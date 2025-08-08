Over the past week, my Instagram feed has been filled with cardamom buns, cobbled streets and elegant dressers whizzing around on bicycles. This means only one thing: Copenhagen Fashion Week is underway.
Somewhat of a younger sister to the “big four” fashion weeks, Copenhagen has a notably more relaxed pace, but its influence is shouldn't be underestimated. Each season, Scandinavia’s most in-demand labels gather in the Danish capital, from established names like Baum und Pferdgarten, Cecilie Bahnsen and Rotate to growing brands with burgeoning cult followings such as The Garment and Birrot. Together, they deliver a line-up defined by energising colour, wearable cuts and a playful sensibility that feels inherently Scandi.
Off the runway, the city becomes a walking Pinterest board, with sheer lace skirts, flashes of tomato red and playful accessorising dominating the street, while on the runway, all eyes have been on spring/summer 2026, which has so far delivered the kind of fresh, wearable designs I can hardly wait a year for.
While there were some overarching themes seen across several of the collections—such as the quietly audacious palette of blues, plums and pinks—there were some more subtle trends woven through several collections that are destined to leave a mark next summer. From artful layering to woven wonders, here are the Copenhagen Fashion Weekspring/summer 2026 runway trends that caught my eye.
5 Chic Trends From Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026
1. Summer Layering
Style Notes: Layering is levelling up. At Stel, intentional accents of fabric peeked out from beneath T-shirts; at Skall Studio, button-downs were doubled up for a subversive twist. Adding depth and interest without adding bulk, it's clear to see—layering belongs in your summer wardrobe as much as your winter one.
Miu Miu
Set of 3 Jersey T-Shirts
Miu Miu's layered tees are a fashion person's favourites.
House of Sunny
Double Layered Check Shirt
Style this with denim or pair it with sleek tailored trousers.
Urban Outfitters
Double Layer Tank Top
Shop this while it's on sale.
2. Textured Florals
Style Notes: This season, florals were anything but flat. Designers reimagined the print in appliqué, sequins and lace, adding dimension and tactility. Creating a fresher, more abstract, and inherently more interesting, take on the whimsical design.
Farm Rio
Off-White Garden Midi Dress
Style this with gold sandals or pair it with a sleek kitten heel.
Arrange
Embroidered Lace Panelled Cami Maxi Dress
Add some colour to your summer rotation.
AJE
Camille Flower Blouse-Ivory
Wear with denim to make styling the statement blouse feel easy
3. Check Mate
Style Notes: Heritage checks and tartans stepped out of their winter comfort zone and onto the SS26 runways at Munthe, Alis and Caro Editions, amongst others. Paired with sporty separates or glitzy accessories, the print shed its heavy, traditional feel, taking on a fresher, more playful energy for the summer season.
4. Headscarves
Style Notes: This season’s headscarves worked overtime, adding colour, texture and personality in a single move. Silk, cotton, printed or plain — the effect shifted with the fabric. Styled loose, they brought easy, beach-ready nonchalance; tied sleekly, they gave instant polish. Few accessories work harder for so little effort.
Reformation
Hattie Headscarf
This also comes in a tartan design.
Toteme
Signature Monogram Silk Scarf Crème
Style this over your hair or wear it wrapped around your neck.
Arket
Printed Scarf
This elegant scarf will soon become your most worn accessory.
5. Woven Wonders
Style Notes: There’s something satisfying about a garment that wears its construction proudly. From Opera Sport’s leather woven jacket-and-skirt pairing to MKDT’s blouse with threads that looked moments from unravelling, exaggerated weave patterns added texture and craftsmanship to the SS26 line-up.
Bottega Veneta
Leather Blouson
Be quick! This won't remain in stock for long.
Dragon Diffusion
Egola Woven Leather Tote
Dragon Diffusion's woven bags are a fashion person's favourites.
All Saints
Nessa Woven Leather Mini Dress
Style with Mary Janes to ground this leather mini.
