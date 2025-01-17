10 Trainer Trends That Genuinely Feel Fresh for 2025

It’s finally time to talk 2025's trainer trends! But first, I have a confession to make: I haven’t always been the biggest fan of trainers. For years, they felt more practical than stylish to me—a reliable fallback rather than a carefully chosen shoe trend. But in recent years, something has shifted. The designs have become bolder, the styles more compelling, and trainers have gone from being just functional footwear (in my eyes anyway) to some of the most exciting and versatile items in fashion. Slowly but surely, I’ve come to appreciate them, not just for their comfort (though I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t part of it) but for their ability to completely transform an outfit. And it’s my newfound affinity for them that made me want to do some research into what the biggest trainer trends of 2025 are.

What fascinates me most about trainers is how they’ve become cultural touch points. They’re no longer confined to sports or even streetwear; they’re seen on the runway, on the feet of tastemakers, and in wardrobes like mine—where they weren’t always welcome. It’s this evolution that’s made me curious to dig deeper into what makes trainers so relevant right now and what styles are shaping the way we wear them this year.

So, as someone who’s only daily recently converted to the world of trainers, I approached uncovering 2025’s biggest trends with fresh eyes—and perhaps a little scepticism. I wanted to understand what’s driving the appetite for trainers this season and why certain styles are capturing our hearts more than others. While I would often defer to the runways when writing big trend stories, for me, it’s real-life looks that truly reflect the trainer world, so that’s where I focused my energy. Between keeping tabs on the latest outfits worn by sneaker obsessives, and consulting with an expert who knows good trainers trainers, Net-a-Porter's Fashion Director, Kay Barron, I’ve pieced together a picture of what’s to come on the trainer scene this year. Now, let’s dive into the trainer trends defining 2025.

Trainer Trends 2025: 10 Styles You Need to Know

1. Go Team!

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Last year, football trainers reigned supreme, with Adidas Sambas sitting comfortably at the heart of it. And now, in 2025, we're seeing the sneaker world's exploration of sporting shoes evolve farther, with the Puma Speedcat proving to be just as noteworthy as its Samba predecessor. Designed by the brand to emulate the sleek lines and curves of a car race track, complete with go-faster stripes to boot, Speedcats began being picked up by fashion people at a rapid rate (I even saw models wearing them on the spring/summer 2025 runways).

After all but selling out at the tail end of 2024, Puma has just released a healthy restock of the Speedcat, which handily coincides with the publish date of this feature. Naturally, while the brand was busy backfilling, other labels were hard at work producing their own interpretations of sport-adjacent kicks. Featuring the same streamline silhouette and sweeping stripes, there are so many ways in which you can join this style team.

Shop the Trainer Trend:

PUMA Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex £90 SHOP NOW

DRIES VAN NOTEN Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £360 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Leather Stripe Trainers £50 SHOP NOW

2. Something About Suede

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Suffice it to say but last year certainly Miu Miu. Between its cult Adventure bag to its various trending trainers, people simply couldn't get enough of the Milan-based brand. Having collaborated with sneaker heavyweight New Balance for a few years now, it was its brown suede trainers that became as sought after as Bitcoin.

Featuring a retro-inspired, low-top silhouette with contrasting and clashing laces, as well as the Miu Miu logo embossed on the tongue and the sophisticated suede finish, they've been sold out for much of the last 365 days. And with suede being one of the biggest trends, even beyond footwear, it really wasn't all that surprising. Now, the Miu Miu has unveiled a fresh batch of suede trainers out with its New Balance partnership, as have a host of other labels. If you're looking for a classic trainer option for 2025, I dare say suede is it.

Shop the Trainer Trend:

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers £650 SHOP NOW

PROENZA SCHOULER Track Paneled Suede Sneakers £500 SHOP NOW

3. Pick a Colour

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: "In 2025, it's less about one colour dominating across trainers—instead, it will be more about investing in colour in a general sense," says Kay Barron, Fashion Director at Net-a-Porter. Trainer trends will be more about styles that allow fashion-forward [people] to use pops of colour to complete any outfit and those make bold statements.

"At Net-a-Porter, we have seen a significant increased interest in bolder, novelty styles that are worn to standout and make statements as opposed to more subdued styles of recent years."

Shop the Trainer Trend:

Gola Elan Ombre Sneakers £108 SHOP NOW

NEW BALANCE 574 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Sl 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW

4. Animal Instinct

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: One of the biggest trends of the past few months has undoubtedly been the revival of faux animal prints. With leopard being a huge contender on the runway, it wasn't long before the motif trickled down into every day looks—and what could be more every day than trainers?

As the appetite for animal print footwear grew, so did the variety, and now we're seeing a full-blown menagerie take over. From monochromatic patterns of zebra and Dalmatian to leopard and cow, there are many, many ways to talk a walk on the wild side in 2025. Naturally, I suggest you do so by way of trainers particularly.

