Pencil Skirts Have Returned—It Girls Think These Two Shoe Styles Work Best

When friends ask me which trends to have on their radar this season, I’ve noticed that lately the first style to roll off my tongue is the pencil skirt. After several years out of our rotations, the sleek, form-fitting silhouette has made a triumphant return to the runway and at once worked its way into the rotations of the chicest celebrities, too.
After some dedicated research, I’ve landed on two shoe styles that consistently flatter every kind of pencil skirt. Both tried and tested by some of the chicest dressers around, these are the pairs I’d recommend wearing with your pencil skirts this winter—and well beyond.
1. Ballet Flats
I’ll admit, I once thought that pairing ballet flats with a pencil skirt risked cutting the legs short. But recently, I’ve seen too many effortless, elegant examples to keep believing that.
Take Alexa Chung, for instance. Styling a knee-grazing leather pencil skirt with a graphic T-shirt and classic black leather ballet flats, she made the sharp silhouette feel relaxed yet refined. The flats added an easy, wearable edge to her look without compromising on sophistication.
Kaia Gerber has also leaned into this combination, opting for a minimalist pencil skirt and a pair of low-heeled ballerinas. Poised, elegant and understated, this is a two-piece look you can keep coming back to.
2. Pointed-Toe Heels:
If your goal is to embrace the pencil skirt’s innate elegance, there’s no better partner than a pointed-toe heel. Sleek and sculptural, it elongates the leg and complements the skirt’s tailored shape perfectly.
This season, I’ve spotted countless celebrities leaning into this timeless pairing. From calf-grazing pencil skirts to knee-length iterations, the pointed heel brings a touch of refinement to every version. Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber both crafted impossibly chic looks around this classic combination.
With these two shoe styles in rotation, my pencil skirts are about to get much more airtime. Scroll on to discover the chicest ballet flats and pointed-toe heels to style your pencil skirts with this season.
Shop Ballet Flats:
Marks & Spencer
Leather Flat Ballet Pumps
Be quick! These are new-in and already showing signs of selling out.
Zara
Low-Heel Leather Ballerinas
The khaki colour trend is on the rise this winter, and these elegant ballerinas are an easy way to jump on the trend.
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
Style these with white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Ballet Flats With Buckle
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in a fresh shade of ecru.
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation's Bethany Ballet Flats are a fashion person's favourites for a reason.
Shop Pointed Toe Heels:
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Mango
Patent Heeled Shoes
The slingback detailing adds a sleek point of interest, as well as light support.
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in a fresh shade of cream.
Massimo Dutti
Leather High-Heel Mules
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic pair of black heels.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Court Shoes
The kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Reformation
Nour Heeled Slingback
Style these with semi-sheer tights and a pencil skirt all party season long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.