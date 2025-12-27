I'm Looking Ahead to Spring 2026—6 Print Trends That I Predict Will Be Everywhere

We may be in the midst of winter, but my attention is firmly fixed on spring. Something about the new season always inspires a fresh start, and having taken a look at some of the outfits making their way down the runway at the spring/summer 2026 shows, there's plenty to be inspired by.
Now, as a self-described minimalist, I tend to stay far away from prints, preferring to stick to my reliable rotation of black, white and grey - perhaps a stripe thrown in, if I'm feeling adventurous. But these latest shows have prompted me to think differently. Prints, this spring, look like pure joy. From exuberant artistic prints and bold, thick stripes, to nostalgic styles like polka dots and Fifties-inspired florals, this season's prints are full of a sense of playfulness that's impossible to resist. Just look at the trad-wife-with-a-wink Miu Miu looks of ditsy floral aprons reimagined as pinafore dresses, or the romantic drapes of painterly silk skirts at Matthieu Blazy's Chanel debut. Whatever your previous feelings about prints, you're sure to find one calling to you this season.
If, like me, you're looking to get ahead of your outfit planning, scroll on to see my edit of the spring 2026 trends I think will be everywhere come March.
6 Spring 2026 Print Trends Set to Dominate:
1. Polka Dots
Style Notes: Mark my words, nostalgia is going to be in full swing next season, starting with the resurgence of one of the most classic prints: polka dots. Delicate and sheer like Dries Van Noten's romantic dresses or more of a high-contrast, bold iteration, there's a polka dot style for you this season.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Polka Dot Round Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress
Live out your Pretty Woman dreams in this number.
Rixo
Abi - Layla Dot Red
Such a great wedding guest outfit option.
Free People
Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
Another versatile polka dot dress - easy to dress up or down.
KITRI
Laurel Butter Polka Dot Satin Skirt
Yes to this whole set.
Reformation
Elio Knit Top
I love the subtle Nineties grunge vibes of this sheer top.
DÔEN
Elowette Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Twill Midi Skirt
So demure, in the best way.
2. Vintage Florals
Style Notes: Perhaps it's the Nara Smith effect, or perhaps it's due to a general air of nostalgia, but vintage-inspired floral prints that look straight. out of the 1950s are set to make a comeback in 2026. I know, I know - florals for spring, groundbreaking. But this season the floral patterns really do feel fresh - from the bold, artistic prints by the likes of Erdem to the more delicate, vintage versions sported by Miu Miu in pinafore dresses, there's a new (revived) floral style taking over.
The Keira Collared Button-Front Blouse by Pilcro: Tuxedo Edition
This has a certain pastoral French charm that I can't resist.
ACNE STUDIOS
Layered Distressed Chiffon and Floral-Print Crepe Skirt
Vintage prints meet a modern twist with this metallic sheen skirt.
Reformation
Riva Dress
This looks so great with boots, a great option for transitional dressing.
POSSE
Isla Floral-Print Linen and Silk-Blend Top
So pretty.
3. Heritage Checks
Style Notes: Thanks in large part to Burberry's spring/summer collection, checks are back in the spotlight. Sure, you could go for the grunge-inspired look, but the dominant trend this season will be preppy, heritage-style checks. Think a mix of earthy and bright tones in check patterns across coats, skirts and dresses - a great option for transitional season dressing.