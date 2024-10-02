I've Studied It—These 7 Colours Make Burgundy Look Even More Elegant
Whether you follow the trends stringently or have simply bought something in the last three months, chances are that you now have something burgundy in your wardrobe (if you didn't before). While brown was one of the biggest colour trends of 2024 early on, and is still very much at the top the leaderboard as it were, burgundy has been giving it a run for its money over the past few weeks and, dare I say, surpassing brown in popularity. Elegant, timeless and more versatile that it might initially appear, I'm excited the colour is finally getting the attention it has long deserved.
I've always had a penchant for deep red colours. I am blonde and very pale, and I found they complimented my colouring nicely. That said, I've always thought it was one of those Holy Grail colours that everyone looks great in, and now that it's, well, everywhere, this is being proved out day over on my Instagram feed.
However, for those new to the hue, you might be wondering what to wear with your freshly acquired burgundy piece. I actually had a text from my mum this past weekend saying, "I just bought a gorgeous burgundy jumper. What on earth do I wear with it?"
Going beyond jeans, I proceeded to tell her the colours I feel go best with burgundy, which gave me an idea. Perhaps everyone else would like to know which colours go with burgundy to make incorporating the elegant shade into their looks much easier. Having sourced reference imagery to back up my suggestions, below are the seven colours I think make burgundy look even chicer (if that's even possible).
7 Colours That Go So Well With Burgundy
1. Navy
Style Notes: While light blue tones create a very chic contrast to rich burgundy, I've noticed more and more fashion people wearing their pieces with equally deep navy.
Shop the Pairing:
This knit features on all of our editors' wish lists.
2. Brown
Style Notes: As we've clarified, brown is also trending in a big way this season. And, handily, it looks incredibly elevated when paired with burgundy.
Shop the Pairing:
3. Ecru
Style Notes: While ecru and cream will loan their sophisticated prowess to any colour, there's something about this combination of light and dark that feels so high end and luxe.
Shop the Pairing:
4. Grey
Style Notes: Burgundy might be on the red spectrum, but it typically has a cooler undertone, which, in turn, means it looks supremely chic with grey tones.
Shop the Pairing:
Note how this has been styled with burgundy heels? I rest my case.
5. Olive
Style Notes: Burgundy might be versatile but I wouldn't describe it as a neutral. That said, it does pair very well with shades that fall into that category—even tones like olive and khaki which are on the peripheral.
Shop the Pairing:
6. Camel
Style Notes: Both known for their expensive-looking qualities, camel and burgundy were always going to work well together. You can even break it up like Abi Marvel with fresh flashes of white and it'll still feel opulent.
Shop the Pairing:
Style with ballet flats, slingbacks and moto boots—every shoe will work.
7. Black
Style Notes: While I don't subscribe to the notion that brown and black shouldn't be worn together, I do understand the hesitation that some still feel towards the combo. Burgundy, however, makes for an excellent stand in.
Shop the Pairing:
If you have a formal occasion coming up, this dress is all you need to consider.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
