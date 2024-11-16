These Trousers Are a Capsule Wardrobe Staple—5 Fresh Ways to Wear Them That Are Sure to Invite Compliments

Style may be personal, but certain pieces have universal appeal. True-blue jeans, classic LBDs and cosy knitwear are staples that exist in nearly everyone’s wardrobe. Today, I'm spotlighting one that has always held a special place in mine: black trousers.

Black trousers have been a constant in my closet, evolving with me through every phase of my twenties—and even earlier (looking at you, American Apparel disco pants). They may come in many shapes and sizes, from kick-flares to wide-leg silhouettes, but their versatility is never up for debate. The reason is simple: black goes with literally everything. With a timeless noir foundation, you have the freedom to be bold with the top half of your outfit, experimenting with colour, pattern and texture.

That said, my favourite black trouser outfits lean into the elegance this piece naturally exudes. Admittedly, bright colours make me nervous, so I tend to stick with a neutral palette that lets the black take centre stage, rather than fade into the background. The following five looks are prime examples, showcasing how effortlessly chic these “boring” trousers can be with minimal effort.

BLACK TROUSER OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER:

1. Wool Coat + Wide-Leg Trousers + Loafers

Black trouser outfits: @lizzyhadfield wears a beige coat with wide-leg trousers and loafers

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: A wool coat and black trousers pairing is what I live in all winter long. Throw in some masculine-style loafers, and you've got yourself a versatile formula for both your work and weekend outfit rotation.

Shop the Look:

Double-Breasted Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Coat

This is such a classic design.

cos,

cos
Flecked Turtleneck Jumper

I can see this one selling out quickly.

COS RELAXED TAILORED WOOL WIDE-LEG TROUSERS
cos
Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers

Our whole team loves this COS pair.

Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers
GHBASS
Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers

Just add cashmere socks on cold days.

2. Waistcoat + Leather Trousers + Kitten Heels

Black trouser outfits: @femmeblk wears a waistcoat with leather trousers

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: As party season heats up, it's important to have some tried-and-tested outfits in your arsenal. Lydia's elegant look incorporates seasonal trends—waistcoats and leather trousers—while retaining a timeless feel.

Shop the Look:

reiss, Leanna White Wool Blend Single Breasted Tux Waistcoat
reiss
Leanna White Wool Blend Single Breasted Tux Waistcoat

This would also look chic layered over a silk shirt.

Leather Barrel Leg Trouser | Black
Agolde
90s Pinch Waist Leather-Blend Trouser

Easy to transition from the office to the bar.

Women's Andiamo Clutch in Black
Bottega Veneta
Women's Andiamo Clutch in Black

No notes, Bottega Veneta.

Kitten-Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Kitten-Heeled Shoes

Simple slingbacks you can wear with everything.

3. Relaxed Blazer + Tapered Trousers + Chunky Boots

Black trouser outfits: @_livmadeline wears a blazer with tapered black trousers and boots

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Not a fan of the wide-leg look? Choose a tapered cut and reserve the boxy proportions for the top half of your outfit with a roomy blazer. Easy peasy.

Shop the Look:

Parker Oversized Blazer
Reformation
Parker Oversized Blazer

If you like the relaxed look, this blazer is for you.

Pleat Front Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers
M&S Collection
Pleat Front Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers

I've been seriously impressed with Marks & Spencer recently—this is the latest hero piece I'm adding to my wish list.

Zipped Chunky-Sole Leather Ankle Boots
THE ROW
Zipped Chunky-Sole Leather Ankle Boots

A cult favourite.

4. Black Maxi Coat + Tailored Trousers + Trainers

Black trouser outfits: @anoukyve wears a long black coat with tailored trousers and trainers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Colour me boring, but I always feel so chic stepping out in an all-black outfit. Plus, it requires little to no effort to assemble. If you're craving a hint of colour, complete the look with a green or burgundy sneaker.

Shop the Look:

John Lewis Double Breasted Wool Melange Coat
John Lewis
Double Breasted Wool Melange Coat

Chuck this on over everything and become instantly cooler (and warmer).

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

The perfect layering item.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

People will definitely mistake this for designer.

Straight-Leg Press-Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Straight-Leg Press-Crease Trousers

The epitome of understated chic.

Samba Og Trainers
adidas
Samba Og Trainers

This colour is perfect for winter.

5. Burgundy Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Square-Toe Boots

Black trouser outfits: @aysha.sow wears a burgundy jumper with black trousers

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Style Notes: Instead of reaching for a pair of jeans to wear with your favourite jumper, next time opt for a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and square-toe boots. Just as comfortable, but so much more polished.

Shop the Look:

Wool Jumper
Arket
Wool Jumper

IMO, that's a great price for a wool jumper. Especially one that's so on-trend.

A&f Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant

I've heard many great things about these affordable trousers.

Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots

COS knows how to make a directional boot.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

