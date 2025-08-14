Bella Hadid Just Wore the $160 Designer-Passing White Sneakers That Will Sell Out by September 1

The sustainable footwear brand recently launched the Jogger Re-Nylon Sneakerina, a sleek design that combines elements from the popular ballet sneaker silhouette and retro-inspired runners. Made with eco-friendly nylon fabric, these shoes are lightweight, soft, and feature an elasticized heel for added style and easy slip-on convenience.
To be honest, when I first saw these shoes on Hadid, I had to do a double-take because they looked so familiar. I initially mistook them for Prada's Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers—the yellow ones Harry Styles frequently wears. It turns out they are quite similar, but Hadid chose this more accessible option instead of the designer pair.
Keep scrolling for a closer look at her full outfit, which features low-rise white jeans, a cropped tank, a matching denim jacket, and the Saint Laurent's quilted suede Icarino bag that's coming soon. Plus, shop the Vivaia sneakers and other inspired styles.
