Animal Print Shoulder Bag
"I won’t pretend it was easy to narrow down just one snake-print piece, but this sleek bag from Massimo Dutti ultimately won me over. With its subtle ’90s references and clean lines, it strikes that ideal balance: statement-making enough to feel current, yet restrained enough to work seamlessly in a pared-back wardrobe."
4. Napoleon Jackets – Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Style Notes: "After hours of social scrolling (it's an important part of my job after all), the one trend I’m backing for the new year is the Napoleon jacket, which is divisively splitting the Who What Wear UK office in two. Cheryl Tweedy (during her Fight For This Love era) is not quite the vibe I’m envisioning when slipping on one of these military-style jackets, and whilst a shorter cut does lean a touch Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman, it's the punk-ish, undoneness of the braided epaulettes, the on-trend funnel-neck finish and the appeal of its decorative hardware which is garnering all of my attention.
"Balancing a sophisticated feel with an indie sleaze laissez-faire, it feels like a fail-safe way to elevate your look without looking like you’ve tried too hard. Thinking about it, this is likely why Kate Moss was such a fan; see her Glastonbury 2003 look." — Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki, junior fashion editor
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Wool Military Jacket
"Less outlandish than other styles on the market, this Mango iteration is an easy way to add visual interest to your go-to jeans and a nice top."
Free People
We the Free Lana Leather Jacket
"The red and gold tones are exquisite."
Nili Lotan
Joni Virgin Wool Jacket
"Crafted from 100% virgin wool, this jacket looks like an heirloom piece."
5. Cool Blue Accents – Florrie Alexander
Style Notes: "As a minimalist, the key directives of my style are silhouette, texture and shade. For spring 2026, I'm looking to up the ante with my colour palette, and whilst the richer shades of deep chocolate and burgundy have served my wardrobe over winter, the brighter days of spring are calling out for something a little brighter. Enter cool blue, the shade that's about to liven up our looks as we move into the new season. The icy hue of this exact blue seamlessly complements a host of other shades, whether you lean towards muted neutrals or bolder accents of red or yellow. I'm ready to play with more subtle and bolder pops of icy blue, from handbags to knitwear." — Florrie Alexander, shopping editor
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
"Cloud-soft and cloudy blue: the ultimate combo. I'm wearing this over a classic white tee, or even tied around my waist (à laAlexa Chung), for a subtle pop of icy colour."