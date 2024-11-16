These Trousers Are a Capsule Wardrobe Staple—5 Fresh Ways to Wear Them That Are Sure to Invite Compliments
Style may be personal, but certain pieces have universal appeal. True-blue jeans, classic LBDs and cosy knitwear are staples that exist in nearly everyone’s wardrobe. Today, I'm spotlighting one that has always held a special place in mine: black trousers.
Black trousers have been a constant in my closet, evolving with me through every phase of my twenties—and even earlier (looking at you, American Apparel disco pants). They may come in many shapes and sizes, from kick-flares to wide-leg silhouettes, but their versatility is never up for debate. The reason is simple: black goes with literally everything. With a timeless noir foundation, you have the freedom to be bold with the top half of your outfit, experimenting with colour, pattern and texture.
That said, my favourite black trouser outfits lean into the elegance this piece naturally exudes. Admittedly, bright colours make me nervous, so I tend to stick with a neutral palette that lets the black take centre stage, rather than fade into the background. The following five looks are prime examples, showcasing how effortlessly chic these “boring” trousers can be with minimal effort.
BLACK TROUSER OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER:
1. Wool Coat + Wide-Leg Trousers + Loafers
Style Notes: A wool coat and black trousers pairing is what I live in all winter long. Throw in some masculine-style loafers, and you've got yourself a versatile formula for both your work and weekend outfit rotation.
Shop the Look:
Our whole team loves this COS pair.
2. Waistcoat + Leather Trousers + Kitten Heels
Style Notes: As party season heats up, it's important to have some tried-and-tested outfits in your arsenal. Lydia's elegant look incorporates seasonal trends—waistcoats and leather trousers—while retaining a timeless feel.
Shop the Look:
This would also look chic layered over a silk shirt.
3. Relaxed Blazer + Tapered Trousers + Chunky Boots
Style Notes: Not a fan of the wide-leg look? Choose a tapered cut and reserve the boxy proportions for the top half of your outfit with a roomy blazer. Easy peasy.
Shop the Look:
I've been seriously impressed with Marks & Spencer recently—this is the latest hero piece I'm adding to my wish list.
4. Black Maxi Coat + Tailored Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes: Colour me boring, but I always feel so chic stepping out in an all-black outfit. Plus, it requires little to no effort to assemble. If you're craving a hint of colour, complete the look with a green or burgundy sneaker.
Shop the Look:
Chuck this on over everything and become instantly cooler (and warmer).
5. Burgundy Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Square-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Instead of reaching for a pair of jeans to wear with your favourite jumper, next time opt for a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers and square-toe boots. Just as comfortable, but so much more polished.
Shop the Look:
I've heard many great things about these affordable trousers.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
