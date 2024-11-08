The Rich-Looking Sneaker Trend That's Set to Dominate in 2025

Over the last several years, we’ve seen sneaker trends soar in popularity ranging from "dad” styles and utilitarian gorpcore shoes to retro designs reminiscent of the ‘80s and clean, minimal white variations. The latest trend to land in the closets of the fashion set, though, are luxe, suede sneakers that add a "rich" vibe to their wardrobes.

New Balance, in particular, is driving the most in-demand pairs on the market right now, in no small part due to the Miu Miu collaboration designs that are selling out in record time. Suede styles are also picking up steam with other brands, including Puma and Adidas, with styles including the Speedcat and Sambas continuing to land on the sell-out list.

Whether you’re styling them with other "rich"-coded wardrobe items or adding them to elevate a casual look, there’s a place for them in your outfits for this season and well into 2025. Ahead, shop the suede sneaker trend with an edit of the best styles on the market.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a pair of red suede Puma Speedcat Sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Puma, Speedcat OG Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat OG Sneakers

EmRata to Dua Lipa. London to NYC. Puma Speedcats are quickly becoming the It sneakers of the moment thanks to their racing silhouette, bright color options, and suede finish.

Adidas Adidas X Wales Bonner Samba Suede Sneakers
Adidas X Wales Bonner
Samba Suede Sneakers

Wales Bonner just released its latest collaboration with Adidas and these spliced suede-croc Sambas are soon to be viral.

Puma Palermo Vintage Sneakers
Puma
Palermo Vintage Sneakers

Tap into two sneakers trends at once with this bright magenta suede style.

fashion influencer @deborabrosa wearing a pair of suede Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Adidas Orignals
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

The neutral color combo makes these look far more elevated than the average Gazelles.

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Sneakers
Rag & Bone
Retro Runner Slim Sneakers

Suede! Leather! I have one thing to say: yum.

Suede Sneakers
Zara
Suede Sneakers

I found the next Zara item to sell out and go viral.

fashion influencer Amaka Hamelijnck wearing a brown suede jacket, relaxed jeans, and green suede Adidas Sambas

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Gazelle Indoor Sneaker
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneaker

The color options alone have me salivating.

New Balance, Unisex 327 Sneakers
New Balance
327 Sneakers

For running to the gym. Or just running errands.

Shadow 6000 Premium Sneaker
Saucony
Shadow 6000 Premium Sneaker

This color feels so right for fall.

fashion influencer @josefinehj wearing suede sneakers

(Image credit: @josefinehj)

Aldo, Adrelia Sneakers
Aldo
Adrelia Sneakers

So Miu Miu-coded.

Bead-Embellished Suede Sneakers
Brunello Cucinelli
Bead-Embellished Suede Sneakers

These are pure luxury.

Aleta Sneaker
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneaker

The exact pair I'm eyeing, in case anyone was wondering.

Dua Lipa wearing a pair of black suede Puma Speedcat sneakers

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Mirage Sneaker
Steve Madden
Mirage Sneaker

The contrasting laces here are so fun.

Volley Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers
Veja
Volley Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers

Fan-favorite sneakers. Fresh new suede iteration.

Field General Sneaker
Nike
Field General Sneaker

This shade of espresso will always make me swoon.

fashion influencer @nlmarilyn wearing suede sneakers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Vince Women's Oasis Sneakers, Elm Wood, Brown, 8 Medium Us
Vince
Oasis Sneakers

This style is (unsurprisingly) selling out all over the internet, but I tracked it down with plenty of stock. You're welcome.

2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers
New Balance
2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers

If I see you wearing these sneakers, I know you're a fashion person.

Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
AUTRY
Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Hello, beautiful.

@lunaisabellaa wearing leopard jeans with suede Adidas SL72 sneakers

(Image credit: @lunaisabellaa)

Orbit Suede-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Adidas
SL72 Sneakers

If you were looking to branch out from Sambas, the retro SL 72's should be your next step.

Tabs Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Tods
Tabs Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

The color of the season meets the fabric of the season.

Gender Inclusive 574 Sneaker
New Balance
574 Sneaker

Yes to this red.

fashion influencer Felicia Akerstrom wearing suede Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Run Star Trainer Sneaker
Converse
Run Star Trainer Sneaker

Okay, Converse, I see you with these forward kicks.

New Balance, Unisex 9060 Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Sneakers

My sister just ordered this pair and raves about them. I'm inclined to copy her.

Veja, Suede Venturi Sneakers in Petale
Veja
Suede Venturi Sneakers in Petale

Calling all gorpcore fans.

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

