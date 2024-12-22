The Unexpected Trainer Colour Trend New Yorkers and Parisians are Wearing Right Now

As the year enters its darkest stretch, I’ve been searching for fresh ways to bring a little brightness to my wardrobe. While I’m still relying on the comfort of heavy coats and chunky knits—winter essentials I’m not quite ready to part with—I'm turning to footwear to inject some energy into my cold-weather outfits.

This year has seen a parade of colourful trainer trends from bold yellows to fiery reds compete for attention but now that the dust has settled, one shade stands out to me above the rest: blue. There’s something about blue trainers that can make an outfit feel fresh and interesting, all the while remaining versatile and surprisingly easy to style.

Despite their vibrant hue, blue trainers have an understated quality, making them easier to style than most bold shades. Thanks to our long-standing familiarity with blue—think of the jeans we’ve been wearing since childhood—they feel far more approachable and wearable than many of the other vivid colours trending this year.

But beyond their wearability, blue trainers are undeniably having a moment. This season, they’ve been spotted across collections from Adidas, New Balance, Puma, and Nike, among others. Brands are embracing blue as a shade that can elevate an outfit without overpowering it, reflecting a broader shift toward playful design in footwear. Whether in striking cobalt, subtle navy, or soft pastel tones, these trainers are proving to be a mood-lifting addition to any wardrobe during the darker months.

Read on to discover our edit of the best blue trainers here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLUE TRAINERS HERE:

Adidas Originals Sl 72 Rs Trainers in Blue and White
Adidas Originals
SL 72 Rs Trainers in Blue and White

Adidas' SL72 trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Gola X Anthropologie Elan Trainers
Gola
X Anthropologie Elan Trainers

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

+ C.p. Company Italia Spezial Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Puma Speedcat Og Women's
Puma
Speedcat Og Women's

The Puma Speedcat trainer trend is taking off this season.

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Women's
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Women's

Style with denim for a chic, tonal look.

Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber and Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Asics
Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber and Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

These comfortable trainers are perfect for daily styling.

New Balance Rc42 Trainers in Navy & White
New Balance
Rc42 Trainers in Navy & White

This rich navy shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

574 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers
New Balance
574 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers

These also come in grey.

Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Women's Shoes
Nike
Blazer Low '77 Vintage Women's Shoes

These vintage-inspired trainers will add a retro touch to every look.

