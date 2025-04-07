I Want a White Cotton Skirt—Here Are the Best I Found at Zara, H&M and More

I've searched through the high street to curate an edit of the very best white cotton skirts available right now. Read on to discover what I found.

Influencer wears a white cotton skirt.
(Image credit: @francescasaffari, @lefevrediary, @nnennaechem)
As spring’s early hesitance gives way to long, sun-soaked days, I’ve found myself considering the key pieces that will define my warm-weather wardrobe this year. Last summer, I landed on the perfect pair of shorts, and at this point, I’ve stockpiled enough cotton dresses to carry me through countless heat waves. Now, it’s my skirt collection that’s calling out for attention.

Happily, I’ve already fallen for a trend that promises to do all the heavy lifting for me: white cotton skirts. Chic, versatile and surprisingly affordable, this easy-to-style hero is exactly what I’ve been searching for.

Influencer wears a white cotton poplin skirt.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

The ease! The elegance! This breezy skirt trend encapsulates the relaxed and feminine energy I want to weave into all of my outfits this spring.

With its crisp white hue and floaty silhouette, it’s the perfect outfit base, bright yet soft, and it styles seamlessly into a variety of spring shades. Think sky blues and gentle pinks for a delicate daytime look, or try pairing it with richer, moodier tones to bring some of your favourite richer hues into the warmer months.

Influencer wears a white cotton poplin skirt.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

The cotton fabrication is another huge plus. Naturally breathable and wonderfully lightweight, it’s ideal for high-summer dressing. But don’t wait for a heatwave—this trend is ready to wear now. Simply style with knee-high boots and a textured knit for a transitional outfit that still feels fresh.

Influencer wears a white cotton poplin skirt.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Whether you're after a maxi, midi or mini, the good news is there’s no shortage of white cotton skirts on the market right now—and plenty of them come at a budget-friendly price. Zara's poplin midi has already caught my eye, and Mango's pleated style is tempting me this season.

Ready to refresh your wardrobe? Scroll on to shop our edit of the best white cotton skirts.

SHOP WHITE COTTON POPLIN SKIRTS:

Poplin Midi Skirt
Zara
Poplin Midi Skirt

Trust me—this won't stay in stock for long.

John Lewis Poplin Cotton Wrap Skirt, White
John Lewis
Poplin Cotton Wrap Skirt

Style with simple mary janes or wear with knee high boots.

Cotton Midi Skirt
H&M
Cotton Midi Skirt

This comes in UK sizes XXS—4XL.

Linen Rich Maxi A-Line Skirt
Marks & Spencer
Linen Rich Maxi A-Line Skirt

This comes in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.

MANGO, Cotton Pleated Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Cotton Pleated Skirt

The pretty box pleats add some structure to this lightweight skirt.

White Pleated Midi Skirt
New Look
White Pleated Midi Skirt

The cotton composition ensures a lightweight, breezy finish.

White Drop Waist Maxi Skirt
Mint Velvet
White Drop Waist Maxi Skirt

The drop-waist design gives this such an elevated edge.

Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt

Be quick—this is selling fast.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

