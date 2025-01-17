10 Trainer Trends That Genuinely Feel Fresh for 2025
It’s finally time to talk 2025's trainer trends! But first, I have a confession to make: I haven’t always been the biggest fan of trainers. For years, they felt more practical than stylish to me—a reliable fallback rather than a carefully chosen shoe trend. But in recent years, something has shifted. The designs have become bolder, the styles more compelling, and trainers have gone from being just functional footwear (in my eyes anyway) to some of the most exciting and versatile items in fashion. Slowly but surely, I’ve come to appreciate them, not just for their comfort (though I’d be lying if I said that wasn’t part of it) but for their ability to completely transform an outfit. And it’s my newfound affinity for them that made me want to do some research into what the biggest trainer trends of 2025 are.
What fascinates me most about trainers is how they’ve become cultural touch points. They’re no longer confined to sports or even streetwear; they’re seen on the runway, on the feet of tastemakers, and in wardrobes like mine—where they weren’t always welcome. It’s this evolution that’s made me curious to dig deeper into what makes trainers so relevant right now and what styles are shaping the way we wear them this year.
So, as someone who’s only daily recently converted to the world of trainers, I approached uncovering 2025’s biggest trends with fresh eyes—and perhaps a little scepticism. I wanted to understand what’s driving the appetite for trainers this season and why certain styles are capturing our hearts more than others. While I would often defer to the runways when writing big trend stories, for me, it’s real-life looks that truly reflect the trainer world, so that’s where I focused my energy. Between keeping tabs on the latest outfits worn by sneaker obsessives, and consulting with an expert who knows good trainers trainers, Net-a-Porter's Fashion Director, Kay Barron, I’ve pieced together a picture of what’s to come on the trainer scene this year. Now, let’s dive into the trainer trends defining 2025.
Trainer Trends 2025: 10 Styles You Need to Know
1. Go Team!
Style Notes: Last year, football trainers reigned supreme, with Adidas Sambas sitting comfortably at the heart of it. And now, in 2025, we're seeing the sneaker world's exploration of sporting shoes evolve farther, with the Puma Speedcat proving to be just as noteworthy as its Samba predecessor. Designed by the brand to emulate the sleek lines and curves of a car race track, complete with go-faster stripes to boot, Speedcats began being picked up by fashion people at a rapid rate (I even saw models wearing them on the spring/summer 2025 runways).
After all but selling out at the tail end of 2024, Puma has just released a healthy restock of the Speedcat, which handily coincides with the publish date of this feature. Naturally, while the brand was busy backfilling, other labels were hard at work producing their own interpretations of sport-adjacent kicks. Featuring the same streamline silhouette and sweeping stripes, there are so many ways in which you can join this style team.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
2. Something About Suede
Style Notes: Suffice it to say but last year certainly Miu Miu. Between its cult Adventure bag to its various trending trainers, people simply couldn't get enough of the Milan-based brand. Having collaborated with sneaker heavyweight New Balance for a few years now, it was its brown suede trainers that became as sought after as Bitcoin.
Featuring a retro-inspired, low-top silhouette with contrasting and clashing laces, as well as the Miu Miu logo embossed on the tongue and the sophisticated suede finish, they've been sold out for much of the last 365 days. And with suede being one of the biggest trends, even beyond footwear, it really wasn't all that surprising. Now, the Miu Miu has unveiled a fresh batch of suede trainers out with its New Balance partnership, as have a host of other labels. If you're looking for a classic trainer option for 2025, I dare say suede is it.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
3. Pick a Colour
Style Notes: "In 2025, it's less about one colour dominating across trainers—instead, it will be more about investing in colour in a general sense," says Kay Barron, Fashion Director at Net-a-Porter. Trainer trends will be more about styles that allow fashion-forward [people] to use pops of colour to complete any outfit and those make bold statements.
"At Net-a-Porter, we have seen a significant increased interest in bolder, novelty styles that are worn to standout and make statements as opposed to more subdued styles of recent years."
Shop the Trainer Trend:
4. Animal Instinct
Style Notes: One of the biggest trends of the past few months has undoubtedly been the revival of faux animal prints. With leopard being a huge contender on the runway, it wasn't long before the motif trickled down into every day looks—and what could be more every day than trainers?
