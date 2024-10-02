I've Studied It—These 7 Colours Make Burgundy Look Even More Elegant

Whether you follow the trends stringently or have simply bought something in the last three months, chances are that you now have something burgundy in your wardrobe (if you didn't before). While brown was one of the biggest colour trends of 2024 early on, and is still very much at the top the leaderboard as it were, burgundy has been giving it a run for its money over the past few weeks and, dare I say, surpassing brown in popularity. Elegant, timeless and more versatile that it might initially appear, I'm excited the colour is finally getting the attention it has long deserved.

I've always had a penchant for deep red colours. I am blonde and very pale, and I found they complimented my colouring nicely. That said, I've always thought it was one of those Holy Grail colours that everyone looks great in, and now that it's, well, everywhere, this is being proved out day over on my Instagram feed.

However, for those new to the hue, you might be wondering what to wear with your freshly acquired burgundy piece. I actually had a text from my mum this past weekend saying, "I just bought a gorgeous burgundy jumper. What on earth do I wear with it?"

Going beyond jeans, I proceeded to tell her the colours I feel go best with burgundy, which gave me an idea. Perhaps everyone else would like to know which colours go with burgundy to make incorporating the elegant shade into their looks much easier. Having sourced reference imagery to back up my suggestions, below are the seven colours I think make burgundy look even chicer (if that's even possible).

7 Colours That Go So Well With Burgundy

1. Navy

Colours That Go With Burgundy:  @nennaechem wears a burgundy knit and bag with a navy skirt

(Image credit: @nennaechem)

Style Notes: While light blue tones create a very chic contrast to rich burgundy, I've noticed more and more fashion people wearing their pieces with equally deep navy.

Shop the Pairing:

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

This knit features on all of our editors' wish lists.

Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress
COS
Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress

Such a great shape.

Numéro Neuf Mini - Textured Sandalwood
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini Bag

The bag brand Parisians can't get enough of.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

H&M's tailored trousers never let us down.

2. Brown

Colours That Go With Burgundy:  @monikh  wears a brown coat and carries a burgundy bag

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: As we've clarified, brown is also trending in a big way this season. And, handily, it looks incredibly elevated when paired with burgundy.

Shop the Pairing:

Arket, Shawl-Collar Coat
Arket
Shawl-Collar Coat

This coat has the most beautiful drape to the back.

Women's Sardine With Chain in Barolo
Bottega Veneta
Sardine With Chain in Barolo

An icon.

Chocolate Satin Maxi Skirt
Albaray
Chocolate Satin Maxi Skirt

Satin textures make brown look so luxurious.

Burgundy Leather Long Knee Boots
Mint Velvet
Burgundy Leather Long Knee Boots

I can't stop thinking about these boots.

3. Ecru

Colours That Go With Burgundy:  @sylviemus_ wears a burgundy leather jacket with a cream skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: While ecru and cream will loan their sophisticated prowess to any colour, there's something about this combination of light and dark that feels so high end and luxe.

Shop the Pairing:

100% Leather Jacket With Pockets
MANGO
Leather Jacket With Pockets

This has a charming, could-be-vintage quality.

Pointelle-Knit Dress
H&M
Pointelle-Knit Dress

A great cold-weather dress option.

Skinny Leather Belt | Conker
Jigsaw
Skinny Leather Belt

An easy way to add some burgundy into your day-to-day looks.

Woven Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Woven Wide Leg Trousers

These are new at M&S, and I know they'll fly.

4. Grey

Colours That Go With Burgundy:  @annabelrosendhal wears a burgundy jumper with a grey skirt

(Image credit: @annabelrosendhal)

Style Notes: Burgundy might be on the red spectrum, but it typically has a cooler undertone, which, in turn, means it looks supremely chic with grey tones.

Shop the Pairing:

Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
Whistles
Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

A knit you'll wear every winter.

Classic Wool Scarf Dark Grey Mélange
Toteme
Classic Wool Scarf Dark Grey Mélange

I own two of these scarves and they're incredibly soft.

Faux Leather Briefcase Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Briefcase Bag

I am shocked this is still in stock.

Long Pencil Skirt With Opening
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt With Opening

Note how this has been styled with burgundy heels? I rest my case.

5. Olive

Colours That Go With Burgundy:  @jen_wonders  wears a quilted burgundy jacket with olive green trousers

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Style Notes: Burgundy might be versatile but I wouldn't describe it as a neutral. That said, it does pair very well with shades that fall into that category—even tones like olive and khaki which are on the peripheral.

Shop the Pairing:

Zw Collection Leather Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Leather Jacket

Glossed burgundy looks so fashionable.

Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag

Such a chic way to wear the colour.

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Boat-neck tops are a key buy when curating an elegant-looking capsule.

Pleated Wool-Twill Tapered Pants
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Pleated Wool-Twill Tapered Pants

The perfect tailored trouser doesn't exi...

Luna Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather Ballet Flats

I'm not over ballet flats.

6. Camel

Colours That Go With Burgundy: @abimarvel wears burgundy trousers with a camel silk blouse

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Both known for their expensive-looking qualities, camel and burgundy were always going to work well together. You can even break it up like Abi Marvel with fresh flashes of white and it'll still feel opulent.

Shop the Pairing:

Burgundy Premium Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers
Next
Burgundy Premium Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers

These come in sizes 6-26.

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

No one will believe this camel coat came from the high street.

By Anthropologie Asymmetrical Buckle Shoulder Bag
By Anthropologie
Asymmetrical Buckle Shoulder Bag

I love this shape.

Midaxi Slip Skirt
M&S Collection
Midaxi Slip Skirt

Style with ballet flats, slingbacks and moto boots—every shoe will work.

7. Black

Colours That Go With Burgundy:  @nlmarilyn wears a burgundy knit with a black tailored coat and jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: While I don't subscribe to the notion that brown and black shouldn't be worn together, I do understand the hesitation that some still feel towards the combo. Burgundy, however, makes for an excellent stand in.

Shop the Pairing:

Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan
LIBEROWE
Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan

The cutest burgundy knit on the market.

arket,

Arket
Scarf Coat

This scarf coat is stunning in real life.

Sathia Satin Dress
Reformation
Sathia Satin Dress

If you have a formal occasion coming up, this dress is all you need to consider.

Brigitte Suede Mules
STAUD
Brigitte Suede Mules

Simple but so sleek.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