Shop the Trainer Trend:

ZARA Animal Print Trainers £28 SHOP NOW

ALOHAS Rife Soft Camel Leather Sneakers £210 SHOP NOW

5. Who Needs Laces?

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Sometimes it's not the extra details that you need to look for, although one of the trainer trends I've chronicled below does play with this idea. But still, sometimes it's important to look at what you can take away, and it seems this notion inspired trainer designers greatly for 2025, as we're witnessing a very clear uptick in the number of laceless sneakers on the market.

Whether laces have been substituted with layers of straps, a buckle or, indeed, nothing save for some hidden elastic, if you simply cannot bear to do the bunny ear method of tying shoes any more, this might just be the 2025 trainer trend for you.

Shop the Trainer Trend:

Charles & Keith Mesh Curved Platform Mary Jane Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW

adidas Taekwondo Shoes £80 SHOP NOW

Ash Rolls Sneakers £228 SHOP NOW

6. Back to Black

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: While we've seen colour—and bright ones at that—really dominate the trainer scene of late, for those of us who prefer neutral palettes (I include myself in this demographic), there is an alternative. It might not sound groundbreaking or new, but I've never seen so many people wearing black trainers as much as I have over the past couple of months.

Although some will argue that they'll never be as versatile as white trainers, I wouldn't be so quick to make that claim. Owing to their dark tone, I personally think black trainers give more polish and style authority to outfits; there's something much more deliberate-looking about them, as opposed to being thrown on without a second thought. What I also like about this specific trend is that it is being manifest in a variety of ways, from sporty kicks to very modern interpretations.

Shop the Trainer Trend:

adidas Adidas Samba Lt Sneakers | Browns £99 SHOP NOW

MAISON MARGIELA Replica Suede Sneakers £550 SHOP NOW

7. No Height Restrictions

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: When it comes to sneaker silhouettes, this trend looks as if it has been plucked from an '80s fashion archive. I'm talking about high tops. "High-top styles are making a triumphant comeback with silhouettes like the Adidas Originals' Japan H sneakers and Rasant's suede pair being standouts," says Barron. "Additionally, Loewe showcased an update to its Flow runner on the S/S 25 runway, while Chloé introduced its Kick style this season; both being viable options for those looking to buy in to this trending style."

From where I stand, there are a two ways to channel this look; via the sleeker boxing shoe or a chunky pair that resemble what one might find in a raid of Marty McFly's wardrobe, both being as valid as the other.

Shop the Trainer Trend:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Japan H Suede-Trimmed Canvas High-Top Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Kick Suede, Mesh and Leather High-Top Sneakers £630 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Rasant Mid Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW

8. Cute Customisation

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Full disclosure: I attended art school, but please believe me when I say you need zero crafting skills to get in on this fresh trainer look. The interesting thing about this trend is that it really isn't about the trainers at all—it's about what you add to them (yes, I'm circling back to my earlier comments).

Hot on the heels of the bag charm trend, which has seen some people add everything from Hello Kitty keychains to carabiner clips to their Birkins and Kellys, I've noticed more and more fashion beings approach their trainer collections with the same customisation ideas. Whether it's switching out basic white laces for a brighter colour or snapping up one of the pre-made sets that feature bows, jewels and pins, it's time for things to get very personal with your sneakers.

Shop the Trainer Trend:

Free People Shoe Charm & Pin Pack £18 SHOP NOW

HL Collection Shoelace Charms Set £16 SHOP NOW

9. Silver Linings

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: If you're looking for something a little more pared back, at least in contrast to the styles we've already outlined, but still want to feel like you've made a trendy trainer investment, then I have just the thing. Enter silver trainers. While fashion people have bought New Balance's 530s complete with metallic flashes en masse, tapping into the sporty trainers we talked about earlier in this feature, we're starting to see a shift towards more streamlined pairs, too.

"Dries Van Noten’s Dustin sneaker continues to perform for us at Net-a-Porter," shares Barron, "with the brand introducing new colour ways, textures and novelty, from snakeskin to this stylish metallic crinkled leather."

Shop the Trainer Trend:

ALOHAS Tb.490 Rife Shimmer Silver Cream Leather Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW

New Balance 530 Trainers in Silver Metallic £100 SHOP NOW

DRIES VAN NOTEN Metallic Crinkled-Leather Sneakers £430 SHOP NOW

10. Gorpcore

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Being told to "take a hike" is often considered a negative thing to say, but it may very well be a genuine suggestion when you're wearing this, the last trainer trend on my list.

Tapping into gorpcore—the name given to wearing outdoor clothing, accessories and shoes as urbanwear—we're still seeing a lot of hiking-adjacent shoes as we head farther into 2025. However, when styled with pieces such as kilts both mini and midi, baggy jeans and leggings, make no mistake, this is very much a fashion choice as well as one founded on practicality.

Shop the Trainer Trend:

Hoka Tor Summit Trainers £175 SHOP NOW

KEEN Keen Pink Jasper Trainers £105 SHOP NOW