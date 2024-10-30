Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers

If you've been keeping up with trends this season, then you've probably noticed a new cult sneaker style enter the fashion zeitgeist. Transcending the revolving doors of fleeting It shoes, Miu Miu x New Balance's sneakers have struck a chord with fashion people—amassing an impressive following over the past few months, selling out multiple times, and becoming the season's favored designer sneakers.

Spotted on countless stylish people on my feed, these in-demand sneakers tap into several key winter trends while retaining a wearable, timeless, chuck-on silhouette—they are from New Balance, after all. This week, Lily Allen wore a dark-brown aged-leather pair adorned with two sets of laces (a styling trick seen throughout the collection) with white socks, jeans, a leather jacket, and an apple-green bag covered in playful charms. The singer and actor wore her pair casually and effortlessly with her autumnal look.

Based on New Balance's iconic 530 sneakers, this trending iteration sees the classic style reimagined through the Miu Miu lens. Featuring leather, suede, and corduroy fabrications and mismatched laces woven throughout, Miu Miu's input has transformed these classic sneakers into a fashion person's dream buy.

The trending sneakers are available in a selection of neutral shades—including white, chocolate brown, and cinnamon—and remain versatile and easy to style, wearing well with the moody shades that often dominate a winter wardrobe.

Selling out as soon as they're restocked, these aren't an easy pair of shoes to get your hands on. As such, fashion people have set restock alerts, traipsed through reseller sites, and consulted shopping experts in an attempt to call them their own.

Read on to discover the styles that have fashion people buzzing and shop the Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers as well as an edit of our other favorite sneakers from New Balance and Miu Miu.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE MIU MIU X NEW BALANCE TRAINERS

Style Notes: Style with a pleated miniskirt to craft a Miu Miu–inspired look that's practically runway ready.

Style Notes: These trending sneakers have a preppy edge and style well with striped knits and barn jackets.

Style Notes: The embellished shoes pair so well with an equally decorated bag.

Style Notes: Suede sneakers are one of the most in-demand styles of the season.

Style Notes: Style the shoes with colorful socks or a bright white pair.

SHOP THE MIU MIU X NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Patent Leather Sneakers $1170 SHOP NOW Style with white socks and jeans to get Lily's look.

Miu Miu New Balance 574 x Miu Miu denim sneakers £720 SHOP NOW How chic are this denim pair?

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Leather Sneakers $1170 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with a knee-length pencil skirt.

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Deco Calf Leather Mules $1170 SHOP NOW The backless design gives these a relaxed and casual energy.

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Suede Sneakers $1170 SHOP NOW The suede trainer trend is taking off this season.

Miu Miu New Balance X Miu Miu 530 Sl Bleached Leather Sneakers $1290 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or pick a pair in a vivid colour.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVORITE TRAINERS FROM MIU MIU AND NEW BALANCE HERE:

NEW BALANCE 2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers $145 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers $895 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with straight leg pants.

NEW BALANCE 991 Suede, Faux Leather and Mesh Sneakers $250 SHOP NOW The brown trainer trend is taking off this winter.

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers $895 SHOP NOW This light navy shade styles so well with chestnut and chocolate brown shades.

NEW BALANCE 990v6 Rubber and Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers $220 SHOP NOW The chunky soles ensure all-day comfort.

Miu Miu Plume Nappa Leather and Suede Sneakers $895 SHOP NOW I adore the two tone option.

NEW BALANCE Rc42 Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans or wear these with leggings for a workout.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.