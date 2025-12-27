2026 is on the horizon and this aptly coined betwixmas period (I'd kindly appreciate it if someone could remind me what day of the week it is now?) is the perfect time to discover the up-and-coming fashion brands to know in 2026. This year, I've paid close attention to emerging fashion brands, noting interesting designs and interviewing founders about their creative process and the future of fashion. Through fashion months, I've discovered a rising number of emerging designers and lesser-known brands, with aspirational designs and talents that deserve to be celebrated.
Recently, we've seen firsthand how interest in independent brands has soared as we're collectively searching for brands that resonate with our personal style. I'm passionate about this intersection of fashion, as there's a magic in brands in their infancy, when they're perfecting their style, honing their craft and highlighting a creative point of difference. I find emerging brands exude a strong DNA, champion quality craftsmanship, ethical production and problem-solve design woes (more on that later), making them especially attractive.
So, without further ado, here are 16 up-and-coming fashion brands to have on your radar in 2026. It was hard to narrow it down, but these brands truly are the crème de la crème and the names to watch...
The Up-and-Coming Brands to Watch in 2026:
1. Almada Label
Almada Label was conceived in 2020 by industry insiders Alexa Dagmar and Linda Juhola. It's since cemented a reputation as a brand steadfast in its identity—unwavering elegance, clean lines and timeless fashion. The brand's online presence is growing exponentially, making it a fashion brand to watch in 2026. Almada Label's brand DNA is reliant on the wearer's sense of personal style. That is, the minimalist who shops less and, in doing so, chooses considered pieces bound to withstand the test of time and outlast trends.
Note the clean lines and textured profile—two features synonymous with the Almada Label brand.
Almada Label
Aria Cardigan
Elevate your knitwear with overstated jewels and silk trousers this season.
This season we're making a case for plush accesories.
2. Soft Goat
I was initially attracted to Soft Goat's tongue-in-cheek name and my discovery was made all the more impressive when I discovered the brand's arsenal of elevated knitwear and silk pieces crafted with minimalists in mind. It's an emerging brand worth noting.
Soft Goat
Silk Blouse Feather White
Soft Goat is best known for cashmere but the brand also produce silk pieces.
Soft Goat
Girlfriend Turtleneck
Off-duty looks have never looked so chic.
One of the brand's more playful offerings.
3. Nami
Picture the fruitful Scottish highlands and you'll step into the mind's eye of the designer. Nami was conceived from the depths of the Scottish highlands, where the raw natural landscape and expansive materials inspired some of the most fashion-forward designs I've seen come out of Scotland this year. Although the brand is in its infancy, its DNA is seasoned to perfection.
Nami
Mackintosh Rose Embroidered Jupon Skirt
The low-slung waist offers a unique silhoutte for fit and flare skirting, which is, more often than not high waisted.
Nami Officiel
A-Line Cashmere Skirt
Pair the column cashmere skirt with a fitted turtleneck knit on top.
Nami Officiel
Open Back Boatneck Top
A boat neck tunic will forever be timeless.
4. Sharon Wauchob
Central Saint Martins graduate, Sharon Wauchob, conceived her eponymous label after an impressive tenure at Louis Vuitton. Her designs champion modern femininity with fluid pieces crafted with ease of movement in mind. Owing to her Paris home, Wauchob celebrates hand finishes, embroidery and French lace. Here, you'll find plenty of adornment and exaggerated silhouettes.
SHARON WAUCHOB
Sata Draped Gathered Wool Blouse
There's a beautiful artisty about this swathed design and the bundled fabric.
SHARON WAUCHOB
Laure Paneled Silk-Jersey and Leather Midi Skirt
The two-fabrication skirting is contemporary design at its finest.
SHARON WAUCHOB
Feather-Trimmed Tulle and Satin Camisole
Note the suprise green feather detailing on this design.
5. By Malene Birger
Founded in Copenhagen, By Malene Birger hones in on designs that reflect a sense of modern minimalism that's present in Scandinavia. The brand is characterised by refined silhouettes with a bohemian flair—by way of trims, accessories and spirited texture profiles. And while it is not an emerging brand, it certainly is set to have a very big year in 2026, as it becomes a go-to for elegant staples for fashion people across Europe.
By Malene Birger
Dalimas Wool Coat
The fur trimmed edge loans a playful element to this coat.
By Malene Birger
Cabello Wide-Leg Trousers
Mark my words, you'll wear these silken trousers on repeat.
By Malene Birger
Liv Wool Maxi Dress
A forever knit with a slight yellow undertone.
6. Jessie Flamming
Fashion founder and fine art devotee Jessie Flamming amalgamates fashion design with the world of artistry—designing clothes for people to live, work, party and frolic in. Jessie's designs are as much to do with community as design and considered fabrications (of which she sources meticulously). Her styles offer structural and fluid elements and are made to inspire thought and movement.
JESSIE FLAMMING
Crème Short Jacket
Consider pairing the Odette dress with this cropped crème jacket to add to the dramatic silhouette.
Jessie Flamming
Light Brown Short Odette Dress
The Odette dress is available in a bronze metallic sheen.
JESSIE FLAMMING
Crème Short Odette Dress
This silhoutte was envisioned for all occasions from parties to painting.
7. Stylein
Inspired by Scandinavian minimalism, Stylein offers refined yet creative silhouettes designed to be with the wearer for a lifetime. From puckered knitwear to streamlined skirting, it's a brand to note for your wardrobe heroes and beyond.
This ankle-skimming skirt features a delicate organza overlay—a subtle (albeit modest) nod to the naked dressing trend.