8 Trends East Londoners Are Wearing Every Time I Leave My Flat

Earlier this month, I boarded a flight from JFK to Heathrow to spend the better half of June working from London. Per the recommendation from a few friends, I based myself out of East London and have been bopping between a few Airbnbs in Hackney and Dalston. Coming from New York, I can't help but draw comparisons between the London neighborhoods where I'm spending the most time and their NYC counterparts. The whole city of London is far too diverse to declare any true 1:1 correlations, but based purely on the street style scene where I'm staying, I'd say East London is most similar to North Brooklyn—basically Williamsburg, Greenpoint, and Bushwick. Feel free to disagree. These are just my observations!

Speaking of what I'm noticing, I immediately clocked the vibe of my area based on what I saw people wearing every time I left my flat. What I've noticed so far is that several trends and specific items are overwhelmingly popular with this crowd. Over east, they're under a strong Y2K influence with plenty of baggy jeans, relaxed tees, and technical sneakers to go around. Compare that with the afternoons I've spent in Notting Hill and Kensington, and I've come to realize that style is just as regional in London as it is in New York, maybe even more so. For a complete list of every niche trend and item I see a minimum of five times a day in East London, just continue reading.

Denim Bermuda Shorts

Danielle Jinadu wearing denim Bermuda shorts

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Summer is in full swing, and after a string of 80-degree days, I've noticed so many people—both men and women—wearing denim Bermuda shorts. They're pairing the jorts with everything from colorful sneakers to ballet flats to tall boots for an interesting spin.

We the Free Montana Shorts
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts

Alona Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts
Nili Lotan
Alona Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts

Pleated Jorts
ZARA
Pleated Jorts

Good American Good Standard Ease Bermuda Shorts
Good American
Good Standard Ease Bermuda Shorts

Colorful Sneakers

Amaka Hamelijnck wearing Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

It's sneaker city over here. The styles I'm noticing the most? Londoners are wearing almost exclusively retro pairs like Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers, but specifically in vibrant shades of yellow, grass green, and zingy tangerine.

Onitsuka Tiger Unisex Mexico 66 1183c102 (yellow/black, Us Footwear Size System, Adult, Men, Numeric, Medium, 8)
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers

Gazelle Indoor Shoes
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneaker

Pacific Low Top Sneaker
Nike
Pacific Low Top Sneaker

Tinted-Lens Sunglasses

@theindiaedit wearing tinted-lens sunglasses in east London

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

As far as accessories go, East Londoners are reaching for tinted-lens sunglasses to lend all their outfits a fun, conversation-starting splash.

Le Specs Pilferer Sunglasses
Le Specs
Pilferer Sunglasses

Jacquemus Marino Sunglasses
Jacquemus
Marino Sunglasses

Brune Sunglasses
Jimmy Fairly
Brune Sunglasses

Aire Pluto Sunglasses
Aire
Pluto Sunglasses

Mid-Calf Boots

@Kateobyrne wearing mid-calf boots

(Image credit: @kateobyrne)

Boots… in the summer? Flat, mid-calf boots like the viral Frye Campus pair are an item I was surprised to discover were so popular, but given that summers here are pretty mild, it makes sense why so many people are styling theirs with pretty minidresses and easy pull-on shorts.

Campus Knee High Boot
Frye
Campus Knee High Boot

Work Boot
Miu Miu
Work Boot

Lucca Boot
Maguire
Lucca Boot

Riggs Knee High Boot
Steve Madden
Riggs Knee High Boot

Low-Slung Puddle Jeans

puddle jeans in east London

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

The outfit formula I've noticed is little top + big pants. The pants are either loose trousers or, more often than not, baggy jeans—low-slung denim with a puddle hem is what I've noticed the most of.

Raw Denim Pants
COS
Raw Denim Pants

Cool Wide Leg Jeans
Still Here
Cool Wide Leg Jeans

Henson Mid Rise Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Henson Mid Rise Baggy Jeans

Zw Collection Wide Leg Low-Rise Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection Wide Leg Low-Rise Jeans

Flats… With Everything

Lindsey Holland

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

London is so much more spread out than I had realized, and as such, everyone keeps it practical for shoes. Ballet flats are literally everywhere I look but styled with more oversize outfits that offset their sweetness.

Veralli Leather Ballet Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Veralli Leather Ballet Flats

Fathom Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flat

Tabi Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Ballet Flats

Martinez Mary Jane Flat
Tony Bianco
Martinez Mary Jane Flat

Big Tees

Lizzy Hadfield wearing tall boots with shorts

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

People are much more relaxed and casual in how they get dressed in comparison to London's more posh neighborhoods to the west. Over by Hackney and Dalston, oversize tees are staples to be worn with everything from pretty lace-trim shorts to maxi skirts.

Staud Capsule Top
Staud
Capsule Top

Liam Oversized Tee
Reformation
Liam Oversized Tee

TnA, Mixtape T-Shirt
TnA
Mixtape T-Shirt

Le Bop Caroline Variegated Tee
Le Bop
Caroline Variegated Tee

Birkenstock Clogs

Liv Madeline wearing Birkenstock clogs in east London

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Speaking of flats, Birkenstock Boston Clogs are another staple of the neighborhood. If people aren't wearing sneakers or ballet flats, they're sure to be wearing a pair of suede clogs.

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Boston Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Clog

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

