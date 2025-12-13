Sorry, Statement Earrings, This Is the Accessory Making Party Outfits Look Most Elegant

Forget earrings and necklaces, this is the chic jewellery trend fashion people are wearing now.

Collage of influencers wears brooches with jeans and skirts.
(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi, @brittanybathgate, @deborabrosa)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

The chicest way to elevate your outfits this winter doesn’t come down to the perfect shoe pairing, nor is it about buying a buzzy new season dress. Instead, the most impactful styling move is far more understated—a low-key accessory trend the most discerning dressers are pinning to everything right now.

Sidestepping predictable drop earrings and everyday pendant necklaces, brooches have suddenly emerged as the hardest-working accessory in the fashion person’s arsenal.

Influencer @alexisbadiyi wears a shirt with a black coat and an embellished brooch.

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi)

Suddenly indispensable, they’re completing some of the most elegant looks I’ve spotted this season—adding polish and intrigue to chunky knits, giving tailored coats a sleek focal point, even cinching scarves with sophistication.

Influencer @brittanybathgate wears a silver brooch with a grey sleeveless knit, a white linen skirt and soft ballet flats.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

And while a dip into your mother’s (or grandmother’s) jewellery box might uncover a forgotten gem or two, there’s also a trove of beautifully designed new-in options landing right now.

With Pinterest predicting brooches as one of 2026’s most impactful trends, and noting that search interest in the accessory was up by +100 in 2025, it's clear that this trend still has plenty of mileage left.

Influencer sits on steps outside wearing black jeans with suede flats, a black coat and a silver brooch.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

From contemporary pieces to elegant vintage finds, read on to discover the best brooches to shop now.

Shop Brooches:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.