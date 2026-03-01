Fashion Editors Agree: These Dated Trends Won’t Make It to Spring 2026

I spend a lot of time talking to other fashion editors, and when the same opinions start coming up in different conversations, I pay attention. Recently, there’s been a noticeable consensus forming around certain trends—specifically, which ones are quietly losing momentum. This isn’t about calling anything “bad,” but about recognizing when something has run its course.
As someone who loves clothes but hates feeling stuck in a specific era, I find these conversations genuinely helpful. They sharpen my instincts and make me more thoughtful about what I’m buying now versus what I’ll still want to wear in a few years. These are the trends editors agree are unlikely to make it to spring 2026—and why it might be time to let them go.
Pausing: Longline Structured Vest
Buying: Silky Button-Down
"I hate to say it because I own many of them, but I'm afraid the longline structured vest trend may have peaked. I don't think they're so trendy that they should be banished from your wardrobe, but a fresher option for 2026 is a silky button-down shirt that's a bit fitted and preferably in a non-neutral color."
Pausing: A Closet Full of Beige
Buying: Interesting Color Combinations
Especially since the quiet luxury movement came about, I have felt like winter meant that color would be swept out of our wardrobes and there's no choice but to wear different shades of beige. While I love my neutrals, over the years this has begun to make winter fashion less exciting for me. However, this year—even the most minimalist people I know are stepping out in interesting color combinations. Be it a red and white striped shirt with a yellow jacket or the wild combination of purple and green—everyone is finding a way to be a dare devil and I couldn't be happier.
Pausing: Boring Accessories
Buying: Menswear-Coded Ties
"I’m such an accessories girl, so I feel like I’ve been trying to find different ways to add a little something extra to the chest and torso area. Tie’s have been an exciting addition that really rounds out a look. More ties in 2026 please."
Pausing: Barrel-Leg Jeans
Buying: Cigarette and Stovepipe Jeans
"Barrel-leg jeans had a nice long run, but this spring they will be taking a back seat as slim-fitting jeans will shine. The focus will be on silhouettes like slim-straight, cigarette, and stovepipe cuts. The key is a fit that neatly follows the leg from thigh to ankle—close, but not so tight as to fall into the skinny-jean category."