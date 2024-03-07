8 Simple, Anti-Trend Trainer Outfits I Can't Wait to Copy This Season

By Melissa Epifano
published

Whoever deemed trainers the suitable shoe options for nearly every occasion in modern day life deserves a crown. Now well and truly no longer beholden to the gym or a running session, it’s safe to say there are so many chic ways to wear trainers that ensure the anti-trend shoe will be working hard in your rotation all year round. Sure, there are certain styles and colours that come and go, but trainers are now a firm favourite in any respectable fashion person’s capsule wardrobe thanks to their versatility and ease. 

Lately, I've noticed an uptick in the number of classic outfits landing on the fashion set, and one thing that lots of these looks have in common is that they all feature a pair of trainers down south. Where once fashion people everywhere may have chosen a pair of kitten heels or loafers to offset their look, now they’re opting for the comfier alternative nine times out of 10. 

Intrigued? Scroll on to see the classic trainer outfits that have caught my attention recently, as well as shop everything you’ll need to recreate the look at home

1. Blazer & Jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: What shoes don't go with a blazer and jeans? Whether you prefer floor-skimming flares or a baggier, low-waisted fit, a pair of your favourite denim trousers mixed with a classic blazer and T-shirt is a winning combination.

Shop the Look:

Light blue Levi's jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Lightweight Jeans

The roomy fit is trendy but comfortable.

Relaxed Tapered Jeans
& Other Stories
Relaxed Tapered Jeans

There are six chic colours to choose from.

Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer
Arket
Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer

One of our favourite blazers on the high street right now.

2. Denim on Denim

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Trainers were made for a double-denim outfit. They keep things casual and comfortable without impeding the well-styled factor. White sneakers are always welcome, but a vibrant colour like green or yellow really stands out.

Shop the Look:

Cotton blue denim jacket
Weekend MaxMara
Oversized Denim Jacket

It's 100% cotton, so it'll just get softer.

Denim shirt in blue from Reiss
Reiss
Reiss Blue Carter Denim Button-Through Shirt

Thin, soft, and comfortable enough to tuck into any trousers.

Twisted Seam Jean
ME+EM
Twisted Seam Jean

The faded fabric gives a little variation in a denim-on-denim look.

3. A Power Suit

(Image credit: @rikkekrefting)

Style Notes: A blazer and trouser combo is the perfect contrast to your most beloved trainers. The leisurely energy trainers exude make for a fun twist when paired with a sleek power suit. Match any accessories with colours from the sneakers for a clean finish.

Shop the Look:

Single-Breasted Blazer in grey
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Blazer

A sharp, tailored collar always wins.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

Wide-leg cuts balance out the bulk of a trainer.

Fitted Asymmetric Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Fitted Asymmetric Wool Blazer

An asymmetrical cut adds visual interest.

4. A Trench & Jeans

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: Trainers peeking out from the hem of a long trench is the fashion equivalent of a chef's kiss. It sets you up to share a pop of colour with the world and gives you the opportunity to play with silhouttes and proportions.

Shop the Look:

Beige trench coat from Arket
ARKET
Garment-Dyed Trench Coat

The relaxed fit is perfect for layering.

The Cotton Long Trench Coat
Everlane
The Cotton Long Trench Coat

A trench is a must for transitional seasons.

Oversized Belted Raglan-Sleeve Linen-Blend Coat
Raey
Oversized Belted Raglan-Sleeve Linen-Blend Coat

A navy trench stands out from the sea of classic beige jackets.

5. White Midi Dress

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Come spring, nothing makes me happier than donning my favourite pretty white midi dress. Style with classic neutral trainers or opt for a brighter pair for a playful touch on a anti-trend look.

Shop the Look:

+ Net Sustain Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
DÔEN
+ Net Sustain Quinn Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

The exact same brand as the dress Marina is wearing.

Draped Asymmetric Maxi Dress
COS
Draped Asymmetric Maxi Dress

You could also wear this with sandals, ballet flats and boots.

Eulalia Dress
Max Mara
Eulalia Dress

A dress you'll wear and love for years to come.

6. A Midi Skirt & Shirt

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Style notes: If you're itching to swap your trousers for something different, a midi skirt is your new best friend. At a comfortable length and available in numerous fun silhouettes, it's the breath of fresh air you're after when switching up the look of your trainer outfits. Keep it classic but option for neutral colourways.

Shop the Look:

Elastic Panel Flared Skirt
Mango
Elastic Panel Flared Skirt

Such a pretty style.

Satin Bias Cut Skirt
Whistles
Satin Bias Cut Skirt

Like slip dresses, satin skirts are wardrobe essentials.

Taffeta Silk Volume Skirt
Whistles
Taffeta Silk Volume Skirt

Such a gorgeous colour.

7. Cardigan & Jeans

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: For a look that's polished but still incorporates your favourite trainers, leave it to a button-up cardigan to do the work. It strikes the perfect balance between casual and elegant.

Shop the Look:

Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan
& Other Stories
Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan

Responsible wool makes this a worthy investment

Dark green jumper with silver buttons
H&M
Short Textured-Knit Cardigan

The silver buttons really pop off this piece.

Tinley Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Cardigan
By Malene Birger
Tinley Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Cardigan

A tucked waist and flared sleeves go beyond 'basic' cardi.

8. Leather Trousers & A Pop of Colour

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Leather or faux leather trousers serve as the ideal outfit elevation tool. When jeans feel too casual, slide into a pair of these edgy bottoms and a chunky jumper — this outfit always looks infinitely cooler with trainers.

Straight-Leg Elasticated Leather Trousers
COS
Straight-Leg Elasticated Leather Trousers

A cool, flared fit with a stretchy waistband.

Relaxed Funnel Neck Jumper
Whistles
Relaxed Funnel Neck Jumper

A bold, golden yellow shade works in any season.

Cropped Leather Trousers
& Other Stories
Cropped Leather Trousers

The back ankle zips are the perfect extra detail.

