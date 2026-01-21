Leopard Print May Be Timeless, But These 7 Ways to Wear It Make It Feel Fresh for 2026

Meow! The leopard-print trend is officially back, but how to wear it in 2026? Scroll on to find out.

Sophie Robyn Watson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of women wearing leopard-print accessories.
(Image credit: @stephaniebroek; Launchmetrics Spotlight; @monikh.)
Jump to category:

Whenever I leave the house these days, I find myself tallying up each time I spot this trend in the wild. It's a print that the elite dressers of today are reaching for to add a little bit of vibrancy, and I dare I say it, old-school energy to their look. I've already seen it on a plethora of coats and jackets this season (and may have been influenced to shop one for myself), but, aside from outerwear, this texture is now stealthily making its way onto bags, shoes, belts and other finishing touches this spring. The motif in question is, of course, leopard-print, and I predict this year it will be bigger than ever.

Leopard-print is noticeable for its dark golden caramel hue, which is then decorated with an all-over black rosette pattern. I've been tracking its movements on the streets of London, within Instagram's innermost fashion circles in other stylish capitals, as well as on the spring/summer 2026 runways, where it featured at Khaite, Ferragamo, Gucci, Chanel and Celine. They say that a leopard never changes its spots, but it has certainly found a new pack of fans who are bringing it into 2026 in style, be that on pony-hair leather, satin, silk or faux-fur fabrics. And what's more, fashion experts call it a neutral, meaning minimalists and maximalists alike can find common ground with this big cat pattern. On top of that, it can be worn all week long, as it can decorate both workday ensembles and off-duty looks beautifully, due to its timeless and elegant appeal.

Earn your stripes (and spots!) by scrolling here to see how I will be wearing leopard print on my accessories for 2026, plus, how to shop the trend yourself. Welcome to the jungle!

1. Shoulder Bags

leopard-print-accessories-trends-2026

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Leopard print bags have become a mainstay item in the wardrobes of some of Who What Wear's most favourite style setters, and it's easy to see why. Slouchy, shoulder and tote bag styles in leather and tactile pony hair are all getting the exotic print finish, and it adds such a wealth-whispering energy to a look. I love how Jeanette Madsen teams her bag with a bitter chocolate brown leather jacket and indigo jeans—my colour palette of dreams.

Shop The Trend

2. Scarves

leopard-print-accessories-trends-2026

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Style Notes: Skinny scarves are making a marked comeback for 2026, due in part to the Y2K trend resurgence and all things indie sleaze. They are, however, getting an elegant makeover this season, with leopard and animal print variations bringing the sophistication, less so the grunge. Satin, silk and crepe fabrics are the way to go here, as they will trail behind you in the wind as you walk. Chic!

Shop The Trend

3. Hats

leopard-print-accessories-trends-2026

(Image credit: @aprillockhart)

Style Notes: I am obsessed with the pillbox hat trend and have been sporting a leopard print one myself. If this shape is a little on the niche side for you, try a fuzzy fisherman-style hat, a beanie, or a bucket. I love the way April Lockhart tops her minidress, blouse and knee-high boots combo with a spotted hat, giving it a 1930s mood.

Shop The Trend