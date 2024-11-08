The Rich-Looking Sneaker Trend That's Set to Dominate in 2025
Over the last several years, we’ve seen sneaker trends soar in popularity ranging from "dad” styles and utilitarian gorpcore shoes to retro designs reminiscent of the ‘80s and clean, minimal white variations. The latest trend to land in the closets of the fashion set, though, are luxe, suede sneakers that add a "rich" vibe to their wardrobes.
New Balance, in particular, is driving the most in-demand pairs on the market right now, in no small part due to the Miu Miu collaboration designs that are selling out in record time. Suede styles are also picking up steam with other brands, including Puma and Adidas, with styles including the Speedcat and Sambas continuing to land on the sell-out list.
Whether you’re styling them with other "rich"-coded wardrobe items or adding them to elevate a casual look, there’s a place for them in your outfits for this season and well into 2025. Ahead, shop the suede sneaker trend with an edit of the best styles on the market.
EmRata to Dua Lipa. London to NYC. Puma Speedcats are quickly becoming the It sneakers of the moment thanks to their racing silhouette, bright color options, and suede finish.
Wales Bonner just released its latest collaboration with Adidas and these spliced suede-croc Sambas are soon to be viral.
Tap into two sneakers trends at once with this bright magenta suede style.
The neutral color combo makes these look far more elevated than the average Gazelles.
Fan-favorite sneakers. Fresh new suede iteration.
This style is (unsurprisingly) selling out all over the internet, but I tracked it down with plenty of stock. You're welcome.
If I see you wearing these sneakers, I know you're a fashion person.
If you were looking to branch out from Sambas, the retro SL 72's should be your next step.
My sister just ordered this pair and raves about them. I'm inclined to copy her.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
