Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
If you've been keeping up with trends this season, then you've probably noticed a new cult sneaker style enter the fashion zeitgeist. Transcending the revolving doors of fleeting It shoes, Miu Miu x New Balance's sneakers have struck a chord with fashion people—amassing an impressive following over the past few months, selling out multiple times, and becoming the season's favored designer sneakers.
Spotted on countless stylish people on my feed, these in-demand sneakers tap into several key winter trends while retaining a wearable, timeless, chuck-on silhouette—they are from New Balance, after all. This week, Lily Allen wore a dark-brown aged-leather pair adorned with two sets of laces (a styling trick seen throughout the collection) with white socks, jeans, a leather jacket, and an apple-green bag covered in playful charms. The singer and actor wore her pair casually and effortlessly with her autumnal look.
Based on New Balance's iconic 530 sneakers, this trending iteration sees the classic style reimagined through the Miu Miu lens. Featuring leather, suede, and corduroy fabrications and mismatched laces woven throughout, Miu Miu's input has transformed these classic sneakers into a fashion person's dream buy.
The trending sneakers are available in a selection of neutral shades—including white, chocolate brown, and cinnamon—and remain versatile and easy to style, wearing well with the moody shades that often dominate a winter wardrobe.
Selling out as soon as they're restocked, these aren't an easy pair of shoes to get your hands on. As such, fashion people have set restock alerts, traipsed through reseller sites, and consulted shopping experts in an attempt to call them their own.
Read on to discover the styles that have fashion people buzzing and shop the Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers as well as an edit of our other favorite sneakers from New Balance and Miu Miu.
HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE MIU MIU X NEW BALANCE TRAINERS
Style Notes: Style with a pleated miniskirt to craft a Miu Miu–inspired look that's practically runway ready.
Style Notes: These trending sneakers have a preppy edge and style well with striped knits and barn jackets.
Style Notes: The embellished shoes pair so well with an equally decorated bag.
Style Notes: Suede sneakers are one of the most in-demand styles of the season.
Style Notes: Style the shoes with colorful socks or a bright white pair.
SHOP THE MIU MIU X NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS
Style with white socks and jeans to get Lily's look.
Style with jeans or pair with a knee-length pencil skirt.
The backless design gives these a relaxed and casual energy.
The suede trainer trend is taking off this season.
Style with white socks or pick a pair in a vivid colour.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVORITE TRAINERS FROM MIU MIU AND NEW BALANCE HERE:
The brown trainer trend is taking off this winter.
This light navy shade styles so well with chestnut and chocolate brown shades.
The chunky soles ensure all-day comfort.
Style these with jeans or wear these with leggings for a workout.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
The Simple Styling Trick Dakota Johnson and J.Law Use to Make Their Outfits Look More Expensive
It's truly so simple.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Thought This Heel Trend Was Dated, But These Celebrity Outfits Just Changed My Mind
Consider me convinced.
By Natalie Munro
-
Law Roach's World: His New Book, Bag of Choice, and What He Grabs on a Target Run
"[Styling] has made my world so much bigger."
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Olivia Wilde Wore the Sold-Out Sneakers I'm Desperate to Get My Hands On
Found 'em.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Just Made a Case for the Return of This Nostalgic Pant Trend
I don't know how to feel.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Ashley Olsen Gave a Striped Blue Button-Down Shirt the Row Treatment While Out With Her Husband in NYC
The Olsen twins can layer like no other.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the "Dated" Shoe Trend French Women Actually Wear All the Time
It embodies timeless elegance and romantic charm.
By Nikki Chwatt