The Row's Viral Ballet Flats are the Perfect Party Shoe—13 Equally Elegant Options
It's high time we celebrate the year that was, but that doesn't mean your party shoe only has to be a heel. This party season, take after the most prolific fashion people and embrace the ballet flat this festive season.
The halls have been decked, the mulled wine is flowing, and the sun, as repellent and objectionable as it sounds, is setting at 4 PM. This can only mean one thing, which is that we’re well and truly in the throes of party season. To some, the festive period is the most wonderful time of year. To others, the chintzy tinsel and bell-laden music played around now is absolutely repellent. Regardless of where you stand on these quintessential displays of merriment, there’s one thing that I’m sure we can all agree on, and that is the fact that winter is not a time to don heels.
With your calendar filling up with parties aplenty, it can be tempting to use the open bars and cocktail events as an excuse to dip into your arsenal of towering heels and wear all the stilettos, kitten-heels, Mary Janes and mock crock pumps that have been desperately waiting for an outing. But in my opinion, the sleet, snow and heavy rainfall that plagues December is not worth risking these decorative styles and, frankly, there are far more superlative options that look just as ornamental and are far more comfortable. Enter: The best ballet flat party shoes.
Indeed, ballet flats are rarely seen worn with opulent little black dresses or fancy maxis. However, after noticing so many style insiders adopt them this year, I’m here to act in their defence and make a case for wearing your pretty satin styles or bow-adorned numbers.
You see, this all began after noticing the rise of tasteful dressers wearing one style in particular—The Row’s Velvet ballet flats.
There’s truly nothing that the Olsen Twins couldn’t convince me to try, and after seeing this sumptuous style finish many stylish outfits, I knew the biggest party fashion trend would be to hold your heels in favour of these generously relaxed numbers.
The luxury label’s own iteration features smooth velvet and a grosgrain ribbon trim that creates a cinched effect when worn, making them resemble something worn by The Nutcracker’s Clara Stahlbaum. (Talk about serving Sugar Plum Fairy realness.)
In fact, these ornate silhouettes still make as much of a statement compared to their taller counterparts, but ensure you won’t chance rolling your ankle or leaving you in pain after several hours on the dance floor. These shoes are already going viral on social media, and after trawling the designer collections and expensive-looking high-street stores, I’ve uncovered several alternatives that are just as elegant.
From Gucci’s sequin-spangled number to a metallic option from Reformation that’s already earned the approval of It girls like Devon Lee Carlson, uncover the best ballet flat party shoes ahead.
Shop the 13 Best Ballet Flats Party Shoes
The Row
Round Ballet Flat in Taupe Velvet
Metallics are inherently holiday-appropriate, but The Row does this hue in a way that doesn't feel contrived or derivative. The pair also features an adjustable tie, so you can adapt till your heart's content.
The Row
Round Ballet Flat in Black Velvet
The textural black is ideal for late-night soirées and moments when the evening prompts you to slip away into the darkness, your party dress flowing out behind you à la Cinderella when the clock strikes midnight.
Gucci
Women's Gg Crystal Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat
A true successor to the Gucci sequin slingback, this frost-bitten pair takes a staple introduced by the former creative director, Sabato De Sarno, in Gucci's 2025 Resort show and gives it a festive makeover thanks to the sprinkling of stones over the jacquard fabric.
Le Monde Béryl
Mica Flat in Smoke Mesh Crystals
The ashy tone is incredibly apt for evening outs, and this crystal-embellished style makes the smokey hue all the more sexy. Pair with a strapless dress and elongated coat to add some oomph.
Dear Frances
Balla Crystals Flats
London-based brand Dear Frances is revered for their use of mesh. Made from a sumptuous Italian fabric, these nearly-naked flats feel incredibly polished and the modern equivalent of a Disney princess slipper.
Sandro
Glitter Ballet Flats
Coco Chanel's two-toned slingbacks from 1957 might've been the first design to ever feature a two-toned cap in a dainty ladies' shoe, but it's been a staple in French fashion brands ever since.
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
At a more affordable level, H&M's square-toe flats provide that sense of occasion without setting you back.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Hangisi Crystal-Embellished Satin Point-Toe Flats
Manolo Blahnik's Hangaisi motif is one of the most iconic silhouettes of the 21st Century. Inspired by a square buckle worn by Josephine Bonaparte, this style conveys European elegance with a contemporary flair.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.