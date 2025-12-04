Fashion People in Paris Wear These Elevated Basics—They'll Make an Outfit Feel Very 2026

Modern and cool silhouettes.

A French woman with a Chanel 25 bag.
(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)
Jump to category:
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

The Parisian aesthetic—elevated silhouettes made up of effortless pieces—is as covetable as it gets. Yes, basics are typical front-runners in the wardrobes of fashion people in Paris because they lean into that easy, no-fuss vibe. I recently took a scroll through my Saved folder on Instagram and noticed that people living in Paris have been wearing four specific elegant basics to create their chic outfits.

Keep scrolling to check out the basics in question that fashion people in Paris are wearing. Adding one of the items to your wardrobe will give it a very 2026 feel because of their forward and relevant nature. I'm definitely going to be recommending these items even more as we head into the new year as easy yet chic outfit makers.

Boatneck Top

French woman with a boatneck top

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

A simple top with a boatneck is inherently elegant feeling and is classic yet modern for the season.

Collarless Jacket

French woman with a collarless jacket.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

We've seen the rise of collarless jackets over the last few seasons, and the polished piece isn't going anywhere. It's certainly sophisticated but is easy at the same time. You could toss it on over basically any ensemble for a sleek look.

Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater

French woman with an oversize turtleneck.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

I've been living in an oversize turtleneck recently (similar to the style above), and I'll be investing in another one to wear throughout 2026.

Ecru Jeans

French woman with a suede jacket and ecru jeans.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Khaki jeans are having a moment, and I'm also into the ecru washes I've been seeing. I'm particularly into wearing them in the colder months for something a bit more unexpected with beautiful chocolate-brown pieces.

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