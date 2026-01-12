5 Knitwear Trends Stylish People Will Wear With Jeans, Skirts and Trousers This Year
Time to give your thick cashmere jumpers a break and embrace the spring 2026 knitwear trends that the trendiest fashion people are wearing right now, from crochet-style cardigans to matching knit sets.
I'd like to start with gratitude for all the thick cashmere jumpers and cosy wool turtlenecks that saw us through the winter. Thanks for keeping us warm and chic on the most brutally cold days. Whilst these start their slow return to the back of your wardrobe (for a much-needed rest until autumn), there's no better time to introduce you to the spring knitwear trends set to take over this season, from matching cardigan sets to vibrantly bold knits.
As a knitwear person through and through, I try hard to keep these wardrobe staples as part of my outfit even into summer. Whilst colder months usually get the most attention when it comes to beautifully-designed knitwear, spring is an ideal time for experimenting with colour, lighter fabrics and different constructions. 2026 has brought with it crochet knits, eye-catching shades of knitwear (like cobalt blue) and cropped and short-sleeve jumpers. These are fresh changes from last season's fuzzy, brushed knits, collared pieces and cashmere crew-necks. Though many of these trends are timeless, they certainly bring a renewed excitement and sense of jubilance to our closets—a fitting thing for a season that often does the same to our moods.
If you're ready to start rotating out your winter jumpers and replace them with spring knitwear, these trends will put you on the right path.
5 Spring 2026 Knitwear Trends to Know About:
1. Crochet-Style Knitwear
Style Notes: This trend is both nostalgic and gorgeous to me. My late grandma started teaching me how to crochet when I was 10 (I need to get back into it), and more recently, I've watched as a close friend has begun to excel at knitting. They're all magical processes, and I love to see this hand-crafted finish trending. Whether you purchase a knit or make your own, needlework-inspired knits offer gorgeous patterns that make outfits feel so elegant. Ingrid's chic white look is one you'll want to screenshot and copy from spring to summer.
Shop Crochet-Style Knits:
Nobody's Child
White Wool Blend Crochet Trim V-Neck Cardigan
The perfect pinch of crochet, courtesy of the trim.
Per Una
Chunky Pointelle Crew Neck Jumper With Wool
A breathable knit, but one made with wool so stay cosy on the chillier days of spring.
Free People
We the Free Friend of a Friend Sweater
An ideal layering piece for spring. And one you can easily transition into summer.
CELINE
Triomphe Mini Dress in Crocheted Cotton
Crochet maxi dresses are a must for spring and summer. This investment one is gorgeous.
2. Cropped Knits
Style Notes: I'll be honest, I'm a little sick of the fluff and high GSM knits. That's why I'm so relieved to see lightweight, cropped knits coming in for spring. I love how Salome has styled hers—with matching trousers and trainers that add a pop of colour. Wearing them with low-waisted trousers is a very cool nod to the noughties, but they look equally as nice with high-waisted jeans or a midi skirt.
Shop Cropped Knits:
Sézane
Jay Jumper - Mid Heather Grey
This comes in four pretty colours, including lilac and olive.
Reformation
Janie Cashmere Crew Cardigan
A thinner cashmere knit that's made for spring.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Tabitha Cropped Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
Like florals, pastels are always a spring staple.
The Crochet Cardi
This knit mixes the crochet and cropped trends.
3. Vibrant Knit Dresses
Style Notes: I love a cream or black-coloured knit dress as much as the next person; however, I'm fully sold on wearing bolder knits this spring and this trend ticks all the boxes. Whilst my wardrobe is mainly full of neutrals, this season feels bright and celebratory, so it only feels fitting to embrace a trend that brings more life and vibrancy into your rotation. Abisola's look is how to do this right—a simple, structured dress with matching accessories.
Shop Vibrant Knit Dresses:
Proenza Schouler Suki Dress
The same style as Abisola's. It's such a beautiful hue and cut!
Free People
Sinclair Sweater Mini Dress
Featuring a hint of one of this year's most popular colours: blue.
ALIGNE
Hattie Mohair Knitted Skirt
The perfect co-ord if you prefer skirts over dresses.
SIR
Lula open-back knitted maxi dress
A colourful dress to carry you through both spring and summer.
4. Matching Sets
Style Notes: When it's still too cold to wear a vest, but warm enough to only require a cardigan, look no further than matching knits. I don't just mean co-ords with matching trousers, but rather a matching knit top and cardigan. These have been cropping up everywhere, and I see why. They're a functional (but stylish) layering piece that you'll want on hand during these confusing weather days. I love Danielle's white version with the subtlest of patterns.
Shop Matching Knitwear:
Reformation
Kai Knit Three Piece
This three piece set comes with the top, cardigan and shorts.
N.Peal London
Ivy Cropped Cashmere Cardigan New Ivory White
A cropped cardigan is always chic, and this top matches for wearing underneath.
POSSE
Willow Crochet-Trimmed Knitted Cardigan
The cardigan, vest and shorts all have crochet trim.