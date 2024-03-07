8 Simple, Anti-Trend Trainer Outfits I Can't Wait to Copy This Season
Whoever deemed trainers the suitable shoe options for nearly every occasion in modern day life deserves a crown. Now well and truly no longer beholden to the gym or a running session, it’s safe to say there are so many chic ways to wear trainers that ensure the anti-trend shoe will be working hard in your rotation all year round. Sure, there are certain styles and colours that come and go, but trainers are now a firm favourite in any respectable fashion person’s capsule wardrobe thanks to their versatility and ease.
Lately, I've noticed an uptick in the number of classic outfits landing on the fashion set, and one thing that lots of these looks have in common is that they all feature a pair of trainers down south. Where once fashion people everywhere may have chosen a pair of kitten heels or loafers to offset their look, now they’re opting for the comfier alternative nine times out of 10.
Intrigued? Scroll on to see the classic trainer outfits that have caught my attention recently, as well as shop everything you’ll need to recreate the look at home
1. Blazer & Jeans
Style Notes: What shoes don't go with a blazer and jeans? Whether you prefer floor-skimming flares or a baggier, low-waisted fit, a pair of your favourite denim trousers mixed with a classic blazer and T-shirt is a winning combination.
Shop the Look:
2. Denim on Denim
Style Notes: Trainers were made for a double-denim outfit. They keep things casual and comfortable without impeding the well-styled factor. White sneakers are always welcome, but a vibrant colour like green or yellow really stands out.
Shop the Look:
Thin, soft, and comfortable enough to tuck into any trousers.
3. A Power Suit
Style Notes: A blazer and trouser combo is the perfect contrast to your most beloved trainers. The leisurely energy trainers exude make for a fun twist when paired with a sleek power suit. Match any accessories with colours from the sneakers for a clean finish.
Shop the Look:
4. A Trench & Jeans
Style Notes: Trainers peeking out from the hem of a long trench is the fashion equivalent of a chef's kiss. It sets you up to share a pop of colour with the world and gives you the opportunity to play with silhouttes and proportions.
Shop the Look:
A navy trench stands out from the sea of classic beige jackets.
5. White Midi Dress
Style Notes: Come spring, nothing makes me happier than donning my favourite pretty white midi dress. Style with classic neutral trainers or opt for a brighter pair for a playful touch on a anti-trend look.
Shop the Look:
The exact same brand as the dress Marina is wearing.
6. A Midi Skirt & Shirt
Style notes: If you're itching to swap your trousers for something different, a midi skirt is your new best friend. At a comfortable length and available in numerous fun silhouettes, it's the breath of fresh air you're after when switching up the look of your trainer outfits. Keep it classic but option for neutral colourways.
Shop the Look:
7. Cardigan & Jeans
Style Notes: For a look that's polished but still incorporates your favourite trainers, leave it to a button-up cardigan to do the work. It strikes the perfect balance between casual and elegant.
Shop the Look:
A tucked waist and flared sleeves go beyond 'basic' cardi.
8. Leather Trousers & A Pop of Colour
Style Notes: Leather or faux leather trousers serve as the ideal outfit elevation tool. When jeans feel too casual, slide into a pair of these edgy bottoms and a chunky jumper — this outfit always looks infinitely cooler with trainers.