As someone who possesses an eagle eye for emerging trends and likes to think of herself as an early adopter, when I started seeing fashion's most elite dressers wearing this accessory, I knew I needed in. From Scandi girls in Oslo andCopenhagen to the streets of the Upper East Side in New York and now East London, too, the pillbox hat is fast-becoming the item du jour. You'd be forgiven for thinking this style is quite old-fashioned, but having recently bought into the trend myself, I can attest to how wearable and easy to style it actually is.
Pillbox hats became popular during the 1930s, thanks in part to American First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who is considered a fashion icon and the epitome of elegance and good taste. Now, people with a discerning eye are looking back and taking note, and with a renewed penchant for dressing up, vintage-leaning style and all things eye-catching, the pillbox hat is finding a fresh value in 2026.
Now, admittedly, this isn't the type of accessory you can throw onto a sweats, leggings or athleisure look. Women today are pairing their pillbox hats with outfits that possess a wealth-whispering, grown-up and elevated appeal, and it's a look that is surprisingly easy to master. Wool coats, shearling and faux-fur jackets and suede trenches are the outerwear options that team well here, plus pencil skirts, tailored trousers, high-denier tights, court shoes, loafers or even heeled leather boots. In short, items that feel pulled-together, polished and graceful—worthy of the wardrobe of a First Lady.
Having come into possession of a leopard-print pillbox hat recently, which I found in my local charity shop, I've found myself reaching for it a lot more than expected, as it finishes my everyday looks with a considered and chic punctuation mark. It has turned heads on the Tube, but I don't mind the attention it garners; I've been leaning into the Mrs Robinson energy it brings! As such, I'm keen to find a few more pillbox styles to add to my Monday-to-Sunday repertoire.
If you, too, are eager to step back in time and get the look for yourself, I've sourced some of the best pillbox hats available to shop now, in a chic array of colours, shapes and styles. Scroll on for my edit.
Shop the Pillbox-Hat Trend:
COS
Sculpted Wool Beret
This taupe tone feels so fresh for spring.
ZARA
Wool Skullcap
This chocolate-brown take will team with all of my cold-weather 'fits right now.
GIGI BURRIS
Sharina Wool-Felt Beret
Gigi Burris is the milliner to know now.
H&M
Wool Hat
Chic, simple and understated: just how I like it.
GIGI BURRIS
Laura Wool-Felt Pillbox Hat
Coco Schiffer has been spotted in this sweet, asymmetric off-white hat.
Ruslan Baginskiy
Cotton-Lined Hat
Add some fluff factor to your chilly-season ensembles, courtesy of hat maker to the stars, Ruslan Baginskiy.
Amazon
Pillbox Hat
This burgundy red hat will add a rich splash of colour.
GIGI BURRIS
Laura Wool-Felt Pillbox Hat
A little off-kilter, but oh-so polished.
Gigi Burris
Lauren Silk-Blend Velvet Flat Cap
For evenings, this velvet hat will set the tone.
Chloé
Toque Hat in Silk Crêpe
I adore the silky texture of this Chloé iteration.
H&M
Wool Hat
I've seen this pillbox hat on so many influencers already this season.
GIGI BURRIS
Sharina Wool-Felt Beret
Obsessed! This Gigi Burris hat is simply made for elegant spring dressing.
ZARA
Sheepskin Skullcap
Take your pillbox to the slopes this snowy season, courtesy of Zara.
Amazon
Pillbox Hat
This rich-reading coffee hue will add serious style points to your looks.
na-kd
Pillbox Hat
Swedish brand Na-kd is ahead of the curve with this sleek pillbox hat.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as Mr Porter, Wallpaper*, WGSN, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. As Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.