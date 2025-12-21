With a new season just over the horizon, I've got a serious taste for all of the new and exciting trends, ideas, and styling hacks which I have been spotting on the runway. Right now, I am obsessing over the kaleidoscopic colours that marched down the catwalks of Milan, Paris and my own stomping ground of London.
The spring/summer 2026 shows were a hotbed of inspiration, and brought with them a new wave of colour palettes, hues and finishes which will no doubt permeate our desires in a mere few months. Butter yellow, expensive aubergine and powder pink all hit the headlines this year past, but for 2026, I have noted a brand new cohort of colours that I just need you to know about now, before they hit the mainstream.
I've been taking a deep dive look fashion's biggest players, including Alaïa, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Stella McCartney, to aggregate which tones they have been favouring for S/S26, so consider this your sneak peek at what 2026 has to bring. From the head-turning tones of canary yellow and vibrant violet, to candy pink and rich teal, to the palette-cleansing hue of cloud dancer white, this scheme of spring hues will be sure to add a wealth-whispering appeal to your Monday-to-Friday looks, plus your off-duty 'fits, too.
Scroll on now to get the goss for the biggest colour trends that 2026 has to offer, plus a little bit of shopping inspiration to help you get ahead of the curve.
The Biggest Colour Trends of 2026:
1. Rich Teal
Style Notes: Not blue and not green, this heady mix of both raced down some of the biggest runways this season, predominantly on coats, jackets and suiting. Rich teal permeated the collections of Alaïa, Saint Laurent, Acne Studios, and Loewe, labels that pride themselves on the bold use of colour season after season. It's the sort of hue that reads expensive. I see this tone working well in monochromatic looks, but it also complements black, chocolate brown, and, if you're feeling extra peacock-y, pillar-box red.
Shop the Trend:
Jigsaw
Halo Cashmere Jumper
Jigsaw bring out this sweater in the hottest colours each season.
Victoria Beckham
Twist Dress In Dark Teal
If it's good enough for Posh Spice!
Fendi
Peekaboo Iseeu Petite Bag
Chic, decadent and petite. It can only be a Peekaboo, this time, in rich teal. Gorge!
Reiss
Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Suit Blazer
Add a lace-trimmed silky cami and kitten heels for dressing events.
2. Cloud Dancer White
Style Notes: 'Cloud Dancer' has been named Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2026, which is a light and bright white hue, leaning slightly into natural putty territory. This is your sign to start 2026 on a clean break. For spring, this couldn't be more apt, as we all desire to go into the new season with a fresh perspective and a clear palette. With cloud dancer white, this shade is a chance to unshackle from the grey days of winter and enter the year ahead with an open mind and little visual distraction. Do you have a minimalist personal style? Look to Bottega Veneta, Pauline Dujancourt, Dior and Noon By Noor, who all embraced this pillowy-soft tone on the runways, across dresses, suits and accessories.
Shop the Trend:
The Frankie Shop
Gaia oversized wool-blend coat
This soft white update to their best-selling Gaia coat is perfect for 2026.
ZARA
Zw Collection Flowing Halter Top
I love the drape to this flowing top.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
I am so glad this is back in stock! It's the perfect cloud dancer shade.
NILI LOTAN
Tribeca High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
White denim just hits different.
3. Canary Yellow
Style Notes: Butter yellow had us all salivating over the summer. For spring 2026, enter its natural upgrade, which I am titling canary yellow. This eye-catching tone is brilliant, full contrast and intense, and some of fashion's biggest labels gave it serious airtime on the runway. Bottega Veneta, McQueen, Loewe and Tove all dipped their toes in, with all other colours paling in comparison. If you're ready to let the canary sing, pair it with beige, cloud dancer white, or even citrusy orange for your spring and summer ensembles.
Taller Marmo gowns are always ahead of the colour curve.
LE KASHA
Anong Organic Cashmere Sweater
Dip into the trend softly with this lush, cashmere knit from Le Kasha.
Adidas
Japan W Sneakers
Add a punchy hue to your trainers game, courtesy of Adidas.
JW Anderson
Canary clutch
Too on the nose? I think not.
4. Candy Pink
Style Notes: Powder pink reigned supreme in 2025, but for 2026, its not-too-distant cousin is entering the chat. Candy pink, a more strikingly sweet and drool-worthy shade, is what I took note of on the runways for spring. Fresh and undoubtedly pretty, it packs a stronger punch than its predecessor, candy pink, which stomped down the catwalks of Stella McCartney, Patou, N°21 and Blumarine, appearing on dresses, suits and shoes. It can be toughened up by wearing it with charcoal grey, chrome and patent black, too. Chic!
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket
Sugary sweet and tactile, too. This jacket is such a winner for spring.
& Other Stories
Knitted Sweater
A candy pink piece of knitwear is an easy way to try the trend.