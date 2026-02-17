Everything Who What Wear Editors Saw, Wore, Did, and Ate During NYFW

Although New York Fashion Week has technically began on Wednesday, the festivities have felt well underway since the beginning of last week, with plenty of previews, dinners, kickoff parties, and a few early shows for good measure (looking at you, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren).
Now that we've ramped up to the full schedule, the city feels abuzz with energy, and our team of fashion editors is off to the races. Over the past few days, we've been getting the very first glimpses of the fall 2026 collections, but despite the clothing being the week's primary focus, our team is also sure to indulge in a lot of incredible meals; take approximately 1000 Uber, train, and bus rides; and, of course, wear plenty of trend-forward outfits along the way.
If you've ever wondered what a day in the life of a fashion editor attending NYFW is like, you're about to get a taste because I tasked each attendee on our fashion team with reporting on the highlights of each day, from their favorite runway look to the pop culture moment that everyone was talking about to what they ate, drank, and wore. Continue to read Team Who What Wear's fashion week highlight reel and check back each day for updates.
Day 5: Sunday, February 15
WHO: Tara Gonzalez, Senior Fashion and Social Editor
Favorite runway look of the day:
I absolutely loved the entirety of Sandy Liang's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which was inspired by Sofia Coppola's Marie Antionette and Kiki's Delivery Service, two of my favorite films. The look I can't stop thinking about was a sweatsuit set with pink frills cascading down the front and side, styled with fuzzy bunny heels. I was absolutely charmed by the ear flaps of the shoes sauntering along with the mode. I also just love how the look is utilitarian—it's sweats after all!—but it's also beautiful. That's what Sandy thrives at doing: making clothing for girls who really live a life in New York and are always running around but don't want to look as though they just rolled out of bed. Instead, they look like they rolled out of a dream.
The trend you're already seeing everywhere:
I recently wrote about this color trend but I finally started to see it play out on the runway. I think pastel colors, the kind that make you think of painted Easter eggs and that you've likely seen people choose for their overlay text on TikTok, are going to be big in 2026. It reminds me a bit of the color palette everyone loved in 2016, which is of course on everyone's minds right now, but a lot less harsh and neon this time around. It's also a fun way to add color to your wardrobe if you're typically more of a neutral person because it is so subtle.
Buzziest pop culture moment of the day:
Post Malone showing up to the Sandy Liang show! I am obsessed with how absolutely unexpected this was. Everyone was texting me about this moment all day. Who knew Post was a Sandy girl? It's cute that he showed up in a Sandy shirt and drank a bud light while sitting in the front row. It made no sense but somehow makes so much sense. Sandy truly is for everyone.
Best thing you ate or drank:
I went to Nordstrom's Wolf after the show with two fashion editor friends and one of their daughters. This spot is truly so underrated and has incredible pasta, salads and bread. We all shared some french fries and each ordered a kale caesar, mine was with salmon. To me that is the quintessential fashion week girl lunch, it's fun fuel and just the right amount of healthy. All that was missing was a dirty martini but I had to film an episode of our podcast right after, so I opted for a diet coke with a slice of lemon instead, which to be fair is another fashion girl classic beverage.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
Right after the Sandy show, a lot of guests were idling outside, waiting for cars, or deciding if they should get a coffee and walk around uptown. The brand is always described as for the 'downtown' set, so I loved seeing Sandy's clothing all the way on 103rd street in Manhattan in a totally different context. Unlike other fashion weeks, I think the brands that show at New York Fashion Week really thrive at building community, you see so many girl gangs at all of these shows who are so devoted to the designer and what they create. And I thought it was really sweet to see it all on the streets outside of Sandy in a place where you wouldn't necessarily expect it.
What you wore:
I always get excited to dress up for the Sandy Liang show because her aesthetic feels so aligned with my own personal aesthetic, which probably has to do with the fact that both grew up with immigrant families in New York City, went to public highschool, and just have very similar life experiences. Sandy's clothing helps me tap into my younger self because her clothing is so whimsical and dreamy, it's the kind of clothing I always imagined I'd grow up and wear.
To tap into that look I wore a vintage pleated Prada skirt and pink suede coat I recently picked up in a vintage shop during Copenhagen Fashion Week, a vintage pair of leopard print Bottega boots from TheRealReal, my Sandy Liang melon top (one of my favorite pieces in my closet), Sandy Liang hair clips, and a white Coach top handle bag.
