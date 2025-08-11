This Just In: 7 Shoe Trends That Are "In" and 7 That Are "Out" For Fall 2025

There's nothing like the start of a new season to kick yourself into action, whatever that may mean for you. While I don't necessarily believe in doing an entire overhaul every three months, I do like to go into the fall with a clean slate (literally), so I always prioritize auditing my closet at the start of the season and naturally do a good bit of purging. First up? My shoes. My 50+ pairs have begun to spill out of my closet and I've even had to convert a shelving unit to storing them, so saying that I need a good gutting would be an understatement.
With that, I set out on an epic journey to get rid of the styles I no longer needed or wore. After many discussions in the office, trend research, and my self-audit, I've concluded that seven main fall shoe 2025 trends are hitting their expiration dates in September. I know, I'm sad too, but I'm preparing to say goodbye to my platform boots and worn-in sneakers to make way for several far chicer and more current options.
In: Sock Boots
Out: Platform Boots
Sock boots are one trend that used to be reliably deemed "outdated"—at least, they were for so long that it wasn't even a question. But like so many other items this year, sock boots are on a surprising comeback journey. Designers like Alberta Ferretti, TWP, and Fforme put the form-fitting boots on their fall runways, but instead of the older styles we once knew, sock boots these days have a decidedly sleeker feel with flat or barely-there heels.
In: Slim Sneakers
Out: Chunky Sneakers
Welcome to the era of the slim sneaker. Chunky sneakers, once the go-to for any cool athleisure look, have now been fully eclipsed by track-and-field runners inspired by styles from the 1970s. Arriving in suede and warm earth tones, the most noteworthy styles of the season can be found at Tory Burch, Dries Van Noten and Alo.
In: Boat Shoes
Out: Lug-Sole Loafers
I don't make the rules, but it's a boat-shoe fall. All year long, the preppy flats have been steadily climbing in popularity but with buzzy launches like Sperry x Aritzia and luxe suede styles flooding the market, it's never been a better time to be a boat-shoe girl.
In: Peep-Toe Pumps
Out: Lace-Up Heels
If you've been keeping up with our trend reporting, it should come as no surprise to find out that peep-toe pumps are set to be one of fall's most sought-after shoe styles. Whether they're Tory Burch's off-kilter style or Khaite's barely-there slit, the pumps of the moment are decidedly toe-forward.
In: Exotic Finishes
Out: Metallic Shoes
I hate to admit that metallic shoes are on their way out, but some trends simply burn bright and have a shorter lifespan. Such is the case with gold and silver heels which are being replaced by exotic finishes that, quite frankly, feel far more timeless anyways. Pony har texture is finishing the most expensive-looking shoes of the moment, from ballet flats to animal-printed boots.
In: Slipper-Inspired Flats
Out: Wooden Clogs
There will always be a time and a place for a practical, downright user-friendly pair of comfort shoes. Right now, that's modern slippers with their hybrid indoor-outdoor feel that are, truth be told, shoving wooden clogs off to the side (for now).
In: Pull-On Boots
Out: Moto Boots
If moto boots were the must-have style of 2023, then I predict that pull-on styles will take their place in fashion people's closets in 2025. They're adjacent to riding boots and have an easy-to-wear, low-key vibe that I think we'll see people reach for with everything from short dresses to slim-fit denim.
