5 Knitwear Trends Stylish People Will Wear With Jeans, Skirts and Trousers This Year

Time to give your thick cashmere jumpers a break and embrace the spring 2026 knitwear trends that the trendiest fashion people are wearing right now, from crochet-style cardigans to matching knit sets.

Three spring knitwear trends
(Image credit: @salome.mory, @ingridedvinsen, @daniellejinadu)
I'd like to start with gratitude for all the thick cashmere jumpers and cosy wool turtlenecks that saw us through the winter. Thanks for keeping us warm and chic on the most brutally cold days. Whilst these start their slow return to the back of your wardrobe (for a much-needed rest until autumn), there's no better time to introduce you to the spring knitwear trends set to take over this season, from matching cardigan sets to vibrantly bold knits.

Chloe in white trench and blue knit around waist

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

As a knitwear person through and through, I try hard to keep these wardrobe staples as part of my outfit even into summer. Whilst colder months usually get the most attention when it comes to beautifully-designed knitwear, spring is an ideal time for experimenting with colour, lighter fabrics and different constructions. 2026 has brought with it crochet knits, eye-catching shades of knitwear (like cobalt blue) and cropped and short-sleeve jumpers. These are fresh changes from last season's fuzzy, brushed knits, collared pieces and cashmere crew-necks. Though many of these trends are timeless, they certainly bring a renewed excitement and sense of jubilance to our closets—a fitting thing for a season that often does the same to our moods.

If you're ready to start rotating out your winter jumpers and replace them with spring knitwear, these trends will put you on the right path.

5 Spring 2026 Knitwear Trends to Know About:

1. Crochet-Style Knitwear

Ingrid in white crochet knit

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: This trend is both nostalgic and gorgeous to me. My late grandma started teaching me how to crochet when I was 10 (I need to get back into it), and more recently, I've watched as a close friend has begun to excel at knitting. They're all magical processes, and I love to see this hand-crafted finish trending. Whether you purchase a knit or make your own, needlework-inspired knits offer gorgeous patterns that make outfits feel so elegant. Ingrid's chic white look is one you'll want to screenshot and copy from spring to summer.

Shop Crochet-Style Knits:

2. Cropped Knits

Salome in cropped black knit and yellow trainers

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: I'll be honest, I'm a little sick of the fluff and high GSM knits. That's why I'm so relieved to see lightweight, cropped knits coming in for spring. I love how Salome has styled hers—with matching trousers and trainers that add a pop of colour. Wearing them with low-waisted trousers is a very cool nod to the noughties, but they look equally as nice with high-waisted jeans or a midi skirt.

Shop Cropped Knits:

3. Vibrant Knit Dresses

Abisola in a red knit dress

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: I love a cream or black-coloured knit dress as much as the next person; however, I'm fully sold on wearing bolder knits this spring and this trend ticks all the boxes. Whilst my wardrobe is mainly full of neutrals, this season feels bright and celebratory, so it only feels fitting to embrace a trend that brings more life and vibrancy into your rotation. Abisola's look is how to do this right—a simple, structured dress with matching accessories.

Shop Vibrant Knit Dresses:

4. Matching Sets

Danielle in matching knit set

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: When it's still too cold to wear a vest, but warm enough to only require a cardigan, look no further than matching knits. I don't just mean co-ords with matching trousers, but rather a matching knit top and cardigan. These have been cropping up everywhere, and I see why. They're a functional (but stylish) layering piece that you'll want on hand during these confusing weather days. I love Danielle's white version with the subtlest of patterns.

Shop Matching Knitwear: