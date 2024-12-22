The Unexpected Trainer Colour Trend New Yorkers and Parisians are Wearing Right Now
As the year enters its darkest stretch, I’ve been searching for fresh ways to bring a little brightness to my wardrobe. While I’m still relying on the comfort of heavy coats and chunky knits—winter essentials I’m not quite ready to part with—I'm turning to footwear to inject some energy into my cold-weather outfits.
This year has seen a parade of colourful trainer trends from bold yellows to fiery reds compete for attention but now that the dust has settled, one shade stands out to me above the rest: blue. There’s something about blue trainers that can make an outfit feel fresh and interesting, all the while remaining versatile and surprisingly easy to style.
Despite their vibrant hue, blue trainers have an understated quality, making them easier to style than most bold shades. Thanks to our long-standing familiarity with blue—think of the jeans we’ve been wearing since childhood—they feel far more approachable and wearable than many of the other vivid colours trending this year.
But beyond their wearability, blue trainers are undeniably having a moment. This season, they’ve been spotted across collections from Adidas, New Balance, Puma, and Nike, among others. Brands are embracing blue as a shade that can elevate an outfit without overpowering it, reflecting a broader shift toward playful design in footwear. Whether in striking cobalt, subtle navy, or soft pastel tones, these trainers are proving to be a mood-lifting addition to any wardrobe during the darker months.
Read on to discover our edit of the best blue trainers here.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLUE TRAINERS HERE:
Adidas' SL72 trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
These comfortable trainers are perfect for daily styling.
This rich navy shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
These vintage-inspired trainers will add a retro touch to every look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
