From Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans to Napoleon Jackets—7 Trends That Will Make a Comeback in 2026

And just like that, we welcome another year. 2026 is here, and with it brings a new outlook, perhaps a slightly adjusted personal style, and a series of newfashion trends. Whilst at Who What Wear, we're all about staying true to your personal taste, and try to avoid passing fads, as a fashion editor, I am frequently asked which trends will are the ones to watch for the year ahead. By nature, trends come and go, but in the last few years, aesthetics have arrived and left, at times, too quick to keep up with. Whilst this may not be scheduled to change any time soon, I try to suggest those that have some kind of longevity to them, or might be something that you already have in your wardrobe.
With Y2K and Indie Sleaze nostalgia being hugely prominent trends and talking points last year, 2026 will no doubt see a slew of styles from the last twenty-five years having a renaissance. Be it super low-rise jeans, jackets that were once made popular by your favourite boy band in 2011, or hat silhouettes you didn't think would ever make a return, at times these comeback items can be quite surprising. But, fear not, it's not all relics from a millennial's traumatic teens, some items due a revival are classic essentials, like the V-neck jumper.
Adding to this, trends making the big return don't all hark back from the 2000s, ICYMI, Pinterest announced its trends for 2026, and on it was '80s maximalism. Seems like we're saying "so long, farewell" to minimalism and quiet luxury trends of late.
And with that, these are the 7 trends set to make a return in 2026.
7 Trends Making a Comeback in 2026
1. Low Rise, Bootleg Jeans
Style Notes: Whilst cigarette jeans started making a comeback at the end of last year, and I think will continue to garner popularity as the we get further into 2026, it's low-rise bootleg jeans from the early noughties that feel the freshest denim cut to make a return. We might have well been on the bootleg cut horizon ever since Kendrick Lamar wore *those* Celine Homme jeans at the Superbowl last year, but a pair that are also super low-waist? That, we had avoided... Until now. From bleach acid wash to dark indigo, I've noticed various shades that feel peak Madonna in her cowgirl-era (remind yourself with the Don't Tell Me music video from 2000). Just remember, the more inches you have between your belly-button and your zipper, the more you're nailing this one.
2. '80s Maximalism
Style Notes: According to Pinterest (and the S/S26 runways), the '80s are back. Shoulder pads! Power suits! Tartan! The theme is clear: go hard, go colourful, or go home. But be aware, this is not '80s nostalgia that feels conservative or dull, this is true maximalism with the theme 'more is more.' Designers such as Saint Laurent have pioneered this on the runways with pussy-bow blouses and frothy dresses, whilst on the red carpet we're set for similarly big impact that harks back to the Glamoratti styles of this decade.
3. V-Neck Jumpers
Style Notes: I know this is might feel quite basic, but basics are the backbone of our wardrobes after all! One thing 2026 will cement is the comeback of the v-neck jumper. V-necks had fallen out of favour for quite some time, with people preferring the neatness of a crew-neck style, but at some point last year, they began their return. Whether worn with another piece layered below (think a shirt, a polo neck or just a white t-shirt), or styled alone with a bare neck or a neckerchief, this knitwear style feels a little '90s, and ever so chic.
4. Bohemia
Style Notes: We saw the beginning of bohemia coming back last year, but this year I predict it will transition to feel a little more folky, with 'piratecore' influences. This may sound strange but stay with me: instead of gimmicky boho 2.0 that feels like Rara skirts and plaited headbands, this will feel softer and more romantic. Think sheer balloon pants, ruffled blouses and bandanas worn as headscarves, which make it clear there's a firm shift away from quiet luxury. Instead, this vibe shift will echo those of early '80s Vivienne Westwood, and later collections from John Paul Gaultier and John Galliano which had quite deliberate references to 18th century pirates. Designers like Talia Byre, ERD and of course, Johnathan Anderson's Dior, all bring different elements of this, which feel inherently nostalgic for the early 2000s, as well as alluding to the Victorian era, too.
5. Baker Boy Hats
Style Notes: Another Y2K trend that's been waiting in the wings to have it's second moment in the sun: the baker boy hat. We've seen and celebrated many hat trend revivals of late—Kangol hats, faux fur bucket hats, and of course, the pillbox hat for those more classic dressers. I have seen this a lot in the last few weeks, and I put it down to everyone rewatching Love Actually over the festive period, because who can forget Keira Knightley in *that* iconic scene, armed with a banoffee pie and clad in a baker boy hat? Whether you go black like hers, or want to try a print (I've seen a few camouflage styles making an appearance), it's back, and I think will be the Gen Z hat of choice for spring this year.