The chicest way to elevate your outfits this winter doesn’t come down to the perfect shoe pairing, nor is it about buying a buzzy new season dress. Instead, the most impactful styling move is far more understated—a low-key accessory trend the most discerning dressers are pinning to everything right now.
Sidestepping predictable drop earrings and everyday pendant necklaces, brooches have suddenly emerged as the hardest-working accessory in the fashion person’s arsenal.
Suddenly indispensable, they’re completing some of the most elegant looks I’ve spotted this season—adding polish and intrigue to chunky knits, giving tailored coats a sleek focal point, even cinching scarves with sophistication.
And while a dip into your mother’s (or grandmother’s) jewellery box might uncover a forgotten gem or two, there’s also a trove of beautifully designed new-in options landing right now.
With Pinterest predicting brooches as one of 2026’s most impactful trends, and noting that search interest in the accessory was up by +100 in 2025, it's clear that this trend still has plenty of mileage left.
From contemporary pieces to elegant vintage finds, read on to discover the best brooches to shop now.
Shop Brooches:
H&M
Flower Brooch
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Massimo Dutti
Leaf Brooch
Layer this over a coat of adhere your scarf to your outfit with this elegant clip.
By Malene Birger
Henna Brooch
A chic, statement brooch can entirely elevate look.
Berganza
Art Deco Diamond Brooch
This circa 1920s brooch has an approximate diamond weight of 9.15 carats.
Mejuri
Sterling Silver
This small shell brooch is so easy to slot into your jewellery rotation.
Joseph
Bean Brooch
Clip this onto a scarf or layer it over a knitted dress.
Agmes
Marta Recycled Sterling Silver Brooch
Whilst I love this in the silver, it also comes in an elegant gold.
Miu Miu
Metal Brooch With Crystals
I've had Miu Miu's floral brooch on my mind for months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.