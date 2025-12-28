Building the ultimate capsule wardrobe is no small feat, especially in London. With its sub-zero winters and (at times) scorching summers, it’s hard to find pieces that can be worn throughout the year. Because if we’re honest, if you’re like me with a chronic need for sleep, sorting through an ungodly amount of clothes to create a ‘look’ feels a touch redundant. Which is why, ahead of the New Year, I’m editing my clothes and accessories into a pared-back collection, set to last me for the next 9 months. However, I must say, as I filter through my clothes and shoes, creating a functional edit that tailors to these two extremes whilst capturing the very heart of what it means to be a 'city-girl' in London isn’t for the faint of heart.
London dressing, to me, feels far more dynamic than other major cities. With an individualistic undercurrent, Londoner's balance an innate nonchalance with classic pieces, a spirited undoneness with an edgy sophistication which means each piece of my new wardrobe needs to fit the memo.
Naturally, the question of what the vibe will be next year has been on my mind for a while. At Who What Wear UK, as it’s our job to live and breathe trends, there's a whole range of aesthetics we predict will take precedence in your wardrobe in the coming months. From the softly structured Neoplan-era jackets to folky medieval maiden style maxis that have Chappel Roan’s name all over them, to Victoriana footwear with a witchy twist, for us, spring/summer 2026 is shaping up to be the year of maximalism and truly anything goes.
However, whilst one or two of these pieces can launch your capsule into the 2026 mood, it’s those simple staples—those that we often may consider mundane—that are the hidden gems of our wardrobe, and ultimately, the pieces that let the trend items shine. Now, am I saying you should throw everything away and start from scratch? Never! However, if your tried and true tailored trousers have seen better days (much like my own), this list is a great place to start.
A London-approved Capsule Wardrobe, Ready to See You Through to Spring
1. Tapered Trousers
Style Notes: Whilst tailored trousers never date due to their innate timelessness, tapered trousers (and ultra-wide tailoring) have garnered more traction lately. Designers, including Carolina Herrera and Stella McCartney, focus on ultra-wide-leg iterations at their autumn/winter 2025 runway shows. This shape perfectly offsets the more laid-back, "cool-girl" nature of 2026 dressing. In spring, I’m planning on wearing mine as Monikh Dale (pictured above) has with a layered tee and suede bag to match.
2. Pleated Maxi Skirts
Style Notes: With nostalgic styles having a moment, the latest of a long list is that of the pleated maxi skirt. Having shed its ‘2010s zest, where Proenza Schouler and Timo Weiland made the elegant '50s silhouette cool again, there’s been little noise on the pleated skirt front until now.
With the rise of loose tailoring and in tandem with a newfound affliction for heritage plaid, pleated skirts have suddenly started trending again. An offshoot from Miu Miu’s preppy re-birth, longer maxis balance sophistication with edge to create looks which feel effortlessly undone. From brushed mohair striped jumpers to waisted knits, it's impossible for this elegant silhouette not to look chic in 2026.
3. Funnel-neck Cape Coats
Style Notes: Call me a snob, but as someone dialled into the ever-changing outerwear trends, very few styles are able to not only combat the most frigid of temperatures but lend a subtle sophistication which just works well. However, the cape coat balances both with ease. Finished with an on-trend funnel neck, this nods to the traditional Victorian silhouette whilst lending a modern edge. From jeans to maxi skirts, regardless of age, the most fashionable people on my feed are gravitating towards this style for an IYKYK energy within their looks.
4. Straight Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Whilst the shift towards straight-legged silhouettes has been hardly subtle, if you’re unwilling to shimmy into the skinny styles trending, why not opt for a ‘90s-coded straight-legged jean? With a pinched waist, leg sculpting allure, everyone from Stella McCartney to Victoria Beckham has replaced their baggier styles for these shapely ones during the off-season 2026 previews.
With a vintage feel, styles like the Agolde Pinch Waist and Levi’s 501 have skyrocketed in popularity, fast becoming fashion people's go-to shapes when styling layered tees or cosy cashmere knits.
5. Oversized Suede Bags
Style Notes: With the resurgence of the Louis Vuitton speedy (a Y2K silhouette that with Paris Hilton's stamp of approval), whilst the rest of fashion fits slimmer, the bags are undeniably getting bigger. Our love affair with all-things suede has been 2025’s worst-kept secret, but suede bags before this year (outside of The Row Margeaux) tended to be far more compact. With the suede Mulberry Bayswater quietly gaining in popularity, and Depop seeing surges in vintage styles by 1040% this year alone, we predict next year will be encapsulated by all things big, suede and gloriously robust.