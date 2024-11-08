The Rich-Looking Sneaker Trend That's Set to Dominate in 2025

Over the last several years, we’ve seen sneaker trends soar in popularity ranging from "dad” styles and utilitarian gorpcore shoes to retro designs reminiscent of the ‘80s and clean, minimal white variations. The latest trend to land in the closets of the fashion set , though, are luxe, suede sneakers that add a "rich" vibe to their wardrobes.

New Balance, in particular, is driving the most in-demand pairs on the market right now, in no small part due to the Miu Miu collaboration designs that are selling out in record time. Suede styles are also picking up steam with other brands, including Puma and Adidas, with styles including the Speedcat and Sambas continuing to land on the sell-out list.

Whether you’re styling them with other "rich"-coded wardrobe items or adding them to elevate a casual look, there’s a place for them in your outfits for this season and well into 2025. Ahead, shop the suede sneaker trend with an edit of the best styles on the market.

Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers $128 SHOP NOW EmRata to Dua Lipa. London to NYC. Puma Speedcats are quickly becoming the It sneakers of the moment thanks to their racing silhouette, bright color options, and suede finish.

Adidas X Wales Bonner Samba Suede Sneakers $250 SHOP NOW Wales Bonner just released its latest collaboration with Adidas and these spliced suede-croc Sambas are soon to be viral.

Puma Palermo Vintage Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW Tap into two sneakers trends at once with this bright magenta suede style.

Adidas Orignals Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW The neutral color combo makes these look far more elevated than the average Gazelles.

Rag & Bone Retro Runner Slim Sneakers $278 SHOP NOW Suede! Leather! I have one thing to say: yum.

Zara Suede Sneakers $70 SHOP NOW I found the next Zara item to sell out and go viral.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW The color options alone have me salivating.

New Balance 327 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW For running to the gym. Or just running errands.

Saucony Shadow 6000 Premium Sneaker $130 SHOP NOW This color feels so right for fall.

Aldo Adrelia Sneakers $92 SHOP NOW So Miu Miu-coded.

Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Suede Sneakers $995 SHOP NOW These are pure luxury.

Jeffrey Campbell Aleta Sneaker $115 SHOP NOW The exact pair I'm eyeing, in case anyone was wondering.

Steve Madden Mirage Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW The contrasting laces here are so fun.

Veja Volley Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers $135 SHOP NOW Fan-favorite sneakers. Fresh new suede iteration.

Nike Field General Sneaker $110 SHOP NOW This shade of espresso will always make me swoon.

Vince Oasis Sneakers $250 $175 SHOP NOW This style is (unsurprisingly) selling out all over the internet, but I tracked it down with plenty of stock. You're welcome.

New Balance 2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers $145 SHOP NOW If I see you wearing these sneakers, I know you're a fashion person.

AUTRY Flat Low Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $195 SHOP NOW Hello, beautiful.

Adidas SL72 Sneakers $128 SHOP NOW If you were looking to branch out from Sambas, the retro SL 72's should be your next step.

Tods Tabs Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $695 SHOP NOW The color of the season meets the fabric of the season.

New Balance 574 Sneaker $63 SHOP NOW Yes to this red.

Converse Run Star Trainer Sneaker $90 SHOP NOW Okay, Converse, I see you with these forward kicks.

New Balance 9060 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW My sister just ordered this pair and raves about them. I'm inclined to copy her.