Pencil Skirts Have Returned—It Girls Think These Two Shoe Styles Work Best

When friends ask me which trends to have on their radar this season, I’ve noticed that lately the first style to roll off my tongue is the pencil skirt. After several years out of our rotations, the sleek, form-fitting silhouette has made a triumphant return to the runway and at once worked its way into the rotations of the chicest celebrities, too.

As I’ve been admiring this resurgence, I’ve also been paying close attention to the shoe pairing that the fashion set is using to complete their looks. Because, let’s be honest, despite its polish, the pencil skirt isn’t always the easiest piece to pair with footwear.

After some dedicated research, I’ve landed on two shoe styles that consistently flatter every kind of pencil skirt. Both tried and tested by some of the chicest dressers around, these are the pairs I’d recommend wearing with your pencil skirts this winter—and well beyond.

1. Ballet Flats

I’ll admit, I once thought that pairing ballet flats with a pencil skirt risked cutting the legs short. But recently, I’ve seen too many effortless, elegant examples to keep believing that.

Alexa Chung takes a mirror selfie wearing a white t-shirt with a leather pencil skirt and black ballet flats.

Take Alexa Chung, for instance. Styling a knee-grazing leather pencil skirt with a graphic T-shirt and classic black leather ballet flats, she made the sharp silhouette feel relaxed yet refined. The flats added an easy, wearable edge to her look without compromising on sophistication.

Kaia Gerber wears a grey pencil skirt with white heeled flats and a grey v-neck top.

Kaia Gerber has also leaned into this combination, opting for a minimalist pencil skirt and a pair of low-heeled ballerinas. Poised, elegant and understated, this is a two-piece look you can keep coming back to.

2. Pointed-Toe Heels:

If your goal is to embrace the pencil skirt’s innate elegance, there’s no better partner than a pointed-toe heel. Sleek and sculptural, it elongates the leg and complements the skirt’s tailored shape perfectly.

Elsa Hosk sits on a chair wearing a longline pencil skirt with black pointed-toe heels.

This season, I’ve spotted countless celebrities leaning into this timeless pairing. From calf-grazing pencil skirts to knee-length iterations, the pointed heel brings a touch of refinement to every version. Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber both crafted impossibly chic looks around this classic combination.

Hailey Beiber wears a black leather pencil skirt with white pointed-toe heels and a black leather jacket.

With these two shoe styles in rotation, my pencil skirts are about to get much more airtime. Scroll on to discover the chicest ballet flats and pointed-toe heels to style your pencil skirts with this season.

