8 Trends East Londoners Are Wearing Every Time I Leave My Flat

Earlier this month, I boarded a flight from JFK to Heathrow to spend the better half of June working from London. Per the recommendation from a few friends, I based myself out of East London and have been bopping between a few Airbnbs in Hackney and Dalston. Coming from New York, I can't help but draw comparisons between the London neighborhoods where I'm spending the most time and their NYC counterparts. The whole city of London is far too diverse to declare any true 1:1 correlations, but based purely on the street style scene where I'm staying, I'd say East London is most similar to North Brooklyn—basically Williamsburg, Greenpoint, and Bushwick. Feel free to disagree. These are just my observations!

Speaking of what I'm noticing, I immediately clocked the vibe of my area based on what I saw people wearing every time I left my flat. What I've noticed so far is that several trends and specific items are overwhelmingly popular with this crowd. Over east, they're under a strong Y2K influence with plenty of baggy jeans, relaxed tees, and technical sneakers to go around. Compare that with the afternoons I've spent in Notting Hill and Kensington, and I've come to realize that style is just as regional in London as it is in New York, maybe even more so. For a complete list of every niche trend and item I see a minimum of five times a day in East London, just continue reading.

Denim Bermuda Shorts

Summer is in full swing, and after a string of 80-degree days, I've noticed so many people—both men and women—wearing denim Bermuda shorts. They're pairing the jorts with everything from colorful sneakers to ballet flats to tall boots for an interesting spin.

Colorful Sneakers

It's sneaker city over here. The styles I'm noticing the most? Londoners are wearing almost exclusively retro pairs like Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers, but specifically in vibrant shades of yellow, grass green, and zingy tangerine.

Tinted-Lens Sunglasses

As far as accessories go, East Londoners are reaching for tinted-lens sunglasses to lend all their outfits a fun, conversation-starting splash.

Mid-Calf Boots

Boots… in the summer? Flat, mid-calf boots like the viral Frye Campus pair are an item I was surprised to discover were so popular, but given that summers here are pretty mild, it makes sense why so many people are styling theirs with pretty minidresses and easy pull-on shorts.

Low-Slung Puddle Jeans

The outfit formula I've noticed is little top + big pants. The pants are either loose trousers or, more often than not, baggy jeans—low-slung denim with a puddle hem is what I've noticed the most of.

Flats… With Everything

London is so much more spread out than I had realized, and as such, everyone keeps it practical for shoes. Ballet flats are literally everywhere I look but styled with more oversize outfits that offset their sweetness.

Big Tees

People are much more relaxed and casual in how they get dressed in comparison to London's more posh neighborhoods to the west. Over by Hackney and Dalston, oversize tees are staples to be worn with everything from pretty lace-trim shorts to maxi skirts.

Birkenstock Clogs

Speaking of flats, Birkenstock Boston Clogs are another staple of the neighborhood. If people aren't wearing sneakers or ballet flats, they're sure to be wearing a pair of suede clogs.