As the appetite for animal print footwear grew, so did the variety, and now we're seeing a full-blown menagerie take over. From monochromatic patterns of zebra and Dalmatian to leopard and cow, there are many, many ways to talk a walk on the wild side in 2025. Naturally, I suggest you do so by way of trainers particularly.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
5. Who Needs Laces?
Style Notes: Sometimes it's not the extra details that you need to look for, although one of the trainer trends I've chronicled below does play with this idea. But still, sometimes it's important to look at what you can take away, and it seems this notion inspired trainer designers greatly for 2025, as we're witnessing a very clear uptick in the number of laceless sneakers on the market.
Whether laces have been substituted with layers of straps, a buckle or, indeed, nothing save for some hidden elastic, if you simply cannot bear to do the bunny ear method of tying shoes any more, this might just be the 2025 trainer trend for you.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
6. Back to Black
Style Notes: While we've seen colour—and bright ones at that—really dominate the trainer scene of late, for those of us who prefer neutral palettes (I include myself in this demographic), there is an alternative. It might not sound groundbreaking or new, but I've never seen so many people wearing black trainers as much as I have over the past couple of months.
Although some will argue that they'll never be as versatile as white trainers, I wouldn't be so quick to make that claim. Owing to their dark tone, I personally think black trainers give more polish and style authority to outfits; there's something much more deliberate-looking about them, as opposed to being thrown on without a second thought. What I also like about this specific trend is that it is being manifest in a variety of ways, from sporty kicks to very modern interpretations.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
7. No Height Restrictions
Style Notes: When it comes to sneaker silhouettes, this trend looks as if it has been plucked from an '80s fashion archive. I'm talking about high tops. "High-top styles are making a triumphant comeback with silhouettes like the Adidas Originals' Japan H sneakers and Rasant's suede pair being standouts," says Barron. "Additionally, Loewe showcased an update to its Flow runner on the S/S 25 runway, while Chloé introduced its Kick style this season; both being viable options for those looking to buy in to this trending style."
From where I stand, there are a two ways to channel this look; via the sleeker boxing shoe or a chunky pair that resemble what one might find in a raid of Marty McFly's wardrobe, both being as valid as the other.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
8. Cute Customisation
Style Notes: Full disclosure: I attended art school, but please believe me when I say you need zero crafting skills to get in on this fresh trainer look. The interesting thing about this trend is that it really isn't about the trainers at all—it's about what you add to them (yes, I'm circling back to my earlier comments).
Hot on the heels of the bag charm trend, which has seen some people add everything from Hello Kitty keychains to carabiner clips to their Birkins and Kellys, I've noticed more and more fashion beings approach their trainer collections with the same customisation ideas. Whether it's switching out basic white laces for a brighter colour or snapping up one of the pre-made sets that feature bows, jewels and pins, it's time for things to get very personal with your sneakers.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
9. Silver Linings
Style Notes: If you're looking for something a little more pared back, at least in contrast to the styles we've already outlined, but still want to feel like you've made a trendy trainer investment, then I have just the thing. Enter silver trainers. While fashion people have bought New Balance's 530s complete with metallic flashes en masse, tapping into the sporty trainers we talked about earlier in this feature, we're starting to see a shift towards more streamlined pairs, too.
"Dries Van Noten’s Dustin sneaker continues to perform for us at Net-a-Porter," shares Barron, "with the brand introducing new colour ways, textures and novelty, from snakeskin to this stylish metallic crinkled leather."
Shop the Trainer Trend:
10. Gorpcore
Style Notes: Being told to "take a hike" is often considered a negative thing to say, but it may very well be a genuine suggestion when you're wearing this, the last trainer trend on my list.
Tapping into gorpcore—the name given to wearing outdoor clothing, accessories and shoes as urbanwear—we're still seeing a lot of hiking-adjacent shoes as we head farther into 2025. However, when styled with pieces such as kilts both mini and midi, baggy jeans and leggings, make no mistake, this is very much a fashion choice as well as one founded on practicality.
Shop the Trainer Trend:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
