Whenever I leave the house these days, I find myself tallying up each time I spot this trend in the wild. It's a print that the elite dressers of today are reaching for to add a little bit of vibrancy, and I dare I say it, old-school energy to their look. I've already seen it on a plethora of coats and jackets this season (and may have been influenced to shop one for myself), but, aside from outerwear, this texture is now stealthily making its way onto bags, shoes, belts and other finishing touches this spring. The motif in question is, of course, leopard-print, and I predict this year it will be bigger than ever.
Leopard-print is noticeable for its dark golden caramel hue, which is then decorated with an all-over black rosette pattern. I've been tracking its movements on the streets of London, within Instagram's innermost fashion circles in other stylish capitals, as well as on the spring/summer 2026 runways, where it featured at Khaite, Ferragamo, Gucci, Chanel and Celine. They say that a leopard never changes its spots, but it has certainly found a new pack of fans who are bringing it into 2026 in style, be that on pony-hair leather, satin, silk or faux-fur fabrics. And what's more, fashion experts call it a neutral, meaning minimalists and maximalists alike can find common ground with this big cat pattern. On top of that, it can be worn all week long, as it can decorate both workday ensembles and off-duty looks beautifully, due to its timeless and elegant appeal.
Earn your stripes (and spots!) by scrolling here to see how I will be wearing leopard print on my accessories for 2026, plus, how to shop the trend yourself. Welcome to the jungle!
1. Shoulder Bags
Style Notes: Leopard print bags have become a mainstay item in the wardrobes of some of Who What Wear's most favourite style setters, and it's easy to see why. Slouchy, shoulder and tote bag styles in leather and tactile pony hair are all getting the exotic print finish, and it adds such a wealth-whispering energy to a look. I love how Jeanette Madsen teams her bag with a bitter chocolate brown leather jacket and indigo jeans—my colour palette of dreams.
Shop The Trend
Reformation
Sofia Tote
I may just have to pounce on this one. Ludicrously capacious, but oh-so chic.
& Other Stories
Leopard-Print Leather Tote Bag
As far as leopard-prints go, this is a great one.
ANYA HINDMARCH
Mortimer Leather and Leopard-Print Calf Hair Tote
The harmonious mix of luxe burgundy leather and leopard is too good to miss.
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 À 7 Small Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
I've seen so many influencers with this bag. It's a keeper!
Toteme
Belted Pony Hair Bucket Bag Leopard
I love this minimal take on the leopard-print trend.
2. Scarves
Style Notes: Skinny scarves are making a marked comeback for 2026, due in part to the Y2K trend resurgence and all things indie sleaze. They are, however, getting an elegant makeover this season, with leopard and animal print variations bringing the sophistication, less so the grunge. Satin, silk and crepe fabrics are the way to go here, as they will trail behind you in the wind as you walk. Chic!
Shop The Trend
ZARA
Animal Print Scarf
This is a great print, and such a great, affordable price.
RIXO
Julien Scarf
This scarf looks like a true vintage piece. Wrap it around any look for a dose of feline energy.
LESCARF
Leopard-Print Silk Scarf
This silky bandana will add a classiness to your ensemble.
Saint Laurent
Saint Laurent Mohair-Wool Leopard Scarf
This will keep you so warm, and in style.
ZADIG&VOLTAIRE
Judy Leopard-Print Wool Scarf
The deep, caramel-toned leopard-print is so timeless
3. Hats
Style Notes: I am obsessed with the pillbox hat trend and have been sporting a leopard print one myself. If this shape is a little on the niche side for you, try a fuzzy fisherman-style hat, a beanie, or a bucket. I love the way April Lockhart tops her minidress, blouse and knee-high boots combo with a spotted hat, giving it a 1930s mood.
Shop The Trend
Free People
Anna Sui Leopard Hat
A little bit luxe, but oh-so fuzzy and fun.
Damson Madder
Leopard Print Sunhat
The Damson Madder leopard-print is elite. This hat is spot on for my summer capsule wardrobe.
Queens of Archive
The Clémence Hat
The Queens of Archive x Rachel Bakewell collection is full of chic, fuzzy and leopard-print hats. This one is my favourite.
LOEWE
Bucket hat in printed shearling
Loewe have just launched their new collection featuring a shearling leopard-print Puzzle, a Flamenco bag, fur-trimmed jacket and this cute bucket hat.