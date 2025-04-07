I Want a White Cotton Skirt—Here Are the Best I Found at Zara, H&M and More
I've searched through the high street to curate an edit of the very best white cotton skirts available right now. Read on to discover what I found.
As spring’s early hesitance gives way to long, sun-soaked days, I’ve found myself considering the key pieces that will define my warm-weather wardrobe this year. Last summer, I landed on the perfect pair of shorts, and at this point, I’ve stockpiled enough cotton dresses to carry me through countless heat waves. Now, it’s my skirt collection that’s calling out for attention.
Happily, I’ve already fallen for a trend that promises to do all the heavy lifting for me: white cotton skirts. Chic, versatile and surprisingly affordable, this easy-to-style hero is exactly what I’ve been searching for.
The ease! The elegance! This breezy skirt trend encapsulates the relaxed and feminine energy I want to weave into all of my outfits this spring.
With its crisp white hue and floaty silhouette, it’s the perfect outfit base, bright yet soft, and it styles seamlessly into a variety of spring shades. Think sky blues and gentle pinks for a delicate daytime look, or try pairing it with richer, moodier tones to bring some of your favourite richer hues into the warmer months.
The cotton fabrication is another huge plus. Naturally breathable and wonderfully lightweight, it’s ideal for high-summer dressing. But don’t wait for a heatwave—this trend is ready to wear now. Simply style with knee-high boots and a textured knit for a transitional outfit that still feels fresh.
Whether you're after a maxi, midi or mini, the good news is there’s no shortage of white cotton skirts on the market right now—and plenty of them come at a budget-friendly price. Zara's poplin midi has already caught my eye, and Mango's pleated style is tempting me this season.
Ready to refresh your wardrobe? Scroll on to shop our edit of the best white cotton skirts.
SHOP WHITE COTTON POPLIN SKIRTS:
This comes in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I’m a Less-is-More Type, But I Simply Can’t Resist These Statement Spring Finds
Amp up your outfits.
By Judith Jones
-
Sock Boots! Bloomers! Jelly Sandals! Meet the Stars of COS's Spring 2025 Show in Greece
Did I forget to mention Adrien Brody?
By Eliza Huber
-
Zara's Linen Collection Is Top-Notch—27 Pieces That Have My Attention
The pants alone are worth checking out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Did a Shopbop Deep Dive—These 36 Under-$300 Spring and Summer Items Get the Green Light
The only warm-weather closet refresh you need.
By Chichi Offor
-
Listen, Listen, Listen—These 35 Spring Dresses From Revolve Will Get You Endless Compliments
The only curation of stunning dresses you need this season.
By Chichi Offor
-
I'm Hunting for Chic Spring Basics—34 I'm Considering From Nordstrom, Zara, and J.Crew
From cropped trench coats to linen trousers.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I'm Working on My Spring Capsule Wardrobe—These Are the Only 4 Trends I'm Buying
They're worth it.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Butter Yellow and Powder Pink Are Everywhere—These Are the 39 Best Pieces
*The* colors of spring '25.
By Caitlin Burnett