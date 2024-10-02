I've Studied It—These 7 Colours Make Burgundy Look Even More Elegant

Whether you follow the trends stringently or have simply bought something in the last three months, chances are that you now have something burgundy in your wardrobe (if you didn't before). While brown was one of the biggest colour trends of 2024 early on, and is still very much at the top the leaderboard as it were, burgundy has been giving it a run for its money over the past few weeks and, dare I say, surpassing brown in popularity. Elegant, timeless and more versatile that it might initially appear, I'm excited the colour is finally getting the attention it has long deserved.

I've always had a penchant for deep red colours. I am blonde and very pale, and I found they complimented my colouring nicely. That said, I've always thought it was one of those Holy Grail colours that everyone looks great in, and now that it's, well, everywhere, this is being proved out day over on my Instagram feed.

However, for those new to the hue, you might be wondering what to wear with your freshly acquired burgundy piece. I actually had a text from my mum this past weekend saying, "I just bought a gorgeous burgundy jumper. What on earth do I wear with it?"

Going beyond jeans, I proceeded to tell her the colours I feel go best with burgundy, which gave me an idea. Perhaps everyone else would like to know which colours go with burgundy to make incorporating the elegant shade into their looks much easier. Having sourced reference imagery to back up my suggestions, below are the seven colours I think make burgundy look even chicer (if that's even possible).

7 Colours That Go So Well With Burgundy

1. Navy

Style Notes: While light blue tones create a very chic contrast to rich burgundy, I've noticed more and more fashion people wearing their pieces with equally deep navy.

Shop the Pairing:

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater £298 SHOP NOW This knit features on all of our editors' wish lists.

COS Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Such a great shape.

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini Bag £380 SHOP NOW The bag brand Parisians can't get enough of.

H&M Wide Trousers £30 SHOP NOW H&M's tailored trousers never let us down.

2. Brown

Style Notes: As we've clarified, brown is also trending in a big way this season. And, handily, it looks incredibly elevated when paired with burgundy.

Shop the Pairing:

Arket Shawl-Collar Coat £279 SHOP NOW This coat has the most beautiful drape to the back.

Bottega Veneta Sardine With Chain in Barolo £3500 SHOP NOW An icon.

Albaray Chocolate Satin Maxi Skirt £69 SHOP NOW Satin textures make brown look so luxurious.

Mint Velvet Burgundy Leather Long Knee Boots £219 SHOP NOW I can't stop thinking about these boots.

3. Ecru

Style Notes: While ecru and cream will loan their sophisticated prowess to any colour, there's something about this combination of light and dark that feels so high end and luxe.

Shop the Pairing:

MANGO Leather Jacket With Pockets £230 SHOP NOW This has a charming, could-be-vintage quality.

H&M Pointelle-Knit Dress £75 SHOP NOW A great cold-weather dress option.

Jigsaw Skinny Leather Belt £60 SHOP NOW An easy way to add some burgundy into your day-to-day looks.

M&S Collection Woven Wide Leg Trousers £28 SHOP NOW These are new at M&S, and I know they'll fly.

4. Grey

Style Notes: Burgundy might be on the red spectrum, but it typically has a cooler undertone, which, in turn, means it looks supremely chic with grey tones.

Shop the Pairing:

Whistles Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper £199 SHOP NOW A knit you'll wear every winter.

Toteme Classic Wool Scarf Dark Grey Mélange £160 SHOP NOW I own two of these scarves and they're incredibly soft.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Briefcase Bag £40 SHOP NOW I am shocked this is still in stock.

MANGO Long Pencil Skirt With Opening £46 SHOP NOW Note how this has been styled with burgundy heels? I rest my case.

5. Olive

Style Notes: Burgundy might be versatile but I wouldn't describe it as a neutral. That said, it does pair very well with shades that fall into that category—even tones like olive and khaki which are on the peripheral.

Shop the Pairing:

ZARA Zw Collection Leather Jacket £199 SHOP NOW Glossed burgundy looks so fashionable.

SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag £2200 SHOP NOW Such a chic way to wear the colour.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top £78 SHOP NOW Boat-neck tops are a key buy when curating an elegant-looking capsule.

STELLA MCCARTNEY Pleated Wool-Twill Tapered Pants £690 SHOP NOW The perfect tailored trouser doesn't exi...

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather Ballet Flats £365 SHOP NOW I'm not over ballet flats.

6. Camel

Style Notes: Both known for their expensive-looking qualities, camel and burgundy were always going to work well together. You can even break it up like Abi Marvel with fresh flashes of white and it'll still feel opulent.

Shop the Pairing:

Next Burgundy Premium Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers £65 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 6-26.

COS Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat £225 SHOP NOW No one will believe this camel coat came from the high street.

By Anthropologie Asymmetrical Buckle Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW I love this shape.

M&S Collection Midaxi Slip Skirt £35 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats, slingbacks and moto boots—every shoe will work.

7. Black

Style Notes: While I don't subscribe to the notion that brown and black shouldn't be worn together, I do understand the hesitation that some still feel towards the combo. Burgundy, however, makes for an excellent stand in.

Shop the Pairing:

LIBEROWE Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan £1600 SHOP NOW The cutest burgundy knit on the market.

Arket Scarf Coat £229 SHOP NOW This scarf coat is stunning in real life.

Reformation Sathia Satin Dress £398 SHOP NOW If you have a formal occasion coming up, this dress is all you need to consider.