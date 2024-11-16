These Trousers Are a Capsule Wardrobe Staple—5 Fresh Ways to Wear Them That Are Sure to Invite Compliments

Style may be personal, but certain pieces have universal appeal. True-blue jeans, classic LBDs and cosy knitwear are staples that exist in nearly everyone’s wardrobe. Today, I'm spotlighting one that has always held a special place in mine: black trousers.

Black trousers have been a constant in my closet, evolving with me through every phase of my twenties—and even earlier (looking at you, American Apparel disco pants). They may come in many shapes and sizes, from kick-flares to wide-leg silhouettes, but their versatility is never up for debate. The reason is simple: black goes with literally everything. With a timeless noir foundation, you have the freedom to be bold with the top half of your outfit, experimenting with colour, pattern and texture.

That said, my favourite black trouser outfits lean into the elegance this piece naturally exudes. Admittedly, bright colours make me nervous, so I tend to stick with a neutral palette that lets the black take centre stage, rather than fade into the background. The following five looks are prime examples, showcasing how effortlessly chic these “boring” trousers can be with minimal effort.

BLACK TROUSER OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER:

1. Wool Coat + Wide-Leg Trousers + Loafers

Style Notes: A wool coat and black trousers pairing is what I live in all winter long. Throw in some masculine-style loafers, and you've got yourself a versatile formula for both your work and weekend outfit rotation.

Shop the Look:

H&M Double-Breasted Coat £55 SHOP NOW This is such a classic design.

cos Flecked Turtleneck Jumper £110 SHOP NOW I can see this one selling out quickly.

cos Relaxed Tailored Wool Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW Our whole team loves this COS pair.

GHBASS Easy Weejuns Penny Loafers £150 SHOP NOW Just add cashmere socks on cold days.

2. Waistcoat + Leather Trousers + Kitten Heels

Style Notes: As party season heats up, it's important to have some tried-and-tested outfits in your arsenal. Lydia's elegant look incorporates seasonal trends—waistcoats and leather trousers—while retaining a timeless feel.

Shop the Look:

reiss Leanna White Wool Blend Single Breasted Tux Waistcoat £148 SHOP NOW This would also look chic layered over a silk shirt.

Agolde 90s Pinch Waist Leather-Blend Trouser £420 SHOP NOW Easy to transition from the office to the bar.

Bottega Veneta Women's Andiamo Clutch in Black £2150 SHOP NOW No notes, Bottega Veneta.

MANGO Kitten-Heeled Shoes £46 SHOP NOW Simple slingbacks you can wear with everything.

3. Relaxed Blazer + Tapered Trousers + Chunky Boots

Style Notes: Not a fan of the wide-leg look? Choose a tapered cut and reserve the boxy proportions for the top half of your outfit with a roomy blazer. Easy peasy.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Parker Oversized Blazer £298 SHOP NOW If you like the relaxed look, this blazer is for you.

M&S Collection Pleat Front Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers £28 SHOP NOW I've been seriously impressed with Marks & Spencer recently—this is the latest hero piece I'm adding to my wish list.

THE ROW Zipped Chunky-Sole Leather Ankle Boots £1450 SHOP NOW A cult favourite.

4. Black Maxi Coat + Tailored Trousers + Trainers

Style Notes: Colour me boring, but I always feel so chic stepping out in an all-black outfit. Plus, it requires little to no effort to assemble. If you're craving a hint of colour, complete the look with a green or burgundy sneaker.

Shop the Look:

John Lewis Double Breasted Wool Melange Coat £139 SHOP NOW Chuck this on over everything and become instantly cooler (and warmer).

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £55 SHOP NOW The perfect layering item.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW People will definitely mistake this for designer.

& Other Stories Straight-Leg Press-Crease Trousers £115 SHOP NOW The epitome of understated chic.

adidas Samba Og Trainers £95 SHOP NOW This colour is perfect for winter.

5. Burgundy Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Square-Toe Boots

Style Notes: Instead of reaching for a pair of jeans to wear with your favourite jumper, next time opt for a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and square-toe boots. Just as comfortable, but so much more polished.

Shop the Look:

Arket Wool Jumper £67 SHOP NOW IMO, that's a great price for a wool jumper. Especially one that's so on-trend.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant £65 SHOP NOW I've heard many great things about these affordable trousers.