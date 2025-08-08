Fact: These Scandinavian Trends Are Poised to Take Over Next

A peek at what's to come, these are the five runway trends that mattered most from this week's spring/summer 2026 collections at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Models walk the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2026 runways at Skall Studio, Opera Sport and Munthe.
Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight
Over the past week, my Instagram feed has been filled with cardamom buns, cobbled streets and elegant dressers whizzing around on bicycles. This means only one thing: Copenhagen Fashion Week is underway.

Somewhat of a younger sister to the “big four” fashion weeks, Copenhagen has a notably more relaxed pace, but its influence is shouldn't be underestimated. Each season, Scandinavia’s most in-demand labels gather in the Danish capital, from established names like Baum und Pferdgarten, Cecilie Bahnsen and Rotate to growing brands with burgeoning cult followings such as The Garment and Birrot. Together, they deliver a line-up defined by energising colour, wearable cuts and a playful sensibility that feels inherently Scandi.

Off the runway, the city becomes a walking Pinterest board, with sheer lace skirts, flashes of tomato red and playful accessorising dominating the street, while on the runway, all eyes have been on spring/summer 2026, which has so far delivered the kind of fresh, wearable designs I can hardly wait a year for.

While there were some overarching themes seen across several of the collections—such as the quietly audacious palette of blues, plums and pinks—there were some more subtle trends woven through several collections that are destined to leave a mark next summer. From artful layering to woven wonders, here are the Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2026 runway trends that caught my eye.

5 Chic Trends From Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026

1. Summer Layering

Model walks the Aiayu runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2026

Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight

Style Notes: Layering is levelling up. At Stel, intentional accents of fabric peeked out from beneath T-shirts; at Skall Studio, button-downs were doubled up for a subversive twist. Adding depth and interest without adding bulk, it's clear to see—layering belongs in your summer wardrobe as much as your winter one.

Model walks the Stel runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2026

Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight

Model walks the Skall Studio runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2026

Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight

2. Textured Florals

Model wears textured florals on the Opera Sport spring summer 2026 runway.

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Style Notes: This season, florals were anything but flat. Designers reimagined the print in appliqué, sequins and lace, adding dimension and tactility. Creating a fresher, more abstract, and inherently more interesting, take on the whimsical design.

Model wears textured florals on the Munthe spring summer 2026 runway.

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Model wears textured florals on the Cecilie Bahnsen spring summer 2026 runway.

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

3. Check Mate

Model wears a check tartan print on the Munthe spring summer 2026 runway

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Style Notes: Heritage checks and tartans stepped out of their winter comfort zone and onto the SS26 runways at Munthe, Alis and Caro Editions, amongst others. Paired with sporty separates or glitzy accessories, the print shed its heavy, traditional feel, taking on a fresher, more playful energy for the summer season.

Model wears a check tartan print on the Alis spring summer 2026 runway

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Model wears a check tartan print on the Caro Editions spring summer 2026 runway

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

4. Headscarves

Model wears a headscarf on the Skall Sudio spring summer 2026 runway

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Style Notes: This season’s headscarves worked overtime, adding colour, texture and personality in a single move. Silk, cotton, printed or plain — the effect shifted with the fabric. Styled loose, they brought easy, beach-ready nonchalance; tied sleekly, they gave instant polish. Few accessories work harder for so little effort.

Model wears a headscarf on the Rave Review spring summer 2026 runway

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Model wears a headscarf on the MKDT spring summer 2026 runway

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

5. Woven Wonders

Model wears a woven garment on the MKDT spring summer 2026 runway.

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Style Notes: There’s something satisfying about a garment that wears its construction proudly. From Opera Sport’s leather woven jacket-and-skirt pairing to MKDT’s blouse with threads that looked moments from unravelling, exaggerated weave patterns added texture and craftsmanship to the SS26 line-up.

Model wears a woven garment on the Operasport spring summer 2026 runway.

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Model wears a woven garment on the Dalsjo spring summer 2026 runway.

Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight

