Fashion People in Paris Wear These Elevated Basics—They'll Make an Outfit Feel Very 2026

Keep scrolling to check out the basics in question that fashion people in Paris are wearing. Adding one of the items to your wardrobe will give it a very 2026 feel because of their forward and relevant nature. I'm definitely going to be recommending these items even more as we head into the new year as easy yet chic outfit makers.
Boatneck Top
A simple top with a boatneck is inherently elegant feeling and is classic yet modern for the season.
ZARA
Boatneck Top
Open Edit
Ruched Side Top
Vince
Boat Neck Rib Top
Topshop
Ruched Bateau Neck Top
Princess Polly
Abrams Boat Neck Sweater
Collarless Jacket
We've seen the rise of collarless jackets over the last few seasons, and the polished piece isn't going anywhere. It's certainly sophisticated but is easy at the same time. You could toss it on over basically any ensemble for a sleek look.
Khaki jeans are having a moment, and I'm also into the ecru washes I've been seeing. I'm particularly into wearing them in the colder months for something a bit more unexpected with beautiful chocolate-brown pieces.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.