Shop Tara's outfit:
Prada
Single-Breasted Suede Blazer
Sandy Liang
Fishers Skirt
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
Coach
Lana Shoulder Bag 19
Day 4: Saturday, February 14
WHO: Eliza Huber, Associate Editorial Director
Favorite runway look of the day:
It was a pretty good day for fashion in New York, with both Khaite and Altuzarra showing. I think of all the great options, my favorite (two) looks were the below from Khaite's Park Avenue Armory show. I have such a soft spot for velvet, and have been collecting velvet pieces from Khaite's archives for years, so the black dress with a velvet-bow detail struck a chord. On the more wearable, practical side, I also love this dark-wash denim look. It just feels like the kind of look I'd wear again and again.
The trend you're already seeing everywhere:
Chocolate-brown denim appeared a few times at Altuzarra's show, pushing me to think that the neutral, rich shade could potentially be coming for khaki denim come fall 2026. I personally love a new denim trend, especially a color trend, and have already started searching for a pair of my own.
Buzziest pop-culture moment of the day:
This is so incredibly niche, but Timothée Chalamet sharing childhood photos of Charles Leclerc on his Instagram Stories with "Dream Big" written on them in that now-distinctive shade of orange was by far my best pop culture moment of the day, if not the entirety of NYFW.
The best thing you ate or drank:
It was Valentine's Day, so naturally, I finished off the day with date night. My boyfriend and I went to Café Sabarsky, the Austrian restaurant inside Neue Gallerie on the Upper East Side. We split a few dishes, including the veal, which is incredible, and I had a lovely glass of champagne.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
I popped into a re-see of Colleen Allen's F/W 26 collection in between shows and fell in love with, well, a few things. Let's just say that I might be putting in a very significant pre-order. Again, I have a velvet problem, so all the gorgeous velvet pieces—many in rich colors that I was surprised to love, like royal purple and burnt orange—stuck with me. I tried on quite a few items, and if you've been thinking about investing in one of her pieces but haven't seen them in real life, I highly suggest it. Everything's even better up close.
What you wore:
Perhaps it was a bit much, but I actually doubled down on pony hair on this day, wearing a Tory Burch pony hair jacket from the F/W 24 collection with a Veronica de Piante pony hair coat that has the most beautifully subtle leopard-print pattern on it. With that combo, I kept the rest pretty simple, wearing my favorite pair of Colleen Allen black trousers and my favorite pair of Manolo Blahnik Maysale mules. To add some color, I carried a green Prada Supernova bag that comes out every NYFW at least once.
Shop Eliza's outfit:
Reformation
Veda Celine Jacket
Veronica de Piante
Gabriele Leopard-Print Calf Hair Coat
Colleen Allen
Tailored Bootcut Pant
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 70mm Buckle Suede Mules
Prada
Wish Silk Duchesse Pouch
Day 3: Friday, February 13
WHO: Kristen Nichols, Associate Director, Special Proejcts
Favorite runway look of the day:
Elegance meets tailoring at Kallmeyer.
The trend you're already seeing everywhere:
Color! In the spring/summer 2026 collections, we saw more color infused in the shows. That theme is continuing this season at fashion month. Rather than bold head-to-toe color, it's about subtlety and thoughtful styling, such as this orange top layered underneath suiting.
Buzziest pop-culture moment of the day:
Rihanna made a NYFW appearance, stepping out to support A$AP Rocky at the AWGE show.
The best thing you ate or drank:
I was finally able to land a reservation at Chez Fifi, and the buzzy restaurant surpassed the hype. From the steak au poivre to the caviar-topped tuna tartare, every bite was perfect. And the incredible art collection, including a piece from Joan Miró that hung next to the table, is worth the visit alone.
Standout moment from in between the shows:
Stopping by the Dôen preview. Hot tip: the brand's cult lace-trimmed shorts are dropping in a cotton version soon.
What you wore:
I always feel best when I reach for my wardrobe staples and style them in fresh ways, tapping into how I dress, whether it’s fashion week or not. Here, I wore some of my closet MVPs, including a Khaite satin trench coat paired with a vintage Ralph Lauren top, Levi’s 501 jeans, Manolo Blahnik heels, a Savette bag, and Celine sunglasses.