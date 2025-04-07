I Want a White Cotton Skirt—Here Are the Best I Found at Zara, H&M and More

As spring’s early hesitance gives way to long, sun-soaked days, I’ve found myself considering the key pieces that will define my warm-weather wardrobe this year. Last summer, I landed on the perfect pair of shorts, and at this point, I’ve stockpiled enough cotton dresses to carry me through countless heat waves. Now, it’s my skirt collection that’s calling out for attention.

Happily, I’ve already fallen for a trend that promises to do all the heavy lifting for me: white cotton skirts. Chic, versatile and surprisingly affordable, this easy-to-style hero is exactly what I’ve been searching for.

The ease! The elegance! This breezy skirt trend encapsulates the relaxed and feminine energy I want to weave into all of my outfits this spring.

With its crisp white hue and floaty silhouette, it’s the perfect outfit base, bright yet soft, and it styles seamlessly into a variety of spring shades. Think sky blues and gentle pinks for a delicate daytime look, or try pairing it with richer, moodier tones to bring some of your favourite richer hues into the warmer months.

The cotton fabrication is another huge plus. Naturally breathable and wonderfully lightweight, it’s ideal for high-summer dressing. But don’t wait for a heatwave—this trend is ready to wear now. Simply style with knee-high boots and a textured knit for a transitional outfit that still feels fresh.

Whether you're after a maxi, midi or mini, the good news is there’s no shortage of white cotton skirts on the market right now—and plenty of them come at a budget-friendly price. Zara's poplin midi has already caught my eye, and Mango's pleated style is tempting me this season.

Ready to refresh your wardrobe? Scroll on to shop our edit of the best white cotton skirts.

SHOP WHITE COTTON POPLIN SKIRTS:

Zara Poplin Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't stay in stock for long.

John Lewis Poplin Cotton Wrap Skirt £59 SHOP NOW Style with simple mary janes or wear with knee high boots.

H&M Cotton Midi Skirt £23 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes XXS—4XL.

Marks & Spencer Linen Rich Maxi A-Line Skirt £35 SHOP NOW This comes in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.

Mango Cotton Pleated Skirt £46 SHOP NOW The pretty box pleats add some structure to this lightweight skirt.

New Look White Pleated Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW The cotton composition ensures a lightweight, breezy finish.

Mint Velvet White Drop Waist Maxi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW The drop-waist design gives this such an elevated edge.

Massimo Dutti Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt £90 SHOP NOW Be quick—this is selling fast.